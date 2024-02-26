Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 2/26/24

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is officially back FULL TIME streaming LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM (on DTKCDiscord.com) after WWE RAW! Enjoy this absolutely loaded episode, recorded 2/26/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2024 RECAP AND REVIEW: DT/KC run down the highlights and the lowlights of the Elimination Chamber, get into some behind the scenes news, and discuss TWO newly confirmed matches along with FOUR other matches expected to be added for WrestleMania 40

JOHN CENA REFRESHES HIS CONTINUED LOVE AND SUPPORT OF VINCE MCMAHON (ON HOWARD STERN SHOW): DT/KC discuss.

CODY RHODES WANTS TO GO ONE ON ONE with THE ROCK ‘ANYTIME, ANYWHERE’: Don Tony and Kevin Castle discuss why the one-on-one match is being teased, and the likelihood it actually happens NIGHT ONE of WRESTLEMANIA 40

BO DALLAS LAUNCHES YOUTUBE CHANNEL PAYING TRIBUTE TO BRAY WYATT (RIP) AND IT’S AWESOME

BOBBY LASHLEY AND NAOMI ARE THE FIRST ELIMINATED IN EACH ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH: And countless snowflakes across IWC pull the RACE CARD against WWE

WWE FORCES BRONSON REED TO ‘CHANGE HIS STORY’? Bronson Reed caught sending conflicting messages about not competing at ELIMINATION CHAMBER. Regardless, DT/KC send Congratulations to Bronson Reed and his Wife on their new Baby!

RIP OLE ANDERSON: Legendary promoter, wrestler and original member of the Four Horsemen has passed away at 81

BROCK LESNAR removed as a playable character from WWE 2K24 VIDEO GAME for now. There’s more to this story then you think. DT/KC discuss

CM PUNK was not part of initial WWE 2K24 VIDEO GAME roster. Will Punk be added to the game as part of a future DLC release? DT/KC have the answer

BEST WISHES TO RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ, who is dealing with some pretty bad flareups battling MCAS A S H L E Y M A S S A R O ‘ s D A U G H T E R E X P O S E S ‘ W A N N A B E B E S T F R I E N D ‘ C A R A P I P I A : DT and Kev were amongst the very few to question the credibility of Pipia. And after going all in believing her claims, the wrestling media world goes radio silent about Pipia. And wait until you hear what PIPIA did to Massaro’s Mother and Daughter after her death

M O V E O V E R N A N C Y G R A C E , T H E R E ‘ S A N E W D I R T B A G I N T O W N : Are some mainstream non-wrestling media (IE: ASHLEIGH BANFIELD) truly O U T R A G E D at V I N C E M C M A H O N ? Or are they just G R A T E F U L for some fresh titillating topics to cover?

TAMMY SYTCH MOVED TO NEW ALL WOMEN’S PRISON – COMPLETE WITH NEW MUGSHOT PHOTO

AEW REVOLUTION PPV/STING’S LAST MATCH IS THIS WEEKEND (3/3/24): Are you surprised at the lack of buzz in the air for the event?

LEAVE IT TO O’SHEA JACKSON JR (SON OF ICE CUBE) to trigger responses from TONY KHAN AND AEW MANAGEMENT about legitimate complains with current product and toxic AEW fan base. But do you think it will change anything? Hell fu**ing no.

AEW SIGNS FORMER EMMY WINNING AND WWE WRITER JEN PEPPERMAN: While the elite media gushes over her signing, DT/KC refresh previous not so great stories told by the elite media about Pepperman while in WWE

J O H N C E N A LAUNCHES AN ONLYFANS ACCOUNT: But don’t get your hopes up for any adult content. DT/KC clear up this story including RANDY ORTON ‘s INVOLVEMENT in the publicity stunt

TRIPLE H VOTED AS BOOKER OF THE YEAR AND NICK KHAN PROMOTER OF THE YEAR – BY THREE HUNDRED SEVENTY (370) WRESTLING OBSERVERS: DT/KC think it’s ridiculous in 2024 to see so many in the wrestling world flaunt or get butt hurt over the opinions from a few hundred fans

ROBERT ROODE medically cleared to return to the ring; but chooses to remain as a WWE Producer instead

TNA WRESTLING 2/22/24 RATINGS REPORT

UPDATE: TNA WRESTLERS SEND LETTER TO ANTHEM OBJECTING TO FIRING OF SCOTT D’AMORE : DT/KC had alot to say about this last week about this and now have an update on this story

MONDAY NIGHT RAW 2/26/24 RECAP AND REVIEW