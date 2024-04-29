Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 4/29/24

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is back streaming LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 4/29/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.

WWE RAW 4/29/24 RECAP AND REVIEW (FROM KANSAS CITY, MO): Final RAW before WWE BACKLASH.. 2024 WWE Draft Night Two.. CM Punk, Stephanie McMahon and Logan Paul appear.. Gunther vs Xavier Woods.. Nia Jax vs Liv Morgan.. Sami Zayn vs Bronson Reed.. Judgement Day in action.. Latest Wyatt Tease and more!

Final RAW before WWE BACKLASH.. 2024 WWE Draft Night Two.. CM Punk, Stephanie McMahon and Logan Paul appear.. Gunther vs Xavier Woods.. Nia Jax vs Liv Morgan.. Sami Zayn vs Bronson Reed.. Judgement Day in action.. Latest Wyatt Tease and more! WWE DRAFT 2024 RECAP AND REVIEW (INCLUDING ALL SUPPLEMENTAL PICKS) DT and Kev recap and share their thoughts on who was drafted to Raw, SmackDown and NXT, who remained and who switched brands. DT/KC also reveal their favorite and least favorite pick of the entire draft

DT and Kev recap and share their thoughts on who was drafted to Raw, SmackDown and NXT, who remained and who switched brands. DT/KC also reveal their favorite and least favorite pick of the entire draft WWE BACKLASH 2024 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS: DT/KC preview and predict everything that could go down at WWE Backlash. Including a few surprise appearances

DT/KC preview and predict everything that could go down at WWE Backlash. Including a few surprise appearances RIP BILLY REIL (44): A fallen friend of our family has died. Billy Reil, who was a very close friend of Don Tony, died 4/29/24 at only 44 years old.

A fallen friend of our family has died. Billy Reil, who was a very close friend of Don Tony, died 4/29/24 at only 44 years old. BILLY REIL SENT A POEM TO DON TONY just days ago and had asked it to be read during tonight’s show. DT/KC had no idea he would pass away just a few days later

just days ago and had asked it to be read during tonight’s show. DT/KC had no idea he would pass away just a few days later DREW MCINTYRE SIGNS MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION to remain with WWE. And if you tuned in to last week’s DTKC Show, you knew this was happening. But not in the cool way it went down involving The Rock

to remain with WWE. And if you tuned in to last week’s DTKC Show, you knew this was happening. But not in the cool way it went down involving The Rock FORMER NWA CHAMPION KAMILLE SIGNS WITH AEW: DT and Kev discuss her signing, her expected debut date and the surprising name she may be feuding with first

DT and Kev discuss her signing, her expected debut date and the surprising name she may be feuding with first TONY KHAN ATTACKED BY JACK PERRY AND YOUNG BUCKS ON AEW DYNAMITE: What Don Tony and Kevin Castle think about the segment? LOL

What Don Tony and Kevin Castle think about the segment? LOL TONY KHAN COMPARES WWE TO HARVEY WEINSTEIN during an interview on NFL Network that completely fell off the rails

during an interview on NFL Network that completely fell off the rails DOMINIK MYSTERIO, CHARLOTE FLAIR AND DREW MCINTYRE INJURY UPDATES: DT/KC sources were correct about the severity of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio injuries. Now they have an important injury update on Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre

DT/KC sources were correct about the severity of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio injuries. Now they have an important injury update on Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre CONGRATULATIONS TO BLUE MEANIE, who recently got married!

who recently got married! DARBY ALLIN CLAIMS HE WAS HIT BY A BUS IN NYC: Since DT is licensed and part of the NY insurance and transportation industry, he has access to all the incident reports. Is Darby Allin telling the truth?

Since DT is licensed and part of the NY insurance and transportation industry, he has access to all the incident reports. Is Darby Allin telling the truth? AUDIO: CAMERON GRIMES CRIES ABOUT HIS WWE RELEASE: DT/KC discuss not only his release but the emotional way he’s handled it online the last few days

DT/KC discuss not only his release but the emotional way he’s handled it online the last few days WWE SPRING BREAKIN NIGHT TWO 4/30/24 PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: DT and Kev ran the table with all the predictions from night one. Can they do it again for night two?

DT and Kev ran the table with all the predictions from night one. Can they do it again for night two? WWE SMACKDOWN 4/26/24 PREVIEW: Final SmackDown before WWE BACKLASH.. Fallout from WWE Draft.. Cody Rhodes/AJ Styles Face To Face.. A-Town Down defend Tag Titles vs Street Profits.. AOP vs Dunne/Bate.. First ever RKO Show and more

Final SmackDown before WWE BACKLASH.. Fallout from WWE Draft.. Cody Rhodes/AJ Styles Face To Face.. A-Town Down defend Tag Titles vs Street Profits.. AOP vs Dunne/Bate.. First ever RKO Show and more

🔥JOIN DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW EVERY MONDAY NIGHT *LIVE* AT 11:15PM EST (AFTER WWE RAW) on DTKC DISCORD CHANNEL! Register in order to join us live (www.DTKCDiscord.com). It’s free!

====

CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW (4/29/24) EPISODE online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (4/29/24)

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (4/29/24)

CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE (MEMBERS ONLY) VERSION of DTKC SHOW (4/29/24) ***POSTED TUESDAY 4/30/24 AFTER 4PM ET***

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 4/22/2024 EPISODE

– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240422

– Enhanced YouTube Members Only Version (Full 2+ hour episode w/added media): https://youtu.be/DeD8LuqHd-c

– Episode synopsis of topics discussed: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-57a

WRESTLEMANIA 40 REVIEW AND AFTERMATH: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW

– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkcwm40

– Enhanced YouTube Members Only Version (3+ hour episode w/added media) https://youtu.be/aVHImBgxxc0

– Episode synopsis of topics discussed: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-56a

====

JOIN DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW THIS MONDAY NIGHT *LIVE* AT 11:15PM EST on DTKC DISCORD CHANNEL (www.DTKCDiscord.com)!

====

CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:

Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 7 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony

====

MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!

Brent Webster

Hassan AL- Hashmi

JRDiehl96

Scott Taylor

Kyle Kaczmarski

Bruno Caamano

Jon Reynolds

George Morris

Matt Ragan

Chris Lumnah

Anthony Smith

Steve Szczepaniak

Lyndsay N

Aaron S

Tim Everhardt

Murrell Coombes Jr

Matt Buller

Tommy Pockesci

Sean Bysom (Ramsfan086)

Tom Nelson

D’Quincy Rawls

Craig Neuens

Edward Vary

Roger Rubio

Alton Ehia

David Peralta

Adam Fried

Chardae Hill

Christopher Demars

Derek Brewer

James Gruesome

Garcia Akane

D Boy Gentleman

Bubba Collins

Aaron From Anaheim

Whisperer Rob

Brian

Liam Savage

David Nero

Lyndsay Neale

Nathan Moyers

CHI IoU

Vernon Somoza

Jake Schuster

Matt Manley

Daryl Macias

Montez Sesley

Rafy

Brandon Mancini

Issac Foxx

Ima Goodnow SHOUT OUT TO OUR OFFICIAL SPONSORS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE NETWORK OF SHOWS!