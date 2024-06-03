Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 6/3/24

WWE RAW 6/3/24 Recap and Review from Hershey, PA

Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley / WWE TV return updates

Vince McMahon arrest and indictment imminent? US Justice Department asks Janel Grant to pause her lawsuit. DT explains why this spells bad news for Vince McMahon. And what happens next to John Laurinaitis will dictate what Vince McMahon will be arrested and charged with. And it may not be for sexual crimes.

AEW interested in Becky Lynch? Of course, they are; who wouldn’t be? Becky Lynch does address her imminent future, which will quell rumors from honest wrestling media about a jump to AEW

Sixty Million Dollar Man: MJF? LOL, No.

WWE Contract news and updates involving Chad Gable, Ricochet, Angel Garza, Natalya and several others

Alexa Bliss’ participation with Bo Dallas And The Cavebirds in doubt? Many are starting to think so due to her recent activity on social media

Tony Khan and wrestling podcast play dodge ball over Ricky Starks current status in AEW

Tony Khan claims Darby Allin is one of Ricky Starks’ ‘greatest rivals’ in AEW. The info Don Tony uncovered will provide another great reason why Tony Khan’s booking is terrible

Pat McAfee learned nothing from recent Tiffany Stratton IWC backlash and is now in major hot water for calling WNBA player a ‘white b*tch’

NXT Battleground 2024 Predictions: Roxanne Perez vs Jordynne Grace, Lola Vice vs Shayna Baszler, First ever Women’s NXT North American Champion crowned, OC vs Axiom/Frazier and more

Latest Bo Dallas And The Cavebirds QR Code Teasers and much more!

