This Week In Wrestling History (Week Thirty) 7/22 – 7/28 (Original Broadcast 7/23/2019)

Epic battle between Bob Backlund and Antonio Inoki (for WWWF Championship) ends in a 60 minute draw. A match that is still talked about today.

Looking back at WWF ‘Brawl To End It All’ MTV special event.

First ever WWF Championship Title change in a Cage Match as Tito Santana def Greg Valentine for IC Title.

Dusty Rhodes’ last reign as NWA Heavyweight Champion begins, defeating Ric Flair in a steel cage (1986).

Looking back at the original NWA Great American Bash Tour.

Audio: Sherri Martel def 64 y/o Fabulous Moolah for WWF Women’s Championship (1987).

Audio: Wendi Richter def Monster Ripper (Bertha Faye) to win WWC Women’s Championship (1987).

Looking back at WCW Great American Bash PPV (1989).

Audio: Jim Cornette debuts for WWF on Monday Night Raw.

Audio: Bob Backlund snaps and turns heel after losing to Bret Hart for WWF Championship (1994).

Looking back at WWF In Your House 2: The Lumberjacks (1995).

Audio: Dean Douglas makes his WWF TV debut (1995).

Scott Steiner makes his ECW debut (1995).

Audio: NWO airs its first ever ‘Paid Announcement’.

Audio: Infamous NWO attack on Nitro, including Kevin Nash throwing Rey Mysterio into a production truck like a lawn dart. (1996).

Audio: Bret Hart’s infamous enema remark towards USA and Pittsburgh, PA (1997).

Audio: WWF’s attempt at Light Heavyweight Division to combat Nitro: Devon Storm vs Ace Darling (1997).

Audio: Dr Death Steve Williams vs Bart Gunn WWF Brawl For It All Match (1998).

Looking back at WWF In Your House 23: Fully Loaded (1998).

Edge wins his first ever WWE Championship, winning the IC Title at a house show. His reign would last one day.

Looking back at WWF Fully Loaded PPV (1999, 2000).

Triple H shows Trish Stratus some ‘wrestling moves’ and Stephanie is none too pleased.

US Champion Lance Storm becomes ‘Lance Two Belts’, def Big Vito for WCW Hardcore Title.

Kurt Angle and Booker T trade WCW Heavyweight Championship Title wins.

Looking back to the future: OVW event featuring John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, Brock Lesnar and many others (2001).

Audio: The Rock vs Ric Flair. The one and only time they faced off in a singles match (2002).

Ring Of Honor crowns their first ever ROH Heavyweight Champion.

Looking back at WWE Vengeance PPV (2003).

Looking back at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s first ever event (2003).

Audio: AJ Styles (c) vs Frankie Kazarian vs Michael Shane: Ultimate X Match for X Division Title (2004).

Audio: Jeff Hardy vs Monty Brown: Memorable #1 contenders match for TNA Heavyweight Title (2004).

Looking back at the night WWE Raw (two hour episode) only had two matches (2004).

Audio: Teddy Long begins his nine year reign as Smackdown GM (2004).

Looking back at WWE Great American Bash PPV (2005, 2006).

Audio: Muhammad Hassan wrestles his last ever match in WWE.

Audio: WWE Battle Of The Bands: John Cena vs Chris Jericho and Fozzy (2005).

WWE signs Ted Dibiase Jr to a developmental deal.

TNA signs Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones.

Audio: Same night WWE officially becomes PG Programming, Mike Adamle is announced as Raw GM.

Diamond Dallas Page settles his lawsuit against Jay-Z over use of Diamond Cutter symbol.

Looking back at WWE Night Of Champions PPV (2009).

Audio: Chris Jericho is not happy Shaq is hosting Raw (2009).

WWE Champion CM Punk returns to WWE and confronts newly crowned WWE Champion John Cena.

WWF/WWE Raw reaches 1000th Episode milestone (2012).

Stephanie McMahon ‘arrested’ for slapping Brie Bella. Ever wonder why WWE never pushed the angle further with a ‘mugshot’?

Seth Rollins inadvertently knees John Cena in the nose causing several fractures and emergency surgery.

Audio: attempts damage control after video of his racist tirade surfaces and is fired by WWE. (2015).

Layla El announces her WWE retirement.

Looking back at WWE Battleground PPV (2016, 2017).

Nia Jax and Finn Balor make their WWE main roster debuts (2016).

Audio: Braun Strowman vs WWE newcomer, James Ellsworth (2016).

