Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 3/18/24
The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is officially back FULL TIME streaming LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM (on DTKCDiscord.com) after WWE RAW! Enjoy this absolutely loaded episode, recorded 3/18/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.
- WWE RAW 3/18/24 RECAP AND REVIEW: CODY RHODES gets Rated R and ROASTS THE ROCK.. GUNTHER and SAMI ZAYN Contract Signing.. JEY and JIMMY USO Face To Face.. Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre are Spotlight Junkies.. THREE Teams Qualify for WM40 SIX-PACK Ladder Match for TAG TEAM TITLES.. BECKY LYNCH vs NIA JAX in Last Woman Standing Match.. Concern for Indus Sher and more
- MERCEDES MONE ARRIVES IN ALL ELITE WRESTLING: DT/KC honest thoughts on Mercedes Mone’s debut, her imminent future, a huge mistake already made by AEW and more ‘
- BRAY WYATT DOCUMENTARY: ‘BECOMING IMMORTAL’ TO AIR ON PEACOCK
- BRAY WYATT / WWE HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2024 MAJOR UPDATE: DT/KC with an important followup to last week’s reveal about Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2024
- THE ROCK BECOMING A ‘NIGHTMARE’ FOR CODY RHODES: The Rock’s recent online and TV promos mocking Cody Rhodes are so entertaining, they are steering lots of fans away from Cody Rhodes. How does WWE repair the damage? Should WWE repair the damage? DT/KC discuss.
- WWE TALENT FRUSTRATED OVER THE ROCK’ VULGAR PROMOS?
- VINCE RUSSO IS NOT A FAN of CODY RHODES‘ quest to ‘FINISH THE STORY’. Do you agree?
- BEST WISHES TO RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ who is once again out battling serious complications from MCAS. As DT/KC explained in the past, this is a disease that could be career threatening.
- KABUKI WARRIORS’ TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP IN JEOPARDY DUE TO ASUKA INJURY? Latest update on Asuka’s injury and possible implications leading into WRESTLEMANIA 40
- BECKY LYNCH visits THE WHITE HOUSE and JOE BIDE
- SHAYNA BASZLER to work BLOODSPORT 10 Event WRESTLEMANIA 40 WEEK. Should WWE allow other stars to work non WWE events WrestleMania weekend?
- MATT HARDY ‘GREATEST TAG TEAM OF ALL TIME’ TOURNAMENT: Don Tony and Kevin Castle choose their winners. Do you agree with their picks?
- TNA IMPACT WRESTLING 3/14/24 RATINGS REPORT
- WWE SMACKDOWN 3/22/24 and WWE RAW 3/25/24 PREVIEWS
- THE ROCK ADDED TO FINAL WWE RAW BEFORE WRESTLEMANIA 40 (4/1/24 BROOKLYN, NY)
- DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *LIVE* ON YOUTUBE SUNDAY 3/24/24: Programming information on a special LIVE Q&A with DT/KC EPISODE to air SUNDAY NIGHT MARCH 24, 2024 AT 8PM on YOUTUBE
BE A FRIEND and TELL A FRIEND that the DTKC Show is back FULL TIME!
🔥JOIN DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW EVERY MONDAY NIGHT *LIVE* AT 11:15PM EST (AFTER WWE RAW) on DTKC DISCORD CHANNEL! Register in order to join us live (www.DTKCDiscord.com). It’s free!
====
CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW (3/18/24) EPISODE online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (3/18/24)
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (3/18/24)
CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE (MEMBERS ONLY) VERSION of DTKC SHOW (3/18/24) ***AVAILABLE ONLINE TUE 3/19/24 AFTER 4PM EST***
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
====
CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR ANDROID
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004
- Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
- 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly!
CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony
=================
MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!
- Brent Webster
- Hassan AL- Hashmi
- JRDiehl96
- Scott Taylor
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Bruno Caamano
- Jake Schuster
- Anthony Smith
- Roger Rubio
- D Boy Gentleman
- Tim Everhardt
- James Gruesome
- Whisperer Rob
- Jon Reynolds
- George Morris
- Matt Ragan
- Chris Lumnah
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Tim Everhardt
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Tommy Pockesci
- VICKCONDOR!
- Sean Bysom (Ramsfan086)
- Tom Nelson
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Craig Neuens
- Edward Vary
- Alton Ehia
- David Peralta
- Adam Fried
- Chardae Hill
- Derek Brewer
- Garcia Akane
- Bubba Collins
- Aaron From Anaheim
- Jonathon Hernandez
- Brian
- Liam Savage
- David Nero
- Vernon Somoza
- Lyndsay Neale
- Aaron S
- Nathan Moyers
- Matt Krause
- CHI IoU
- Matt Manley
- Daryl Macias
- Montez Sesley
- Rafy
- Brandon Mancini
- Issac Foxx
- Matt Buller
- Christopher Demars
SHOUT OUT TO OUR OFFICIAL SPONSORS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE NETWORK OF SHOWS!
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)
====
-
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE Mondays 11:15PM on DTKCDiscord.com
-
THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted Tuesdays 4PM at DonTony.com
-
DT VIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE Tuesdays 10:05PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
-
CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE Thursdays 10:30PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
-
Q&A w/DON TONY (Mailbag): posted monthly on Thursdays on YouTube and DonTony.com
-
Q&A w/DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (Mailbag): posted monthly on Thursdays at DonTony.com
-
THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: LIVE Fridays at 10:05PM (after WWE SmackDown) on YouTube
-
WWE/AEW PPV REVIEWS: (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
-
THE DON TONY SHOW: Special Episodes (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/DTKCShow
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: https://www.wrestling-news.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com