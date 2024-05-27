Tags
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 5/27/24
The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 5/27/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.
- WWE RAW 5/27/24 Recap and Review from Savannah, GA
- Becky Lynch’ current WWE contract expires this week. Even if she inks a new WWE deal, DT/KC think she should remain off TV until Survivor Series or even Royal Rumble 2025
- With Liv Morgan kissing Dominik Mysterio on RAW, a Rhea Ripley return to WWE TV is right around the corner
- Was Alexa Bliss shown backstage during a Sheamus segment on RAW? IWC including DT/KC sure think it was her
- Damian Priest’ current character development has hit a major snag. DT/KC share some ideas to repair the damage
- Thoughts on WWE King/Queen Of The Ring AND AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 and the ONE PREDICTION out of 18 that DT/KC predicted WRONG. And it was the worst match of both events
- DT/KC reveal the reason why Gunther is NOT wearing the King Of The Ring Crown
- DT and Kev address Triple H teasing a Gunther vs Randy Orton rematch due to KOR match ‘controversy’. While the majority anticipate a rematch, DT/KC say otherwise
- Bo Dallas And The Cavebirds / WWE TV debut: Finally it appears we have their anticipated WWE TV debut
- Thoughts on MJF’s return at AEW DoN PPV, how AEW will (and should use) him next and why this does NOT affect current TV negotiations with WBD
- AEW puts on sale one of the worst looking T-Shirt in history; and it’s for MJF
- DT/KC reveal the lame reason Kris Statlander turned on Willow Nightingale at AEW DoN
- Sad Eddie Kingston injury update
- Mark Henry gone with AEW; will he return to WWE?
- LA Knight and Review Brah: Separated At Birth?!
- Saraya (Paige) and brother Zak Knight cosplaying as Karrion Kross and Scarlett in AEW?!
- Live Listener calls and so much more!
SPECIAL EPISODE: *LIVE* ASK DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW ANYTHING SUNDAY 6/2/24 ON YOUTUBE!
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show invades YouTube for a special, ‘Ask DT/KC Anything’ Episode. WWE, AEW, Pro Wrestling, Non-Wrestling; everything is on the table. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. SuperChats are never required but are welcome and will always jump to the front of the question and comment line. In addition to the Q&A, we’ll be celebrating Kevin Castle’s Birthday! LIVE LINK: https://youtube.com/live/0cnB2Nd1vnE
