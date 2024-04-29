Tags
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 4/29/24
The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is back streaming LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 4/29/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.
- WWE RAW 4/29/24 RECAP AND REVIEW (FROM KANSAS CITY, MO): Final RAW before WWE BACKLASH.. 2024 WWE Draft Night Two.. CM Punk, Stephanie McMahon and Logan Paul appear.. Gunther vs Xavier Woods.. Nia Jax vs Liv Morgan.. Sami Zayn vs Bronson Reed.. Judgement Day in action.. Latest Wyatt Tease and more!
- WWE DRAFT 2024 RECAP AND REVIEW (INCLUDING ALL SUPPLEMENTAL PICKS) DT and Kev recap and share their thoughts on who was drafted to Raw, SmackDown and NXT, who remained and who switched brands. DT/KC also reveal their favorite and least favorite pick of the entire draft
- WWE BACKLASH 2024 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS: DT/KC preview and predict everything that could go down at WWE Backlash. Including a few surprise appearances
- RIP BILLY REIL (44): A fallen friend of our family has died. Billy Reil, who was a very close friend of Don Tony, died 4/29/24 at only 44 years old.
- BILLY REIL SENT A POEM TO DON TONY just days ago and had asked it to be read during tonight’s show. DT/KC had no idea he would pass away just a few days later
- DREW MCINTYRE SIGNS MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION to remain with WWE. And if you tuned in to last week’s DTKC Show, you knew this was happening. But not in the cool way it went down involving The Rock
- FORMER NWA CHAMPION KAMILLE SIGNS WITH AEW: DT and Kev discuss her signing, her expected debut date and the surprising name she may be feuding with first
- TONY KHAN ATTACKED BY JACK PERRY AND YOUNG BUCKS ON AEW DYNAMITE: What Don Tony and Kevin Castle think about the segment? LOL
- TONY KHAN COMPARES WWE TO HARVEY WEINSTEIN during an interview on NFL Network that completely fell off the rails
- DOMINIK MYSTERIO, CHARLOTE FLAIR AND DREW MCINTYRE INJURY UPDATES: DT/KC sources were correct about the severity of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio injuries. Now they have an important injury update on Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre
- CONGRATULATIONS TO BLUE MEANIE, who recently got married!
- DARBY ALLIN CLAIMS HE WAS HIT BY A BUS IN NYC: Since DT is licensed and part of the NY insurance and transportation industry, he has access to all the incident reports. Is Darby Allin telling the truth?
- AUDIO: CAMERON GRIMES CRIES ABOUT HIS WWE RELEASE: DT/KC discuss not only his release but the emotional way he’s handled it online the last few days
- WWE SPRING BREAKIN NIGHT TWO 4/30/24 PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: DT and Kev ran the table with all the predictions from night one. Can they do it again for night two?
- WWE SMACKDOWN 4/26/24 PREVIEW: Final SmackDown before WWE BACKLASH.. Fallout from WWE Draft.. Cody Rhodes/AJ Styles Face To Face.. A-Town Down defend Tag Titles vs Street Profits.. AOP vs Dunne/Bate.. First ever RKO Show and more
