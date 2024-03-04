Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 3/4/24

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is officially back FULL TIME streaming LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM (on DTKCDiscord.com) after WWE RAW! Enjoy this absolutely loaded episode, recorded 3/4/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.

MONDAY NIGHT RAW 3/4/24 RECAP AND REVIEW: CODY RHODES and SETH ROLLINS address DIARRHEA DWAYNE and THE BLOODLINE, GUNTHER battles DOMINIK MYSTERIO, BALOR/PRIEST battle IMPERIUM, SAMI smokes IVAR, DREW MCINTYRE vs JEY USO, LIV MORGAN returns the receipt to BECKY LYNCH, ANDRADE in action, DAMAGE CTRL appear, MICHAEL COLE wears the antlers and more

THE ROCK makes a WRESTLEMANIA 40 COUNTEROFFER to CODY RHODES that he cannot and will not refuse

officially charged with and MAXXINE DUPRI BOOED BY WWE HOUSE SHOW FANS after a poor in-ring performance against NIA JAX. And RHEA RIPLEY had quite a bit to say about it. Do you agree with Rhea Ripley’s comments? Don Tony and Kevin Castle discuss.

RIP VIRGIL (61) AND PAUL ‘BUTCHER’ VACHON (86) DT/KC pay tribute and share some personal stories involving Virgil and Butcher Vachon

TNA WRESTLING 2/29/24 RATINGS REPORT

NXT ROADBLOCK 2024 PREVIEW: Kabuki Warriors, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, Carmelo Hayes, Shawn Spears and more in action

