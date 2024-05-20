Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 5/20/24

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 5/20/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.

WWE RAW 5/20/24 RECAP AND REVIEW (FROM GREENSBORO, NC): KOR/QOR Semi-Finals: Gunther vs Jey Uso and Iyo Sky vs Lyra Valkyria.. Bron Breakker destroys NXT star AND Ricochet.. Awesome Truth defend Tag Tiles against Balor/McDonough.. More QR Code Teasers.. Sami Zayn vs Chad Gable.. Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4-Way.. Sonya DeVille returns and more

KOR/QOR Semi-Finals: Gunther vs Jey Uso and Iyo Sky vs Lyra Valkyria.. Bron Breakker destroys NXT star AND Ricochet.. Awesome Truth defend Tag Tiles against Balor/McDonough.. More QR Code Teasers.. Sami Zayn vs Chad Gable.. Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4-Way.. Sonya DeVille returns and more THE REVOLUTION WILL NOT BE TELEVISED: Ricky Starks is quite frustrated with his current status in AEW. And unlike what DT and Kev revealed last week about Ricochet, Ricky has the stats to back up his complaints

Ricky Starks is quite frustrated with his current status in AEW. And unlike what DT and Kev revealed last week about Ricochet, Ricky has the stats to back up his complaints AEW SLOPPY SHOP? BRYAN DANIELSON NEEDS MAJORY SURGERY SOON . The injuries are quite serious; yet AEW is allowing Danielson to work matches including AEW DoN. And is it irresponsible by AEW to allow Darby Allin back in the ring despite not fully recovered from past injuries?

. The injuries are quite serious; yet AEW is allowing Danielson to work matches including AEW DoN. And is it irresponsible by AEW to allow Darby Allin back in the ring despite not fully recovered from past injuries? WWE KING/QUEEN OF THE RING 2024 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS: DT and Kev have run the table for the entire KOR/QOR Tournament. Can they run the table with their predictions for this Saturday’s PLE?

DT and Kev have run the table for the entire KOR/QOR Tournament. Can they run the table with their predictions for this Saturday’s PLE? NETFLIX TO AIR NEW WWE REALITY SHOW AND SEVERAL DOCUMENTARIES IN 2025 : And one of them could end up popping a TV-MA rating

And one of them could end up popping a TV-MA rating CAVEBIRDS? WWE launches a Special Edition ‘Cavebird’ Shirt with a very interesting shipping date. Will this new Bo Dallas led faction debut at WWE King/Queen Of The Ring? And if not, when? DT/KC discuss

WWE launches a Special Edition ‘Cavebird’ Shirt with a very interesting shipping date. Will this new Bo Dallas led faction debut at WWE King/Queen Of The Ring? And if not, when? DT/KC discuss AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2024 PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: Seven Title Matches, Anarchy In The Arena, Mercedes Mone/AEW in ring debut and more

Seven Title Matches, Anarchy In The Arena, Mercedes Mone/AEW in ring debut and more UPDATE: AEW/WARNER BROS DISCOVERY TV FUTURE COMING: Just as DT and Kev anticipated, wrestling media suddenly broke radio silence about AEW’s TV future after WBD 2024 Media Upfront Presentation in NYC. And what exactly did they report?

Just as DT and Kev anticipated, wrestling media suddenly broke radio silence about AEW’s TV future after WBD 2024 Media Upfront Presentation in NYC. And what exactly did they report? IVAR, EDDIE KINGSTON AND ATHENA INJURY UPDATES: Contrary to dirt sheets, Ivar’s injury is not a storyline. And, it’s quite serious

Contrary to dirt sheets, Ivar’s injury is not a storyline. And, it’s quite serious WALMART SELLING AEW FIGHT FOREVER ON PS5 FOR THREE DOLLARS ($3): For a whopping three bucks, you can play AEW Fight Forever on the PS5 right now. Don’t forget the sales tax!

For a whopping three bucks, you can play AEW Fight Forever on the PS5 right now. Don’t forget the sales tax! LIVE LISTENER CALLS RETURN NEXT WEEK: The phone lines have returned, and you can talk live with Don Tony and Kevin Castle next week by dialing 888-844-DTKC (888-844-3852)

The phone lines have returned, and you can talk live with Don Tony and Kevin Castle next week by dialing 888-844-DTKC (888-844-3852) PLUS: WWE trademarks WWE VAULT.. VAHALLA (SARAH LOGAN) loves to fart during matches.. RUBY SOHO and ANGELO PARKER get married.. ODYSSEY JONES‘ cryptic social media post.. IWC CANCEL CULTURE targets TIFFANY STRATTON.. TNA IMPACT > ASHEIGH BANFIELD.. AND MUCH MORE!

====

CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW (5/20/24) EPISODE online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (5/20/24)

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (5/20/24)

CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS ONLY VERSION of DTKC SHOW (5/20/24) **AVAILABLE ONLINE TUE 5/21/24 AFTER 4PM ET**

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 5/13/2024 EPISODE

– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240513

– Enhanced YouTube Members Only Version (Full 2+ hour episode w/added media): https://youtu.be/3fSvKXzTEdw

– Episode synopsis of topics discussed: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-5ao

====

Join The DTKC Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:

Ad-Free episodes of all of weekly shows

Weekly live Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

Thousands of Hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 7 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Predictions Contests, Giveaways and more!

CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony

====

MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!