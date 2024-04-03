Tags
WrestleMania 40 Preview & Predictions (Hosted By Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show)
WRESTLEMANIA 40 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS SHOW, hosted by DON TONY and KEVIN CASTLE
DON TONY and KEVIN CASTLE run down the WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 lineup, offer bold match predictions, surprises and swerves. Plus, DT/KC discuss what could follow leading into the RAW AND SMACKDOWN AFTER WRESTLEMANIA, CLASH AT THE CASTLE in SCOTLAND, SUMMERSLAM, WRESTLEMANIA 41 and more including:
- #WEWANTROMAN: ROMAN REIGNS taking time off after WRESTLEMANIA 40 and teasing more? DT/KC expect another WWE manufactured fan movement later in the year for Reigns to return. And they will again rely on Dave LaGreca, the LaGreca Goofs, Peter Rosenberg, Sam Roberts and others to lead the way.
- BLOODLINE RULES will be the stipulation for CODY RHODES vs ROMAN REIGNS. Expect chaos, surprises and a swerve or two along the way!
- RANDY ORTON preparing a present for CODY RHODES if he wins the UNDISPUTED WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP?
- Will WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS SPLIT amongst TWO TEAMS at WrestleMania 40? Could FINN BALOR and DAMIAN PRIEST retain the RAW Tag Titles?
- Will DAMIAN PRIEST cash in the MITB BRIEFCASE and become WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION? And will a JUDGEMENT DAY CELEBRATION on RAW turn into a JUDGEMENT DAY BEATDOWN on Priest?
- Will DREW MCINTYRE MAIN EVENT at CLASH AT THE CASTLE 2024 as CHAMPION or CONTENDER?
- SAMI ZAYN and CHAD GABLE go full blown ROCKY III, IV and V in a historic CHAMPIONSHIP VICTORY over GUNTHER. Should this lead to the end of IMPERIUM as a faction?
- IF SAMI WINS THE TITLE, WHO WANTS SAMI ZAYN vs CHAD GABLE ‘BEST OF SEVEN’ SERIES FOR INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP?
- SMACKDOWN has a big problem within the WOMEN’S DIVISION. And if BAYLEY dethrones IYO SKY, it may become TIFFY TIME in no time
- ANDRADE to turn against DOMINIK MYSTERIO and help REY MYSTERIO and DRAGON LEE prevail? Or will Dominik get a win over his Dad?
- YEET or NO YEET: Why JIMMY USO should defeat JEY USO. And please, no RIKISHI involvement.
- KROSS/AOP/LASHLEY/STREET PROFITS will take it to the EXTREME at WRESTLEMANIA 40 and party like it’s 1995. But will a miscue lead to a STREET PROFITS SPLIT and a HEEL TURN by one?
- LOGAN PAUL to STEAL a IC CHAMPIONSHIP VICTORY from the VIPER?
- BIANCA BELAIR and NAOMI to feud with KABUKI WARRIORS following WRESTLEMANIA. What will be next for JADE CARGILL?
- MAMI vs THE MAN: WWE worried too many WM40 fans cheering RHEA RIPLEY over BECKY LYNCH? DT/KC have an unpopular remedy
- LA KNIGHT will get his WRESTLEMANIA MOMENT and then some leading into SUMMERSLAM
- AND LOTS MORE!
🎙️WRESTLEMANIA 40 REVIEW AND AFTERMATH hosted by DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW will stream live Monday night 4/8/24 at 11:15PM ET right after WWE RAW over at DTKC DISCORD CHANNEL (DTKCDiscord.com)
If you enjoy this episode, please share the links for this episode with others! This episode will be a fun listen even long after WRESTLEMANIA 40. What predictions were nailed, and what went in a totally different direction.
BE A FRIEND and TELL A FRIEND that the DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is back FULL TIME!
