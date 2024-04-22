Tags

Related Posts

Share This

Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 4/22/24

Posted in Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is back streaming LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 4/22/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.

  • WWE RAW 4/22/24 RECAP AND REVIEW (FROM COLUMBUS, OHIO): Becky Lynch wins Women’s World Championship.. Latest WWE QR Code references Bray Wyatt.. Gunther enters KOR Tournament.. A BAD night for Tag Teams & factions: Imperium breaks up.. Ciampa/Gargano cosplay LeRae/Indi.. Damian Priest & JD have issues.. Drew McIntyre becomes a Sheamus Fat Shamer.. Chad Gable berates Alpha Academy and defends his Sami Zayn attack.. Santos Escobar teams with JD.. Awesome Truth defend Tag Titles.. Backlash build and more!
  • IWC QUESTIONS WHY BECKY LYNCH AND NOT LIV MORGAN WON WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: DT and Kev have the answer why Becky Lynch won the Title. Not only does it make sense, it will help Liv Morgan in very short time
  • WWE DRAFT 2024 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS: Who should be drafted to Raw and SmackDown? Who should remain on their current brand? Who should be promoted from NXT? Who should be demoted to NXT?
  • WWE DRAFT 2023 vs WWE DRAFT 2024: What a difference one year has made for several WWE/NXT superstars.
  • DOMINIK MYSTERIO injury update
  • HUGE STORYLINE PROBLEM INVOLVING RHEA RIPLEY AND JUDGEMENT DAY is already rearing its ugly head
  • FINN BALOR SIGNS MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION to remain with WWE. And he’s not the only one
  • JINDER MAHAL, VEER MAHAAN, SANGA, VON WAGNER, XIA LI, XYON QUINN RELEASED: DT/KC discuss the latest releases and others on the way.
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO SWERVE STRICKLAND AND PRINCE NANA: Swerve made history at AEW Dynasty, defeating Samoa Joe for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship
  • ‘JACKAL’ JACK PERRY MAKES AEW RETURN AT DYNASTY PPV: And as DT predicted on 4/12/24 episode, wrestling pundits quickly begin spewing bullsh** from the other side of their mouths
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO RUBY SOHO AND ANGELO PARKER, who are expecting their first child together
  • THE ROCK (AUDIO) POSTS NEW UPDATE that should clear up how soon to expect him to return to a wrestling ring
  • GOLDBERG (AUDIO) CALLS AEW ‘TOO CHEESY’ AND ‘NOT A CHANCE’ HE APPEARS: DT/KC have a field day with this one
  • MATT HARDY NO LONGER UNDER AEW CONTRACT WITH JEFF HARDY NOT FAR BEHIND: Do you want to see The Hardys back in WWE? DT/KC have an interesting take on a Hardys/WWE return.
  • WWE BACKLASH 2024: New matches added plus latest news and rumors
  • WWE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH UFC FOR NXT BATTLEGROUND 2024 scheduled for June 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV
  • WWE SPRING BREAKIN NIGHT ONE 4/23/24 PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: Ilja Dragunov vs Trick Williams (Title vs NXT Career), Roxanne Perez vs Lyra Valkyria vs Tatum Paxley, Lola Vice/Natalya Contract Signing, Sol Ruca vs Blair Davenport,  and more
  • WWE SMACKDOWN 4/26/24 PREVIEW: Night One of WWE Draft.. Cody Rhodes/AJ Styles Contract Signing.. CM Punk to appear.. Tama Tonga in action and more

BE A FRIEND and TELL A FRIEND that the DTKC Show is back FULL TIME!

🔥JOIN DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW EVERY MONDAY NIGHT *LIVE* AT 11:15PM EST (AFTER WWE RAW) on DTKC DISCORD CHANNEL! Register in order to join us live (www.DTKCDiscord.com). It’s free!

====

CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW (4/22/24) EPISODEonline.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (4/22/24)

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (4/22/24)

CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE (MEMBERS ONLY) VERSION of DTKC SHOW (4/22/24) **WILL BE AVAILABLE TUE 4/23/24 AFTER 4PM ET**

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

====

🔥 DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 4/15/2024 EPISODE
🎙️ Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240415
🎙️ Enhanced YouTube Members Only Version (Full 2+ hour episode w/added media): https://youtu.be/DeD8LuqHd-c
🎙️ Episode synopsis of topics discussed: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-57a

🔥WRESTLEMANIA 40 REVIEW AND AFTERMATH: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW
🎙️ Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkcwm40
🎙️ Enhanced YouTube Members Only Version (3+ hour episode w/added media) https://youtu.be/aVHImBgxxc0
🎙️ Episode synopsis of topics discussed: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-56a
====
JOIN DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW THIS MONDAY NIGHT *LIVE* AT 11:15PM EST on DTKC DISCORD CHANNEL (www.DTKCDiscord.com)!
====
🎙️CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

🎙️ Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:

  • Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows
  • Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)
  • Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
  • 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 7 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony

====

MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!

  • Brent Webster
  • Hassan AL- Hashmi
  • JRDiehl96
  • Scott Taylor
  • Kyle Kaczmarski
  • Bruno Caamano
  • Jon Reynolds
  • George Morris
  • Matt Ragan
  • Chris Lumnah
  • Anthony Smith
  • Steve Szczepaniak
  • Lyndsay N
  • Aaron S
  • Tim Everhardt
  • Murrell Coombes Jr
  • Matt Buller
  • Tommy Pockesci
  • Sean Bysom (Ramsfan086)
  • Tom Nelson
  • D’Quincy Rawls
  • Craig Neuens
  • Edward Vary
  • Roger Rubio
  • Alton Ehia
  • David Peralta
  • Adam Fried
  • Chardae Hill
  • Christopher Demars
  • Derek Brewer
  • James Gruesome
  • Garcia Akane
  • D Boy Gentleman
  • Bubba Collins
  • Aaron From Anaheim
  • Whisperer Rob
  • Brian
  • Liam Savage
  • David Nero
  • Lyndsay Neale
  • Nathan Moyers
  • CHI IoU
  • Vernon Somoza
  • Jake Schuster
  • Matt Manley
  • Daryl Macias
  • Montez Sesley
  • Rafy
  • Brandon Mancini
  • Issac Foxx
  • Ima Goodnow

SHOUT OUT TO OUR OFFICIAL SPONSORS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE NETWORK OF SHOWS!

  • SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
  • SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
  • CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE: UPCOMING WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (ET):

  • DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW LIVE Mondays 11:15PM on DTKCDiscord.com
  • DT VIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE Tuesdays 10:05PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
  • THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted Thursdays 4PM at DonTony.com
  • CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE Thursdays 10:30PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
  • Q&A w/DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (Mailbag): posted monthly on Thursdays at DonTony.com
  • THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: LIVE Fridays at 10:05PM (after WWE SmackDown) on YouTube
  • WWE/AEW PPV REVIEWS: (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
  • THE DON TONY SHOW: Special Episodes (Airdates/Airtimes vary)

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: