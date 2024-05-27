Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 5/27/24

WWE RAW 5/27/24 Recap and Review from Savannah, GA

Becky Lynch’ current WWE contract expires this week. Even if she inks a new WWE deal, DT/KC think she should remain off TV until Survivor Series or even Royal Rumble 2025

With Liv Morgan kissing Dominik Mysterio on RAW, a Rhea Ripley return to WWE TV is right around the corner

Was Alexa Bliss shown backstage during a Sheamus segment on RAW? IWC including DT/KC sure think it was her

Damian Priest’ current character development has hit a major snag. DT/KC share some ideas to repair the damage

Thoughts on WWE King/Queen Of The Ring AND AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 and the ONE PREDICTION out of 18 that DT/KC predicted WRONG. And it was the worst match of both events

DT/KC reveal the reason why Gunther is NOT wearing the King Of The Ring Crown

DT and Kev address Triple H teasing a Gunther vs Randy Orton rematch due to KOR match ‘controversy’. While the majority anticipate a rematch, DT/KC say otherwise

Bo Dallas And The Cavebirds / WWE TV debut: Finally it appears we have their anticipated WWE TV debut

Thoughts on MJF’s return at AEW DoN PPV, how AEW will (and should use) him next and why this does NOT affect current TV negotiations with WBD

AEW puts on sale one of the worst looking T-Shirt in history; and it’s for MJF

DT/KC reveal the lame reason Kris Statlander turned on Willow Nightingale at AEW DoN

Sad Eddie Kingston injury update

Mark Henry gone with AEW; will he return to WWE?

LA Knight and Review Brah: Separated At Birth?!

Saraya (Paige) and brother Zak Knight cosplaying as Karrion Kross and Scarlett in AEW?!

Live Listener calls and so much more!

