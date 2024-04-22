Tags
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 4/22/24
The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is back streaming LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 4/22/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.
- WWE RAW 4/22/24 RECAP AND REVIEW (FROM COLUMBUS, OHIO): Becky Lynch wins Women’s World Championship.. Latest WWE QR Code references Bray Wyatt.. Gunther enters KOR Tournament.. A BAD night for Tag Teams & factions: Imperium breaks up.. Ciampa/Gargano cosplay LeRae/Indi.. Damian Priest & JD have issues.. Drew McIntyre becomes a Sheamus Fat Shamer.. Chad Gable berates Alpha Academy and defends his Sami Zayn attack.. Santos Escobar teams with JD.. Awesome Truth defend Tag Titles.. Backlash build and more!
- IWC QUESTIONS WHY BECKY LYNCH AND NOT LIV MORGAN WON WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: DT and Kev have the answer why Becky Lynch won the Title. Not only does it make sense, it will help Liv Morgan in very short time
- WWE DRAFT 2024 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS: Who should be drafted to Raw and SmackDown? Who should remain on their current brand? Who should be promoted from NXT? Who should be demoted to NXT?
- WWE DRAFT 2023 vs WWE DRAFT 2024: What a difference one year has made for several WWE/NXT superstars.
- DOMINIK MYSTERIO injury update
- HUGE STORYLINE PROBLEM INVOLVING RHEA RIPLEY AND JUDGEMENT DAY is already rearing its ugly head
- FINN BALOR SIGNS MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION to remain with WWE. And he’s not the only one
- JINDER MAHAL, VEER MAHAAN, SANGA, VON WAGNER, XIA LI, XYON QUINN RELEASED: DT/KC discuss the latest releases and others on the way.
- CONGRATULATIONS TO SWERVE STRICKLAND AND PRINCE NANA: Swerve made history at AEW Dynasty, defeating Samoa Joe for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship
- ‘JACKAL’ JACK PERRY MAKES AEW RETURN AT DYNASTY PPV: And as DT predicted on 4/12/24 episode, wrestling pundits quickly begin spewing bullsh** from the other side of their mouths
- CONGRATULATIONS TO RUBY SOHO AND ANGELO PARKER, who are expecting their first child together
- THE ROCK (AUDIO) POSTS NEW UPDATE that should clear up how soon to expect him to return to a wrestling ring
- GOLDBERG (AUDIO) CALLS AEW ‘TOO CHEESY’ AND ‘NOT A CHANCE’ HE APPEARS: DT/KC have a field day with this one
- MATT HARDY NO LONGER UNDER AEW CONTRACT WITH JEFF HARDY NOT FAR BEHIND: Do you want to see The Hardys back in WWE? DT/KC have an interesting take on a Hardys/WWE return.
- WWE BACKLASH 2024: New matches added plus latest news and rumors
- WWE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH UFC FOR NXT BATTLEGROUND 2024 scheduled for June 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV
- WWE SPRING BREAKIN NIGHT ONE 4/23/24 PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: Ilja Dragunov vs Trick Williams (Title vs NXT Career), Roxanne Perez vs Lyra Valkyria vs Tatum Paxley, Lola Vice/Natalya Contract Signing, Sol Ruca vs Blair Davenport, and more
- WWE SMACKDOWN 4/26/24 PREVIEW: Night One of WWE Draft.. Cody Rhodes/AJ Styles Contract Signing.. CM Punk to appear.. Tama Tonga in action and more
