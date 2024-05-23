This Week In Wrestling History (Week Twenty-One) 5/20 – 5/26 (Original Broadcast 5/28/2019)

SYNOPSIS: Episode 20 (5/20 – 5/26)

RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 58 Minutes

Jerry Lawler sues WWF over use of ‘The King’ (Harley Race) at Tennessee events.

‘Bitter rivals’ Iron Sheik and Hacksaw Jim Duggan arrested in NJ for Drug and Alcohol possession. And what Iron Sheik clams at the Courthouse is hilarious.

Audio: Hacksaw Jim Duggan speaks on arrest with Iron Sheik.

Lex Luger def Michael PS Hayes to being a 523 day reign as NWA United States Champion.

Scott Hall makes WCW TV debut.

Brian Lee becomes first ever Smoky Mountain Wrestling Heavyweight Champion.

Looking back at WCW Slamboree: A Legends Reunion PPV (1993, 1994, 1995).

Audio: 16 year old Jeff Hardy makes WWF debut (against 1-2-3 Kid).

Fake Undertaker (Brian Lee) makes WWF TV debut.

Audio: The closest you will ever get of Gordon Solie and Bobby Heenan commentating an ECW match: Terry Funk vs Tully Blanchard.

Hunter Hearst Helmsley makes his Monday Night Raw debut.

Savio Vega makes his WWF in ring debut.

Audio: Five minutes that changed the Monday Night Wars: Scott Hall arrives in WCW and declares war.

Audio: “I’m Not A Shark…..I’m A Man!”

Looking back at WWF In Your House 8: Beware Of Dog and Beware Of Dog II (1996).

Looking back at WWF Over The Edge PPV (1999).

Audio: Steve Blackman, Ahmed Johnson, Val Venis, Harley Race, and Bret Hart share some of their favorite Owen Hart rib stories.

WWF Owen Hart Raw tribute show (Raw Is Owen) scores 3rd highest rating (7.2) in Raw history.

Kevin Nash (c) vs Bret Hart for WCW Heavyweight Title on Jay Leno Show canceled due to death of Owen Hart.

Audio: Daffney def Crowbar to win WCW Cruiserweight Title.

Audio: 12 year old Reid Flair (RIP) tries to place ‘peacemaker’ between David and Ric Flair on WCW Nitro.

Looking back at WWF Judgment Day PPV (2000, 2005, 2006).

Audio: Undertaker returns to WWF TV after eight month absence and debuts the American Bad Ass character.

CompuServe debuts ‘Ask Rena’ (Mero) weekly Q&A column.

Triple H blows out quad muscle on Raw during Tag Team Title match (w/ Steve Austin) and lose the titles to Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit.

Days after Triple H tears quad, Chris Benoit suffers neck injury during tag team title defense (w/ Chris Jericho).

Audio: Joanie ‘Chyna’ Laurer vs Joey Buttafuoco (Celebrity Boxing 2002).

WWE premieres two new shows: WWE Confidential and Velocity.

NWATNA hires Mike Tenay as lead announcer for Impact.

Looking back at WWA ‘The Reckoning’ PPV (2003).

Audio: Bret Hart heartfelt promo at WWA ‘The Reckoning’ only months after suffering a stroke.

WWE receives huge backlash from fans after attempting a heart attack angle with Eddie Guerrero on Smackdown.

TNA releases Diamond Dallas Page.

TNA cancels all future Impact tapings until TV deal is finalized with Spike TV (Fall 2005).

The Dudleys launch Team 3D Academy Pro Wrestling School.

Audio: In an attempt to boost low TV ratings, Vince McMahon announces ‘McMahon’s Million Dollar Mania’.

Looking back at XPW reunion show ‘Cold Day In Hell’ (2008).

Looking back at TNA Sacrifice PPV (2009).

Audio: Kurt Angle vs Sting vs Mick Foley vs Jeff Jarrett: Ultimate Sacrifice Match.

Looking back at WWE ‘Over The Limit’ PPV (2010, 2011).

Audio: Batista quits WWE live on Raw.

Audio: WWE announces Bret Hart as intern Raw General Manager.

Sinclair Broadcasting Group purchases Ring Of Honor.

Comparing Sinclair Broadcasting and WWE stock in 2011 and today.

Looking back at Ring Of Honor ‘Supercard Of Honor VI’ (2011).

Chris Jericho suspended by WWE after kicking Brazilian Flag during live WWE event.

Audio: Chris Jericho speaks on the Brazilian Flag incident.

Sami Zayn makes his NXT debut.

Looking back at NJPW ‘Back To The Yokohama Arena’ PPV (2014).

Looking back at WWE Extreme Rules PPV (2016).

Looking back at WWE Backlash PPV (2017).

