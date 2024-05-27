Tags

Related Posts

Share This

Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 5/27/24

Posted in Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 5/27/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.

  • WWE RAW 5/27/24 Recap and Review from Savannah, GA
  • Becky Lynch’ current WWE contract expires this week. Even if she inks a new WWE deal, DT/KC think she should remain off TV until Survivor Series or even Royal Rumble 2025
  • With Liv Morgan kissing Dominik Mysterio on RAW, a Rhea Ripley return to WWE TV is right around the corner
  • Was Alexa Bliss shown backstage during a Sheamus segment on RAW? IWC including DT/KC sure think it was her
  • Damian Priest’ current character development has hit a major snag. DT/KC share some ideas to repair the damage
  • Thoughts on WWE King/Queen Of The Ring AND AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 and the ONE PREDICTION out of 18 that DT/KC predicted WRONG. And it was the worst match of both events
  • DT/KC reveal the reason why Gunther is NOT wearing the King Of The Ring Crown
  • DT and Kev address Triple H teasing a Gunther vs Randy Orton rematch due to KOR match ‘controversy’. While the majority anticipate a rematch, DT/KC say otherwise
  • Bo Dallas And The Cavebirds / WWE TV debut: Finally it appears we have their anticipated WWE TV debut
  • Thoughts on MJF’s return at AEW DoN PPV, how AEW will (and should use) him next and why this does NOT affect current TV negotiations with WBD
  • AEW puts on sale one of the worst looking T-Shirt in history; and it’s for MJF
  • DT/KC reveal the lame reason Kris Statlander turned on Willow Nightingale at AEW DoN
  • Sad Eddie Kingston injury update
  • Mark Henry gone with AEW; will he return to WWE?
  • LA Knight and Review Brah: Separated At Birth?!
  • Saraya (Paige) and brother Zak Knight cosplaying as Karrion Kross and Scarlett in AEW?!
  • Live Listener calls and so much more!

SPECIAL EPISODE: *LIVE* ASK DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW ANYTHING SUNDAY 6/2/24 ON YOUTUBE!
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show invades YouTube for a special, ‘Ask DT/KC Anything’ Episode. WWE, AEW, Pro Wrestling, Non-Wrestling; everything is on the table. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. SuperChats are never required but are welcome and will always jump to the front of the question and comment line. In addition to the Q&A, we’ll be celebrating Kevin Castle’s Birthday! LIVE LINK: https://youtube.com/live/0cnB2Nd1vnE

====

CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW (5/27/24) EPISODE online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (5/27/24)

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (5/27/24)

CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS ONLY VERSION of DTKC SHOW (5/27/24) **AVAILABLE ONLINE TUE 5/28/24 AFTER 4PM ET**

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

====

 DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 5/20/2024 EPISODE
– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240520
– Enhanced YouTube Members Only Version (Full 2+ hour episode w/added media): https://youtu.be/v8kdSItyO0c
– Episode synopsis of topics discussed: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-5aU

====

Join The DTKC Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:

  • Ad-Free episodes of all of weekly shows
  • Weekly live Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
  • Thousands of Hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 7 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)
  • Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)
  • Predictions Contests, Giveaways and more!

CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony

====

MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!

  • Brent Webster
  • Hassan AL- Hashmi
  • Demarcus
  • JRDiehl96
  • Scott Taylor
  • Kyle Kaczmarski
  • Bruno Caamano
  • Jon Reynolds
  • George Morris
  • Matt Ragan
  • Chris Lumnah
  • Anthony Smith
  • Steve Szczepaniak
  • Lyndsay N
  • Aaron S
  • Tim Everhardt
  • Murrell Coombes Jr
  • Matt Buller
  • Tommy Pockesci
  • Sean Bysom (Ramsfan086)
  • Tom Nelson
  • D’Quincy Rawls
  • Craig Neuens
  • Edward Vary
  • Roger Rubio
  • Alton Ehia
  • David Peralta
  • Adam Fried
  • Chardae Hill
  • Christopher Demars
  • Derek Brewer
  • James Gruesome
  • Garcia Akane
  • D Boy Gentleman
  • Bubba Collins
  • Aaron From Anaheim
  • Whisperer Rob
  • Brian
  • Liam Savage
  • David Nero
  • Lyndsay Neale
  • Nathan Moyers
  • CHI IoU
  • Vernon Somoza
  • Jake Schuster
  • Matt Manley
  • Daryl Macias
  • Montez Sesley
  • Rafy
  • Brandon Mancini
  • Issac Foxx
  • Ima Goodnow

SHOUT OUT TO OUR OFFICIAL SPONSORS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE NETWORK OF SHOWS!

  • SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
  • SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
  • CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)

====

CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE: UPCOMING WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (ET):

  • DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE Mondays 11:15PM on DTKCDiscord.com
  • DTVIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE Tuesdays 10:05PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
  • THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted Thursdays 4PM at DonTony.com
  • CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE Thursdays 10:30PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
  • Q&A w/DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (Mailbag): posted monthly on Thursdays at DonTony.com
  • THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: LIVE Fridays at 10:05PM (after WWE SmackDown) on YouTube
  • WWE/AEW PPV REVIEWS: (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
  • THE DON TONY SHOW: Special Episodes (Airdates/Airtimes vary)

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: