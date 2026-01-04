Hosted by Don Tony, the OG of wrestling podcasting. Over 5,500 episodes since 2003 and opining about pro wrestling since 1997.
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✦  Shout out to our Elite Patreon VIP and Associate Producers  ✦                    
Robert Matos   Brent Webster   David Peralta   Brandon Mancini   Kyle Kaczmarski   Sean Bysom (Ramsfan086)   Anthony Smith   demarcus   Incorrect Larry   Murrell Coombes Jr   Roger Rubio   Hassan AL- Hashmi   D Boy Gentleman   Liam Savage   Steve Szczepaniak   James Gruesome   Crisis in the ToyVerse   Derek Brewer   Tim Everhardt   Tommy Pockesci   Tuxedo Earth   Vernon Somoza   CHI loU   Edward Vary   Garcia akane   Jonathon Hernandez   Mark Froman   Nathan Moyers   Simon Hood   Whisperer Rob   Aaron...   Alton Ehia   Andrew914   Aaron From Anaheim   Adam fried   Brandon Mancini   Brian   Bruno Caamano   Chardae Hill   Chris Lumnah   Bubba Collins   Craig Neuens   D'Quincy Rawls   DavidNero   Tom Nelson   Erik Williams   George Morris   Ima Goodnow   jrdiehl96   Lyndsay Neale   Matt   Montez Sesley   Quinton McMillan   Matt Manley   Scott Taylor
Sit-Down with Don Tony 4/5/26 Running Time: 2 Hours 38 Minutes
This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Week 14 (4/2 – 4/8) Updated For 2026! Running Time: 5 Hours 40 Minutes
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 4/1/26. Running Time: 60 Minutes
The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 3/30/26 (Running Time: 2 Hours 42 Minutes)
This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Week 13 (3/26 – 4/1) Updated For 2026! Running Time: 5 Hours 12 Minutes
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 3/25/26. Running Time: 1 Hour 22 Minutes
The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 3/23/26 (Running Time: 3 Hours)
Sit-Down with Don Tony 3/22/26 Running Time: 2 Hours 23 Minutes
This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Week 12 (3/19 – 3/25) Updated For 2026! Running Time: 4 Hours 51 Minutes
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 3/18/26. Running Time: 60 Minutes
The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 3/16/26 (Running Time: 2 Hours 32 Minutes)
Sit-Down with Don Tony 3/15/26 Running Time: 3 Hours 22 Minutes
This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Week 11 (3/12 – 3/18) Updated For 2026! Running Time: 5 Hours 2 Minutes
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 3/11/26. Running Time: 63 Minutes
The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 3/9/26 (Running Time: 2 Hours 5 Minutes)
Sit-Down with Don Tony 3/8/26 Running Time: 1 Hour 58 Minutes
This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Week 10 (3/5 – 3/11) Updated For 2026! Running Time: 3 Hours 58 Minutes
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 3/4/26. Running Time: 57 Minutes
✦  Shout out to our YouTube Channel Member Family  ✦                    
Puffy89   TCB   Robert Swanson   Dominic Mcglynn   Alton Ehia   Dorian Mesa   Theme Parks N Things with Johnny   Joe Magee   Jeremiah Richards   rojobear24   Keyvon Lewis   austin nance   Neil Ray   Bryant Becerra (Big B)   James Young   Edwin G (eedernator)   James Campbell   Daniel Son   Ronnie C   thelegendjimbob   Chris S.   David Levy   Jaime Vaquera   Scorpio “Scorpio” 1117   Quinton McMillan   Mark A Hicks II   El Guero 316   Martin Hajduk   Havili Brain Fehokohaapai   V J   Liam Savage   Tony Baloney McCall   RΣΥ м   BrianPlays   Loose Canon Creations   Nicolas Brosnan   BobbyMeans   TheVillain   loraie lewis   OTSTribalQueen   TheBepjr   OxKing23   J580CHPmalicious   Matt   Umor Haque   Bryon White   Charles Russell   Mike Steph   Christopher Cerovec   FireVee_   Stormforcegamer   Edrick Hornsby   jimkays1   david clarke   AJ Gamer Collector   gunstrid   SavageAcorn   CuratedVibrations   Jeffrey Aguirre   Drey Blvck   Alex Olley   Dahak666   Nate Hernandez   The Thoroughbred Underdog   Ralph Ramirez   Jeff R   jerry ramey   Scott Woodford   Zinpulse   Aaron World Order

Since 2016, over THREE THOUSAND Posts, THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Patreon Exclusive Entertainment from the OG’s of Pro Wrestling, Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show!

