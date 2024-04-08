WrestleMania 40 Review & Aftermath (Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show)

Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show is back to recap and review WrestleMania 40. In addition to the review, Don Tony and Kevin Castle cover the important elements from the RAW after WrestleMania, the upcoming WWE Draft, the road to Backlash, King and Queen Of The Ring (in Saudi Arabia) and Clash At The Castle (in Scotland), SummerSlam and more. Plus, DT/KC discuss 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony, The Slammy Award Winners and more!

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 RESULTS:

NIGHT ONE:

Rhea Ripley (c) def Becky Lynch (Women’s World Championship)

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller (RAW Tag Team Titles) and Awesome Truth (SmackDown Tag Team Titles) def The Judgment Day (c), DIY, New Day, and New Catch Republic (Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)

Rey Mysterio and Andrade def Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

Jey Uso def Jimmy Uso

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi def Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane

Sami Zayn def Gunther (c) (New Intercontinental Champion)

The Rock and Roman Reigns def Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

NIGHT TWO:

Drew McIntyre def Seth Rollins (c) (New World Heavyweight Champion)

Damian Priest def Drew McIntyre (c) (New World Heavyweight Champion)

Bobby Lashley & Street Profits def The Final Testament (Philadelphia Street Fight)

LA Knight def AJ Styles

Logan Paul (c) def Randy Orton and Kevin Owens (United States Championship)

Bayley def Iyo Sky (c) (WWE Women's Championship)

Cody Rhodes def Roman Reigns (c) (New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion)

