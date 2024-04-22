Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 4/22/24

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is back streaming LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 4/22/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.

WWE RAW 4/22/24 RECAP AND REVIEW (FROM COLUMBUS, OHIO): Becky Lynch wins Women’s World Championship.. Latest WWE QR Code references Bray Wyatt.. Gunther enters KOR Tournament.. A BAD night for Tag Teams & factions: Imperium breaks up.. Ciampa/Gargano cosplay LeRae/Indi.. Damian Priest & JD have issues.. Drew McIntyre becomes a Sheamus Fat Shamer.. Chad Gable berates Alpha Academy and defends his Sami Zayn attack.. Santos Escobar teams with JD.. Awesome Truth defend Tag Titles.. Backlash build and more!

IWC QUESTIONS WHY BECKY LYNCH AND NOT LIV MORGAN WON WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: DT and Kev have the answer why Becky Lynch won the Title. Not only does it make sense, it will help Liv Morgan in very short time

WWE DRAFT 2024 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS: Who should be drafted to Raw and SmackDown? Who should remain on their current brand? Who should be promoted from NXT? Who should be demoted to NXT?

WWE DRAFT 2023 vs WWE DRAFT 2024: What a difference one year has made for several WWE/NXT superstars.

DOMINIK MYSTERIO injury update

HUGE STORYLINE PROBLEM INVOLVING RHEA RIPLEY AND JUDGEMENT DAY is already rearing its ugly head

FINN BALOR SIGNS MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION to remain with WWE. And he’s not the only one

JINDER MAHAL, VEER MAHAAN, SANGA, VON WAGNER, XIA LI, XYON QUINN RELEASED: DT/KC discuss the latest releases and others on the way.

CONGRATULATIONS TO SWERVE STRICKLAND AND PRINCE NANA: Swerve made history at AEW Dynasty, defeating Samoa Joe for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship

‘JACKAL’ JACK PERRY MAKES AEW RETURN AT DYNASTY PPV: And as DT predicted on 4/12/24 episode, wrestling pundits quickly begin spewing bullsh** from the other side of their mouths

CONGRATULATIONS TO RUBY SOHO AND ANGELO PARKER, who are expecting their first child together

THE ROCK (AUDIO) POSTS NEW UPDATE that should clear up how soon to expect him to return to a wrestling ring

GOLDBERG (AUDIO) CALLS AEW ‘TOO CHEESY’ AND ‘NOT A CHANCE’ HE APPEARS: DT/KC have a field day with this one

MATT HARDY NO LONGER UNDER AEW CONTRACT WITH JEFF HARDY NOT FAR BEHIND: Do you want to see The Hardys back in WWE? DT/KC have an interesting take on a Hardys/WWE return.

WWE BACKLASH 2024: New matches added plus latest news and rumors

WWE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH UFC FOR NXT BATTLEGROUND 2024 scheduled for June 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV

WWE SPRING BREAKIN NIGHT ONE 4/23/24 PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: Ilja Dragunov vs Trick Williams (Title vs NXT Career), Roxanne Perez vs Lyra Valkyria vs Tatum Paxley, Lola Vice/Natalya Contract Signing, Sol Ruca vs Blair Davenport, and more

WWE SMACKDOWN 4/26/24 PREVIEW: Night One of WWE Draft.. Cody Rhodes/AJ Styles Contract Signing.. CM Punk to appear.. Tama Tonga in action and more

