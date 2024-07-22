Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 7/22/24

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 7/22/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.

WWE RAW 7/22/24 Recap and Review from Green Bay, WI: CM Punk cleared, Drew McIntyre reinstated and Seth Rollins to referee their fight at SummerSlam; Breakker/Dragunov/IC Title No 1 Contenders rematch; Gunther and Damian Priest brawl; Dominik insults and makes Liv Morgan cry, but can Rhea trust him? Bo Dallas lays out Chad Gable; Judgement Day vs Uso/Zayn; Kross dominates Woods; Sonya DeVille wins again; Nikki Cross/Wyatt Sicks video and more

WWE Raw 7/29/24 and 8/5/24 airing live on SyFy due to Paris Olympics coverage (on USA Network)

Hurt Business coming to AEW? DT/KC reported a few weeks ago that MVP may soon be gone from WWE. Reports are now that Bobby Lashley may also be leaving WWE. DT/KC have the latest including the contract status of both

WWE SummerSlam 2024: Latest news, rumors and several new matches added

Damian Priest LIVE: WWE announces special live screening of WWE 24: Damian Priest SummerSlam weekend including Q&A with Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley & others

Tony Khan, you are NOT a Billionaire: Ever wonder why Nick Khan, NFL and so many in the sports and finance world refer to Tony Khan as ‘Shahid Khan’s Kid’? There’s a financial reason behind it

WWE signs Hikuleo; hopefully Zilla Fatu is next

TNA Slammiversary 2024 PPV Results: Several title changes, Nick Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) wins Heavyweight Title and IWC complains and labels Joe Hendry as being ‘buried’

TNA announces several new events for TV tapings and PPVs during Fall and Winter 2024

AEW repeatedly placing MJF in the opening of every AEW Dynamite appearance due to Big Bang Theory ratings carryover. Smart or Stupid? DT/KC discuss

AEW injury updates: Jay White, Dalton Castle, JD Drake and Skye Blue

Gargano’s Restaurant owned by Father of Johnny Gargano for over 50 years destroyed in weekend fire

Kayla Braxton reveals her first project post WWE

Natalya signs a new contract extension with WWE

Plus: The BIZZARE Liv Morgan Catfishing incident; AEW Dynamite: Blood And Guts and NXT previews; Vince McMahon about to be indicted by the feds? Tamina Snuka on her way out of WWE; Next LIVE ‘Ask DT/KC Anything’ Episode details and more

