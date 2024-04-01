Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 4/1/24

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is back streaming LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 4/1/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.

WWE RAW 4/1/24 RECAP AND REVIEW (FROM BROOKLYN, NY: THE FINAL WWE RAW BEFORE WRESTLEMANIA 40

THE FINAL WWE RAW BEFORE WRESTLEMANIA 40 WWE SPLITTING TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS BACK TO RAW AND SMACKDOWN AT WRESTLEMANIA 40? DT and Kev discuss this interesting development leading into WM40. Plus several NEW CONFIRMED MATCHES added to WM40

DT and Kev discuss this interesting development leading into WM40. Plus several added to WM40 KHAN KRYBABIES LIVID OVER CM PUNK / ARIEL HELWANI INTEVIEW: CM Punk holds nothing back discussing his WWE return, WrestleMania 40, Vince McMahon, Jack Perry fight, and launches pipe bombs at TONY KHAN, DAVE MELTZER, NICK HAUSMAN, ELITE EVPS and more

CM Punk holds nothing back discussing his WWE return, WrestleMania 40, Vince McMahon, Jack Perry fight, and launches pipe bombs at and more JANEL GRANT PENNED LOVE LETTER TO VINCE MCMAHON EIGHTEEN MONTHS AFTER BEING ‘DUMPED ON’? Don Tony and Kev Castle warned everyone months ago of this. And there’s more coming out soon that Grant’s attorneys will have a difficult time defending

Don Tony and Kev Castle warned everyone months ago of this. And there’s more coming out soon that Grant’s attorneys will have a difficult time defending WRESTLEMANIA 40 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS SHOW HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE airs live TUESDAY 4/2/24 AT 10:15PM ET ON PATREON DISCORD. The REPLAY will be posted WEDNESDAY 4/3/24 at 4PM ET on DonTony.com , our YouTube Channel Member Family and across all Audio Platforms for everyone!

airs live The will be posted on , our Family and across all Audio Platforms for everyone! CM PUNK INDIRECTLY CONFIRMS CODY RHODES FINISHING vs ROMAN REIGNS WAS THE PLAN ALL ALONG FOR WRESTLEMANIA 40: While IWC was falling for THE ROCK tried to change CODY’S STORY DT/KC called bullsh*t. And now CM Punk all but confirms what the Donzilla Army and the Castle Comrades knew all along.

While IWC was falling for THE ROCK tried to change CODY’S STORY DT/KC called bullsh*t. And now CM Punk all but confirms what the Donzilla Army and the Castle Comrades knew all along. BRAY WYATT NOT GOING INTO 2024 WWE HALL OF FAME: DT/KC discuss the specific reasons behind this decision

DT/KC discuss the specific reasons behind this decision ROMAN REIGNS TO INDUCT PAUL HEYMAN AND THE ROCK TO INDUCT LIA MAIVIA INTO 2024 WWE HALL OF FAME

DTKC REVIEW: BRAY WYATT ‘BECOMING IMMORTAL’ Documentary

Documentary DTKC REVIEW: ROMAN REIGNS A&E BIOGRAPHY

ROMAN REIGNS TO BREAK HULK HOGAN RECORD AT WRESTLEMANIA 40

WWE RAW (4/1/24) EPISODE breaks all time WWE Raw revenue records

breaks all time WWE Raw revenue records WWE CLASH AT THE CASTLE RETURNING FOR 2024: WWE bringing back Clash At The Castle but will it return to Cardiff, Wales?

WWE bringing back Clash At The Castle but will it return to Cardiff, Wales? WWE RAW (4/1/24) EPISODE makes wild revenue history for WWE

makes wild revenue history for WWE WWE SMACKDOWN 4/5/24 PREVIEW: Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Randy Orton on the KO Show and more

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Randy Orton on the KO Show and more WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 RECAP AND RAW AFTER WRESTLEMANIA RECAP AND REVIEW HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE streams LIVE MONDAY 4/8/24 at 11:15PM ET on DTKC Discord Channel (http://www.DTKCDiscord.com)

BE A FRIEND and TELL A FRIEND that the DTKC Show is back FULL TIME!

🔥JOIN DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW EVERY MONDAY NIGHT *LIVE* AT 11:15PM EST (AFTER WWE RAW) on DTKC DISCORD CHANNEL! Register in order to join us live (www.DTKCDiscord.com). It’s free!