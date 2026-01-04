Since 2016, over THREE THOUSAND Posts, THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Patreon Exclusive Entertainment from the OG’s of Pro Wrestling, Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show!
DT and Kev have been on Patreon from the beginning. You will get over EIGHT YEARS worth of past and future Patreon exclusive content!
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Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.
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Been a listener since 2011, both Don Tony and Kevin Castle shoot from the hip and give it to us as real as it gets. Both great human beings that make us feel at home. They are hilarious and have a way that make us want to listen deeply into everything they are saying. Top Notch podcast!
“DTKC along with wrestling soup use to get me through the day my middle school and high school years. You guys honestly don’t know how much y’all got me through that stage of my life dealing with depression & anxiety. I just want to give my thanks to y’all Glad you guys are back in motion!
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Don Tony and Kevin Castle are the longest running wrestling podcasters in history. Over 5,000 episodes going back to 1997. And no podcast duo has a more loyal fanbase tuning in for decades.
Hundreds of thousands of impressions every month with new content published seven days a week!
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