WrestleMania 40 Review & Aftermath (Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show)
WRESTLEMANIA 40 REVIEW AND AFTERMATH, hosted by DON TONY and KEVIN CASTLE
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show is back to recap and review WrestleMania 40. In addition to the review, Don Tony and Kevin Castle cover the important elements from the RAW after WrestleMania, the upcoming WWE Draft, the road to Backlash, King and Queen Of The Ring (in Saudi Arabia) and Clash At The Castle (in Scotland), SummerSlam and more. Plus, DT/KC discuss 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony, The Slammy Award Winners and more!
WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 RESULTS:
NIGHT ONE:
- Rhea Ripley (c) def Becky Lynch (Women’s World Championship)
- Austin Theory and Grayson Waller (RAW Tag Team Titles) and Awesome Truth (SmackDown Tag Team Titles) def The Judgment Day (c), DIY, New Day, and New Catch Republic (Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)
- Rey Mysterio and Andrade def Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio
- Jey Uso def Jimmy Uso
- Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi def Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane
- Sami Zayn def Gunther (c) (New Intercontinental Champion)
- The Rock and Roman Reigns def Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins
NIGHT TWO:
- Drew McIntyre def Seth Rollins (c) (New World Heavyweight Champion)
- Damian Priest def Drew McIntyre (c) (New World Heavyweight Champion)
- Bobby Lashley & Street Profits def The Final Testament (Philadelphia Street Fight)
- LA Knight def AJ Styles
- Logan Paul (c) def Randy Orton and Kevin Owens (United States Championship)
- Bayley def Iyo Sky (c) (WWE Women’s Championship)
- Cody Rhodes def Roman Reigns (c) (New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion)
How did Don Tony and Kevin Castle do with their Predictions? You can check out their WWE WrestleMania 40 Predictions HERE:
If you enjoy this episode, please share the links for this episode with others! This episode will be a fun listen even long after WRESTLEMANIA 40. What predictions were nailed, and what went in a totally different direction.
BE A FRIEND and TELL A FRIEND that the DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is back FULL TIME!
