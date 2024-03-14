This Week In Wrestling History (Week Eleven) 3/11 – 3/17 (Original Broadcast 3/12/2019)

SYNOPSIS: Episode 11 (3/11 – 3/17)

RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 33 Minutes Danny Hodge abruptly retires after suffering a broken neck in a serious auto accident.

Memorable 1983 match between Ric Flair and Greg Valentine goes to a one hour time limit draw.

Assassin #2 loses a Hair vs Mask match against Jimmy Valiant. Assassin #2 is revealed to be – Hercules Hernandez.

Memorable 1986 match between Tiger Mask II (Mitsuharu Misawa) and Riki Choshu.

Looking back at E10 Saturday Night’s Main Event (1987).

Brian ‘Crush’ Adams arrested and charged with 5 weapons possession and 7 drug counts. DT researches and clears up several details reported incorrectly for two decades.

Looking back at ECW Extreme Warfare Vol One (1995).

Looking back at ECW Hostile City Showdown (1997).

The Dudleys win their First Tag Team Titles as a team. They would go on to win two dozen more.

Looking back at WCW Uncensored PPV (1997, 1998, 1999).

Audio: Bret Hart’s uncensored tirade after being screwed out of winning WWF Championship on Raw.

Audio: Kane piledrives the San Antonio Spurs’ Gorilla Mascot.

Mick Foley stars in Chef Boyardee Beefaroni commercial.

Audio: Despite being buried on WWF TV, Public Enemy get a Tag Title shot against Jeff Jarrett and Owen Hart.

Audio: Bubba Ray Dudley powerbombs Mae Young off a stage thru a table. Fabulous Moolah isn’t impressed.

Audio: Two memorable WWF Hardcore Title defenses: Crash Holly vs Mean Street Posse at Newart Airport. Crash Holly vs The Headbangers at Fun Time USA.

Looking back at ECW Living Dangerously PPV (2000).

Audio: New Jack speaks on injuries sustained after dive with Vic Grimes goes terribly wrong.

Pro Wrestling Documentary ‘Beyond The Mat’ hits movie theatres (2000).

Looking back at WCW’s last ever PPV ‘Greed’ (2001).

Turner Networks announce the cancellation of WCW Monday Nitro and Thunder.

Bonus Audio: Eric Bischoff on TSN Off The Record (2003) discussing what went wrong with WCW.

Looking back at WWF WrestleMania X8 (2002).

Audio: Icon vs Icon: The Rock vs Hulk Hogan.

Audio: Brock Lesnar makes WWF TV debut.

WWE announces first ever ‘brand split’.

Audio: Steve Austin wrestles his last ever WWE TV (Non-PPV) match on Raw.

Audio: Memorable Raw ‘Tourettes’ promo between Goldust and Triple H (w/ Ric Flair).

Looking back at 2004 WWE Hall Of Fame.

Audio: Bobby Hennan’s WWE Hall Of Fame speech (2004).

Looking back at WrestleMania XX (2004).

Looking back at TNA Destination X PPV (2005, 2009).

Audio: The Rockers reunite and wrestle their first match together in fourteen years (2005).

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts appears on Raw for the first time in eight years (2005).

Looking back at 2006 return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Audio: Raw Main Event: John Cena and Randy Orton vs THE ENTIRE RAW ROSTER.

Audio: Vince McMahon receives a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Mickey Rourke and The Wrestler film scenes during ROH event.

While under WWE suspension, Jeff Hardy tragically loses his home and dog due to fire.

AJ Styles becomes first ever TNA Grand Slam winner.

Monday Night Wars II ending miserably for TNA Impact.

WWE bans all Chairshots to the head. They also ban any blow to the head that is viewed as an ‘intentional act’.

Looking back at TNA Victory Road PPV (2011).

Audio: Jeff Hardy shows up for TNA PPV Main event high on somas. And TNA has him compete anyway, losing to Sting in 88 seconds.

Hulk Hogan forced to apologize after using the tragic Tsunami occurring in Japan as promo material.

Trifecta: After mishandling Jeff Hardy match and Hulk Hogan’s tasteless promo, Kurt Angle cuts a promo wanted to ‘hunt down and kill’ Karen and Jeff Jarrett.

Audio: John Cena’s memorable ‘Thuganomics’ Raw promo on The Rock (2012).

Audio: The Rock’s memorable ‘Cleveland Rocks’ Raw concert on John Cena (2012).

Looking back at TNA One Night Only: 10 Yr Reunion PPV (2013).

Looking back at TNA One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown PPV (2013).

Steve Austin announces the creation of his podcast ‘The Steve Austin Show’.

Looking back at WWE Roadblock PPV (2016).

In an attempt to hide negative fan reaction building towards Roman Reigns, WWE has You Tube delete many camera phone clips of RR at events.

Neville suffers broken ankle during match against Chris Jericho on Raw.

Audio: Chris Jericho and Referee Charles Robinson speak on their ‘confrontation’ during Neville match.

AJ Styles puts Shane McMahon’s head thru a car window.

