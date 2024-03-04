Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 3/4/24
The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is officially back FULL TIME streaming LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM (on DTKCDiscord.com) after WWE RAW! Enjoy this absolutely loaded episode, recorded 3/4/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.
- MONDAY NIGHT RAW 3/4/24 RECAP AND REVIEW: CODY RHODES and SETH ROLLINS address DIARRHEA DWAYNE and THE BLOODLINE, GUNTHER battles DOMINIK MYSTERIO, BALOR/PRIEST battle IMPERIUM, SAMI smokes IVAR, DREW MCINTYRE vs JEY USO, LIV MORGAN returns the receipt to BECKY LYNCH, ANDRADE in action, DAMAGE CTRL appear, MICHAEL COLE wears the antlers and more
- FINALLY! CODY RHODES explains THE ROCK’s ‘WHISPER’ from SMACKDOWN a few weeks ago. And it ended up EXACTLY what DT/KC expected it would be
- STING victorious in his FINAL WRESTLING MATCH at AEW REVOLUTION 2024
- MICHAEL COLE AND PAT MCAFEE CONGRATULATE STING AND MENTION HIS AEW REVOLUTION MATCH DURING MONDAY NIGHT RAW
- PAUL HEYMAN /announced as the FIRST INDUCTEE into WWE HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2024
- THE ROCK makes a WRESTLEMANIA 40 COUNTEROFFER to CODY RHODES that he cannot and will not refuse
- BILLY JACK HAYNES officially charged with SECOND DEGREE MURDER and UNLAWFUL USE OF A WEAPON
-
MAXXINE DUPRI BOOED BY WWE HOUSE SHOW FANS after a poor in-ring performance against NIA JAX. And RHEA RIPLEY had quite a bit to say about it. Do you agree with Rhea Ripley’s comments? Don Tony and Kevin Castle discuss.
- RIP VIRGIL (61) AND PAUL ‘BUTCHER’ VACHON (86) DT/KC pay tribute and share some personal stories involving Virgil and Butcher Vachon
- DT/KC ALERT: FAKE NEWS STORIES CIRCULATING INVOLVING RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ, SGT SLAUGHTER, AND TNA IMPACT
- TNA WRESTLING 2/29/24 RATINGS REPORT
- NXT ROADBLOCK 2024 PREVIEW: Kabuki Warriors, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, Carmelo Hayes, Shawn Spears and more in action
- WWE SMACKDOWN 3/8/24 PREVIEW: Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins to confront The Rock and Roman Reigns
- WWE RAW 3/11/24 PREVIEW: IC Title Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match, Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan, Kabuki Warriors vs Baszler/Stark and more
- DT/KC LIVE CALLS! BEGINNING 3/11/24, DT/KC will be taking your calls during the live stream at DTKC Discord Channel
BE A FRIEND and TELL A FRIEND that the DTKC Show is back FULL TIME!
🔥JOIN DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW EVERY MONDAY NIGHT *LIVE* AT 11:15PM EST (AFTER WWE RAW) on DTKC DISCORD CHANNEL! Register in order to join us live (www.DTKCDiscord.com). It’s free!
====
CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW (3/4/24) EPISODE online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (3/4/24)
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (3/4/24)
CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE (MEMBERS ONLY) VERSION of DTKC SHOW (3/4/24) ***AVAILABLE ONLINE TUE 3/5/24 AFTER 4PM EST***
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
====
CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR ANDROID
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004
- Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
- 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly!
CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony
=================
MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!
- Brent Webster
- Hassan AL- Hashmi
- JRDiehl96
- Scott Taylor
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Bruno Caamano
- Jake Schuster
- Anthony Smith
- Roger Rubio
- D Boy Gentleman
- Tim Everhardt
- James Gruesome
- Whisperer Rob
- Jon Reynolds
- George Morris
- Matt Ragan
- Chris Lumnah
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Tim Everhardt
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Tommy Pockesci
- VICKCONDOR!
- Sean Bysom (Ramsfan086)
- Tom Nelson
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Craig Neuens
- Edward Vary
- Alton Ehia
- David Peralta
- Adam Fried
- Chardae Hill
- Derek Brewer
- Garcia Akane
- Bubba Collins
- Aaron From Anaheim
- Jonathon Hernandez
- Brian
- Liam Savage
- David Nero
- Vernon Somoza
- Lyndsay Neale
- Aaron S
- Nathan Moyers
- Matt Krause
- CHI IoU
- Matt Manley
- Daryl Macias
- Montez Sesley
- Rafy
- Brandon Mancini
- Issac Foxx
- Matt Buller
- Christopher Demars
SHOUT OUT TO OUR OFFICIAL SPONSORS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE NETWORK OF SHOWS!
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)
====
-
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE Mondays 11:15PM on DTKCDiscord.com
-
THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted Tuesdays 4PM at DonTony.com
-
DT VIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE Tuesdays 10:05PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
-
CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE Thursdays 10:30PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
-
Q&A w/DON TONY (Mailbag): posted monthly on Thursdays on YouTube and DonTony.com
-
Q&A w/DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (Mailbag): posted monthly on Thursdays at DonTony.com
-
THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: LIVE Fridays at 10:05PM (after WWE SmackDown) on YouTube
-
WWE/AEW PPV REVIEWS: (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
-
THE DON TONY SHOW: Special Episodes (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/DTKCShow
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: https://www.wrestling-news.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com