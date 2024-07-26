Pro Wrestling Daily News Report (July 26, 2024) WWE, NXT, AEW News / TV Results / Ratings / Wrestler Passes Away / PPV Updates And More

Surprise. After almost TWENTY YEARS on the shelf and your repeated demands for their return, the Daily Wrestling News updates are back!

Here is your latest Pro Wrestling Daily News Report for Friday, July 26, 2024. Running Time: 49 Minutes. A quick synopsis of topics covered in this report is listed below. The next Daily News update (Weekend Report): Sunday July 28, 2024

Topics covered in this report include:

Latest WWE and AEW news

Drew McIntyre’ latest trolling of CM Punk is ALL ELITE

Pat McAfee/ESPN news

Audio: Tony Khan would love to hold a Supershow with the Harvey Weinstein of Pro Wrestling

NXT and AEW Dynamite results

Kamille makes official AEW debut

Corey Graves Tweet & Deletes AEW after IWC backlash

Son of HOF Boxer to receive WWE tryout

TV Ratings Breakdown

NXT Great American Bash and AEW All-In updates

Legendary Canadian wrestler passes away

Details behind the return of the daily news wrestling updates, format and what to expect going forward, episode availability and much more