DT and Kev have been on Patreon from the beginning. You will get over EIGHT YEARS worth of past and future Patreon exclusive content!

CLICK HERE to visit our Patreon Page

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

✦  Our ENTIRE Patreon and YouTube Channel Member Family! ✦                    
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Acevedo IV   Belly man   Scott.W.   Dwayne Green   J Carlos Diaz   DavidNero   Chris Nickerson   Matthew V Padolina   Keiran Gamble   NEIL RAY   Jimmy-Lee Ifrene   Rob Cole Sr.   Maurice Bear   Marquis   NerroLX   AFM   Hallandnash96   Liam Savage   Christian Montes   Albert   Chris Adams   Les Davis Jr.   PhilThePromoter   Brian   Luis Arroniz   Tuxedo Earth   Jonathon Hernandez   Dan   Matt   De'Rell McMillan   HecMel82   Don Stoney   Aaron From Anaheim   Whisperer Rob   Allen Christian   RonnieB_XM103   EVP OF SEX' Cloudy   Papa Mike Brown   Shahid Gonzalez   SD Martin Trucking   Tweezer420   Steve Mesmer   Bubba Collins   Dwight Lake   James Parrish   Ben   Nelson Santos   Lou   Roger Rubio   Phatty 316   Art Gallegos   Bruce Sharp   D Boy Gentleman   Timothy Keel   Richard Brown   Garcia akane   Derek Brewer   Nate Berry   Walter Villani   Francisco Leon-Guzman   Christopher Demars   The Strange Vision   HammerTheOver   Ben_from_G-town   John J Nehme   Chardae Hill   hoezay.gee   Jason Conevski   Nicolas Hernandez   Joseph Maurer   Adam fried   James B   Anthony Alston   Andre   Daniel Atilano   Eric L   Justin Griffin   Ozelot   STANLEY WEEKS   Louie O   Vincenzzo Costantino   Punked Enigma   SOLO P1   Toni Lopez   Manuel Brown   Nicholas Da Silva   Anthony Juice Giorgio   Dexter Kubi   Tony Moffett   Joey Giambi   Don Cornelious   Scott Greer Ralph Ramirez   David Peralta   AMZO   Rafael Gutierrez   Alton Ehia   Matt Sangervasi   Marc Israel   JTP Pince   Cody2394   Nicky scarz   Bob Fresca   David Haro   Crisis in the ToyVerse   John_thecheesy1   Ruben   George   Marko Wolfson   Vegemaybe   WWE & LFC LATEST   Drew Yari   Edward Vary   Joseph Nykoluk   Michael batt   Craig Neuens   Robbie alessandro   Anthony Arato   Cockboy   Joe New   Bernard   Jel   Stephen Teasdale   Steven Romano   RJ The Brooklyn Savage   Marcness   D'Quincy Rawls   Mike Roche   Marcus Brazil   Emmanuel Joseph   Sean Bysom(Ramsfan086)   Seth Washington   Brian Johnson   Dan Kiefer   Leigh Gilbery   Dushawn Butler   James Gruesome   Tommy Pockesci   Matt   Brian Hunt   Chris amaya   Andrew914   Setor Awunyo-Akaba   louis saccente   Richard todd   Raymond Pajela   Michael Cuomo   Murrell Coombes Jr   Kenneth Hewlett   Brian Gaab   Ernesto Di Fenza   Kress Mann   Dominic mcglynn   Tim Everhardt   Cyril Daniel   Juan V Canas   Lyndsay N   Angel Nales   Sean Howard   Sean Williams   CGMFA   CM Black Pixels   Rol   Insturctor Mike   Steve Szczepaniak   Larry Traylor   Cody Tharp   Lucia Dal Bon   Anthony Smith   Chris Lumnah   Sam Boone   Michael Harvey   Ray Gomez   George Morris   Gabriel Dukinhower   Steven De Santa   Anthony Burrows   Kyle Bauer   Christopher Stephens   Puffy89   TCB   Robert Swanson   Dominic Mcglynn   Alton Ehia   Dorian Mesa   Theme Parks N Things with Johnny   Joe Magee   Jeremiah Richards   rojobear24   Keyvon Lewis   austin nance   Neil Ray   Bryant Becerra (Big B)   James Young   Edwin G (eedernator)   James Campbell   Daniel Son   Ronnie C   thelegendjimbob   Chris S.   David Levy   Jaime Vaquera   Scorpio “Scorpio” 1117   Quinton McMillan   Mark A Hicks II   El Guero 316   Martin Hajduk   Havili Brain Fehokohaapai   V J   Liam Savage   Tony Baloney McCall   RΣΥ м   BrianPlays   Loose Canon Creations   Nicolas Brosnan   BobbyMeans   TheVillain   loraie lewis   OTSTribalQueen   TheBepjr   OxKing23   J580CHPmalicious   Matt   Umor Haque   Bryon White   Charles Russell   Mike Steph   Christopher Cerovec   FireVee_   Stormforcegamer   Edrick Hornsby   jimkays1   david clarke   AJ Gamer Collector   gunstrid   SavageAcorn   CuratedVibrations   Jeffrey Aguirre   Drey Blvck   Alex Olley   Dahak666   Nate Hernandez   The Thoroughbred Underdog   Ralph Ramirez   Jeff R   jerry ramey   Scott Woodford   Zinpulse   Aaron World Order

