Sit-Down with Don Tony 4/26/24: WWE 2024 Draft Night One (Inc Supplemental) Results & SmackDown Review; Tony Khan Compares WWE To Sexual Predator; Khan Attack Leading To MJF Return? Backlash Updated Lineup; Dominik Mysterio Injury Update; Vince McMahon Fires Back At Janel Grant; Doug Davis (WWE Def Rebel) In Hot Water & More
The Sit-Down with Don Tony, recorded LIVE Friday night 4/26/24.
WWE 2024 Draft Night One (Including Supplemental) Results and SmackDown review.. Reason behind Roman Reigns being undrafted.. Trick Williams remaining in NXT for 2024 is the right call.. Dominik Mysterio injury update.. Tony Khan compares WWE To sexual predator.. Jack Perry/Young Bucks attack on Tony Khan leading to MJF Return?.. Is Tony Khan the next Eric Bischoff, Mr McMahon or Dixie Carter?.. Vince McMahon fires back at Janel Grant.. Putting to rest the Vince McMahon launching new wrestling promotion fake news circulating.. Doug Davis (WWE Def Rebel) in hot water over anti-semitic Incident.. WWE Backlash 2024 updated lineup.. Viewer Questions and lots more
🎤’The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a discussion show where everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.
