Tags
Related Posts
Share This
This Week In Wrestling History (Week Fourteen) 4/1 – 4/8 (Original Broadcast 4/2/2019)
Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 12 Noon EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.
SYNOPSIS: Episode 14 (4/1 – 4/7)
RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 8 Minutes
- Audio: Jerry Lawler piledrives and sends Andy Kaufman to the hospital. And the entertainment world buys it hook, line, and sinker.
- Ken Patera and Masa Saito arrested after brawl with WI Police over McDonalds Hamburgers.
- Looking back at WrestleMania 2 (1986), V (1989), VIII (1992), IX (1993), XI (1995), 2000 (2000), 21 (2005), 22 (2006), XXV (2009), XXVII (2011), XXIX (2013), XXX (2014), 32 (2016), 33 (2017), 34 (2018).
- Looking back at NWA Clash Of The Champions 6: Ragin’ Cagin (1989).
- Looking back at AWA SuperClash IV (1990).
- Shawn Michaels debuts new Raw talk segment: The Heartbreak Hotel.
- Memorable Raw Womens Match that rarely gets any mention: Alundra Blayze vs Bull Nakano for WWF Womens Championship.
- Bertha Faye makes WWF Raw debut.
- Audio: Ultimate Warrior makes Raw debut and has a memorable exchange with Goldust.
- Following beatdown by Vader, Yokozuna is carried to the locker room by forklift.
- Looking back at WCW Spring Stampede (1997).
- Audio: “Hulk Hogan, we coming for you n*****!
- Audio: Droz makes ECW debut and is greeted by New Jack, a keyboard, crutch, guitar, and vacuum cleaner.
- Audio: Rob vs Dam def Bam Bam Bigelow and begins 700 day run as ECW TV Champion.
- Looking back at WCW Pay-Per-Listen: Malice At The Palace (1998).
- Looking back at ECW Cyberslam ’99 (1999).
- WCW prepares their hard reboot of product and Nitro (2000).
- Shawn Michaels comes out of retirement and wins Texas Wrestling Alliance (TWA) Championship.
- HHG Corporation (ECW) files for bankruptcy.
- Audio: TNN Censors speak Japan: Tajiri ‘breaks up’ with Torrie Wilson and get censored.
- Audio: The Rock’s last ever Non-PPV TV match (vs Jeff Hardy, 2003).
- Audio: The Rock ‘challenges’ Goldberg.
- Umaga makes WWF Raw debut and lays out Ric Flair.
- Kevin Nash returns to WWF TV after nine month absence due to Quad Tear.
- Roddy Piper returns to WWF TV after seven year absence and has first ‘Pipers Pit’ in fourteen years.
- Audio: Vince McMahon and The Product Of His Semen vs Shawn Michaels and God announced for Backlash PPV.
- All five members of The Spirit Squad are recognized as WWE Tag Team Champions.
- Mickie James complete with blonde hair cosplays Trish Stratus.
- Audio: Jack Swagger cashes in MITB Briefcase and wins World Heavyweight Championship.
- CM Punk attempts to have Darren Young join the Straight Edge Society.
- Things do happen in 3’s. TNA Impact episode holds the goofy TNA Knockouts Lockout Challenge, unprotected chairshots to the head, and Orlando Jordan simulating an ejaculation to his chest. (2010).
- Wrestlicious fails miserably and closes its doors.
- WWE signs Dean Ambrose and Becky Lynch.
- The Rock vs John Cena announced a year before WrestleMania XXVIII.
- Sin Cara (original) makes WWE Raw debut.
- Kurt Angle pleas guilty to reckless driving after 03/25/11 DWI incident in North Dakota.
- Audio: Following a very boring John Cena promo on Raw, Brock Lesnar returns to WWE after eight year absence and F-5’s Cena.
- Daniel Bryan ‘breaks up’ with AJ Lee.
- Scott Steiner goes on Twitter Storm against TNA and Hulk Hogan.
- Looking back at Ring Of Honor: Supercard Of Honor VII (2013) VIII (2014).
- Looking back at NJPW: Invasion Attack (2013, 2014, 2015).
- Audio: One of the loudest crowd ‘pops’ in Raw history: Dolph Ziggler cashes in MITB Briefcase and def Alberto Del Rio for WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
- Audio: Memorable Raw match: Randy Orton vs Sheamus and the bored crowd entertains themselves with creative chants and doing the wave.
- Ezekiel Jackson leaves WWE following contract expiration.
- Audio: Paige makes WWE Raw debut and def AJ Lee for the Divas Championship.
- Eat. Sleep. Conquer The Streak.
- Cesaro becomes a Paul Heyman Guy.
- Rusev makes WWE Raw debut.
- Audio: Coming Soon: Adam Rose, Bo Dallas.
- Audio: Memorable Daniel Bryan Raw promo and crowd reaction after winning WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.
- Audio: Ultimate Warrior memorable Raw Promo a day before his untimely death.
- AJ Lee retires and leaves WWE.
- King Barrett makes final WWE TV appearance and is kicked out of League Of Nationals.
- Kurt Angle becomes new Raw General Manager.
- Finn Balor makes WWE in ring return after 7+ month absence with shoulder injury.
- Drew McIntyre makes WWE return and debuts for NXT.
- Audio: After def Undertaker at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns proclaims WWE is now his yard and the fans go ape sh**.
- And so much more!
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S1 E14 (4/1 – 4/7) online
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
====
CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004
- Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
- 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly!
CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony
=================
MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!
- Brent Webster
- Hassan AL- Hashmi
- JRDiehl96
- Scott Taylor
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Bruno Caamano
- Jake Schuster
- Anthony Smith
- Roger Rubio
- D Boy Gentleman
- Tim Everhardt
- James Gruesome
- Whisperer Rob
- Jon Reynolds
- George Morris
- Matt Ragan
- Chris Lumnah
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Tim Everhardt
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Tommy Pockesci
- VICKCONDOR!
- Sean Bysom (Ramsfan086)
- Tom Nelson
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Craig Neuens
- Edward Vary
- Alton Ehia
- David Peralta
- Adam Fried
- Chardae Hill
- Derek Brewer
- Garcia Akane
- Bubba Collins
- Aaron From Anaheim
- Jonathon Hernandez
- Brian
- Liam Savage
- David Nero
- Vernon Somoza
- Lyndsay Neale
- Aaron S
- Nathan Moyers
- Matt Krause
- CHI IoU
- Matt Manley
- Daryl Macias
- Montez Sesley
- Rafy
- Brandon Mancini
- Issac Foxx
- Matt Buller
- Christopher Demars
SHOUT OUT TO OUR OFFICIAL SPONSORS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE NETWORK OF SHOWS!
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)
====
-
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE Mondays 11:15PM on DTKCDiscord.com
- DT VIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE Tuesdays 10:05PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
-
CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE Thursdays 10:30PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
-
THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted Thursdays on DonTony.com
-
Q&A w/DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (Mailbag): posted monthly on Thursdays at DonTony.com
-
THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: LIVE Fridays at 10:05PM (after WWE SmackDown) on YouTube
-
WWE/AEW PPV REVIEWS: (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
-
THE DON TONY SHOW: Special Episodes (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/DTKCShow
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: https://www.wrestling-news.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com