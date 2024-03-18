Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 3/18/24

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is officially back FULL TIME streaming LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM (on DTKCDiscord.com) after WWE RAW! Enjoy this absolutely loaded episode, recorded 3/18/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.

WWE RAW 3/18/24 RECAP AND REVIEW: CODY RHODES gets Rated R and ROASTS THE ROCK.. GUNTHER and SAMI ZAYN Contract Signing.. JEY and JIMMY USO Face To Face.. Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre are Spotlight Junkies.. THREE Teams Qualify for WM40 SIX-PACK Ladder Match for TAG TEAM TITLES.. BECKY LYNCH vs NIA JAX in Last Woman Standing Match.. Concern for Indus Sher and more

BRAY WYATT / WWE HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2024 MAJOR UPDATE: DT/KC with an important followup to last week’s reveal about Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2024

VINCE RUSSO IS NOT A FAN of CODY RHODES ‘ quest to ‘FINISH THE STORY’. Do you agree?

Latest update on Asuka’s injury and possible implications leading into WRESTLEMANIA 40 BECKY LYNCH visits THE WHITE HOUSE and JOE BIDE

SHAYNA BASZLER to work BLOODSPORT 10 Event WRESTLEMANIA 40 WEEK. Should WWE allow other stars to work non WWE events WrestleMania weekend?

MATT HARDY ‘GREATEST TAG TEAM OF ALL TIME’ TOURNAMENT : Don Tony and Kevin Castle choose their winners. Do you agree with their picks?

WWE SMACKDOWN 3/22/24 and WWE RAW 3/25/24 PREVIEWS

THE ROCK ADDED TO FINAL WWE RAW BEFORE WRESTLEMANIA 40 (4/1/24 BROOKLYN, NY)