Don Tony

Kevin Castle

Sit-Down with Don Tony 4/5/26 Running Time: 2 Hours 38 Minutes
This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Week 14 (4/2 – 4/8) Updated For 2026! Running Time: 5 Hours 40 Minutes
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 4/1/26. Running Time: 60 Minutes
The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 3/30/26 (Running Time: 2 Hours 42 Minutes)
This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Week 13 (3/26 – 4/1) Updated For 2026! Running Time: 5 Hours 12 Minutes
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 3/25/26. Running Time: 1 Hour 22 Minutes
The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 3/23/26 (Running Time: 3 Hours)
Sit-Down with Don Tony 3/22/26 Running Time: 2 Hours 23 Minutes
This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Week 12 (3/19 – 3/25) Updated For 2026! Running Time: 4 Hours 51 Minutes
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 3/18/26. Running Time: 60 Minutes
The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 3/16/26 (Running Time: 2 Hours 32 Minutes)
Sit-Down with Don Tony 3/15/26 Running Time: 3 Hours 22 Minutes
This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Week 11 (3/12 – 3/18) Updated For 2026! Running Time: 5 Hours 2 Minutes
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 3/11/26. Running Time: 63 Minutes
The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 3/9/26 (Running Time: 2 Hours 5 Minutes)
Sit-Down with Don Tony 3/8/26 Running Time: 1 Hour 58 Minutes
Browse More Episodes

THE TRUE OG's.

Noone in wrestling has ever done it longer than Don Tony and Kevin Castle. It started with the Number One wrestling hotline in 1997. Moved onto podcasting in 2003 and never looked back since.

NO CLICKBAIT

Its our motto. We don't fake news to make news.

HONEST DISCUSSION

Straight up honest discussion without bias.

INTERRACTIVE

Simply put: Don Tony and Kevin Castle talk TO you, not AT you.

I have been listening to DTKC since 2011, the summer of punk!!!! Being part of the UK Military, I have been in situations where I would need an escape, & being part of the DTKC community is that place. I listen every week & never miss a show. The show is part of my routine & number 1. Thankyou DTKC!
Apple Podcasts Great Britain

Been a listener since 2011, both Don Tony and Kevin Castle shoot from the hip and give it to us as real as it gets. Both great human beings that make us feel at home. They are hilarious and have a way that make us want to listen deeply into everything they are saying. Top Notch podcast!

Apple Podcasts · United States of America

DTKC along with wrestling soup use to get me through the day my middle school and high school years. You guys honestly don’t know how much y’all got me through that stage of my life dealing with depression & anxiety. I just want to give my thanks to y’all Glad you guys are back in motion!

Apple Podcasts · United States of America

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Don Tony and Kevin Castle are the longest running wrestling podcasters in history. Over 5,000 episodes going back to 1997. And no podcast duo has a more loyal fanbase tuning in for decades.

Hundreds of thousands of impressions every month with new content published seven days a week!

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