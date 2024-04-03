WrestleMania 40 Preview & Predictions (Hosted By Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show)

WRESTLEMANIA 40 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS SHOW, hosted by DON TONY and KEVIN CASTLE

DON TONY and KEVIN CASTLE run down the WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 lineup, offer bold match predictions, surprises and swerves. Plus, DT/KC discuss what could follow leading into the RAW AND SMACKDOWN AFTER WRESTLEMANIA, CLASH AT THE CASTLE in SCOTLAND, SUMMERSLAM, WRESTLEMANIA 41 and more including:

#WEWANTROMAN: ROMAN REIGNS taking time off after WRESTLEMANIA 40 and teasing more? DT/KC expect another WWE manufactured fan movement later in the year for Reigns to return. And they will again rely on Dave LaGreca, the LaGreca Goofs, Peter Rosenberg, Sam Roberts and others to lead the way.

will be the stipulation for . Expect chaos, surprises and a swerve or two along the way! RANDY ORTON preparing a present for CODY RHODES if he wins the UNDISPUTED WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP?

Will DAMIAN PRIEST cash in the MITB BRIEFCASE and become WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION? And will a JUDGEMENT DAY CELEBRATION on RAW turn into a JUDGEMENT DAY BEATDOWN on Priest?

at as or ? SAMI ZAYN and CHAD GABLE go full blown ROCKY III, IV and V in a historic CHAMPIONSHIP VICTORY over GUNTHER. Should this lead to the end of IMPERIUM as a faction?

SMACKDOWN has a big problem within the WOMEN’S DIVISION . And if BAYLEY dethrones IYO SKY , it may become TIFFY TIME in no time

to turn against and help prevail? Or will Dominik get a win over his Dad? YEET or NO YEET: Why JIMMY USO should defeat JEY USO. And please, no RIKISHI involvement.

will take it to the at and party like it’s . But will a miscue lead to a and a by one? LOGAN PAUL to STEAL a IC CHAMPIONSHIP VICTORY from the VIPER ?

to feud with following . What will be next for ? MAMI vs THE MAN: WWE worried too many WM40 fans cheering RHEA RIPLEY over BECKY LYNCH? DT/KC have an unpopular remedy

LA KNIGHT will get his WRESTLEMANIA MOMENT and then some leading into SUMMERSLAM

will get his and then some leading into AND LOTS MORE!

