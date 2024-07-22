Flashback: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show (Minority Report) 12/8/05

FLASHBACK: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show (aka The Minority Report) episode recorded December 8, 2005. Hosted by Don Tony, Kev Castle, Joey 9:24 and Black Moses recorded December 8, 2005. This episode has been offline and not heard since 2005! A true CLASSIC and a MUST LISTEN. Truly the peak of ‘The Minority Report’ era from that time period. Synopsis of topics discussed is listed below. Enjoy!

This classic episode and is a MUST listen and The Minority Report truly at its peak. The main topics discussed:

Eddie Guerrero cause of death revealed

The ORIGINAL EST: WWE looking to hire ‘The Biggest, The Burliest, Blackest Mama’ for Shelton Benjamin (WWE’s words not ours)

WWE fires Eric Bischoff, Tajiri & Christy Hemme released

Triple H discovers the Internet (No Joke)

Bobby Heenan to appear at TNA Turning Point 2005

Ric Flair arrested for Road Rage

Ric Flair’s clueless ex-wife demands an odd alimony request that will leave you scratching your head

Addressing fake rumors that Shawn Michaels may join Stacy Keibler on Dancing With The Stars

DDP sues Jay-Z over Diamond hand gesture

WWE attempts to ‘Block Brock’. It didn’t work

Chyna announced to appear in Surreal Life: Fame Games

Lex Luger denied entry in Canada

Sonny Siaki leaves TNA

An interesting Jillian Hall prediction that would later happen

And much more!

