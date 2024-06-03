Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 6/3/24
The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 6/3/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.
- WWE RAW 6/3/24 Recap and Review from Hershey, PA
- Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley / WWE TV return updates
- Vince McMahon arrest and indictment imminent? US Justice Department asks Janel Grant to pause her lawsuit. DT explains why this spells bad news for Vince McMahon. And what happens next to John Laurinaitis will dictate what Vince McMahon will be arrested and charged with. And it may not be for sexual crimes.
- AEW interested in Becky Lynch? Of course, they are; who wouldn’t be? Becky Lynch does address her imminent future, which will quell rumors from honest wrestling media about a jump to AEW
- Sixty Million Dollar Man: MJF? LOL, No.
- WWE Contract news and updates involving Chad Gable, Ricochet, Angel Garza, Natalya and several others
- Alexa Bliss’ participation with Bo Dallas And The Cavebirds in doubt? Many are starting to think so due to her recent activity on social media
- Tony Khan and wrestling podcast play dodge ball over Ricky Starks current status in AEW
- Tony Khan claims Darby Allin is one of Ricky Starks’ ‘greatest rivals’ in AEW. The info Don Tony uncovered will provide another great reason why Tony Khan’s booking is terrible
- Pat McAfee learned nothing from recent Tiffany Stratton IWC backlash and is now in major hot water for calling WNBA player a ‘white b*tch’
- NXT Battleground 2024 Predictions: Roxanne Perez vs Jordynne Grace, Lola Vice vs Shayna Baszler, First ever Women’s NXT North American Champion crowned, OC vs Axiom/Frazier and more
- Latest Bo Dallas And The Cavebirds QR Code Teasers and much more!
====
CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW (6/3/24) EPISODE online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (6/3/24)
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (6/3/24)
CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS ONLY VERSION of DTKC SHOW (6/3/24) **AVAILABLE ONLINE TUE 6/4/24 AFTER 4PM ET**
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
====
SPECIAL EPISODE: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW STREAMED LIVE SUNDAY 6/2/24 ON YOUTUBE!
Enjoy this Special Edition of The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW recorded live Sunday night, June 2, 2024 on YouTube. Lots of WWE, AEW, Pro Wrestling, Non-Wrestling discussed, and your questions answered. And, we celebrated Kevin Castle’s Birthday! The turnout for this live stream was great. If you want more of these special Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show live streams on YouTube, speak out and let DT and Kev know!
– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240602
– Download the Commercial Free episode here:https://www.patreon.com/posts/105466463
====
Join The DTKC Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of weekly shows
- Weekly live Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
- Thousands of Hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 7 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)
- Predictions Contests, Giveaways and more!
CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony
====
MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!
- Brent Webster
- Hassan AL- Hashmi
- Demarcus
- JRDiehl96
- Scott Taylor
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Bruno Caamano
- Jon Reynolds
- George Morris
- Matt Ragan
- Chris Lumnah
- Anthony Smith
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Lyndsay N
- Aaron S
- Tim Everhardt
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Matt Buller
- Tommy Pockesci
- Sean Bysom (Ramsfan086)
- Tom Nelson
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Craig Neuens
- Edward Vary
- Roger Rubio
- Alton Ehia
- David Peralta
- Adam Fried
- Chardae Hill
- Christopher Demars
- Derek Brewer
- James Gruesome
- Garcia Akane
- D Boy Gentleman
- Bubba Collins
- Aaron From Anaheim
- Whisperer Rob
- Brian
- Liam Savage
- David Nero
- Lyndsay Neale
- Nathan Moyers
- CHI IoU
- Vernon Somoza
- Jake Schuster
- Matt Manley
- Daryl Macias
- Montez Sesley
- Rafy
- Brandon Mancini
- Issac Foxx
- Ima Goodnow
SHOUT OUT TO OUR OFFICIAL SPONSORS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE NETWORK OF SHOWS!
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)
====
CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR ANDROID
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW MERCHANDISE!
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE: UPCOMING WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (ET):
- DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE Mondays 11:15PM on DTKCDiscord.com
- DTVIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE Tuesdays 10:05PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
- THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted Thursdays 4PM at DonTony.com
- CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE Thursdays 10:30PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
- Q&A w/DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (Mailbag): posted monthly on Thursdays at DonTony.com
- THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: LIVE Fridays at 10:05PM (after WWE SmackDown) on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPV REVIEWS: (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
- THE DON TONY SHOW: Special Episodes (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/DTKCShow
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: https://www.wrestling-news.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com