Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 2/19/24: WWE Elimination Chamber Predictions; The Rock Setting Up Roman Reigns? CM Punk Provides Return Update; IWC Vilafies Velveteen Dream After Indy Appearance; Major Meltzer Blunder: Triple H vs The Rock At WrestleMania? Ashley Massaro/WWE Apology & Negative Attorney Info Media Doesn’t Want You To Know About; TNA Roster Sends Anthem A Letter; Jeff Hardy Injured; Raw Recap & More!

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is officially back FULL TIME streaming LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM (on DTKCDiscord.com) after WWE RAW! Enjoy this absolutely loaded episode, recorded 2/19/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.

  • WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2024 PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: DT/KC run down the WWE Elimination Chamber lineup with predictions and discuss what scenarios could happen next for several WWE Superstars leading into WRESTLEMANIA 40.
  • THE ROCK JOINS THE BLOODLINE: A SETUP TO HELP CODY RHODES BEAT ROMAN REIGNS AT WRESTLEMANIA 40? Don Tony and Kevin Castle discuss this interesting twist which could answer several unanswered questions
  • CM PUNK PROVIDES POST-SURGERY UDPATE: Could CM Punk return to the ring in time for SUMMERSLAM 2024?
  • PATRICK CLARK (VELVETEEN DREAM) makes a surprise appearance at NY Wrestling event which also featured former WWF Referee RITA CHATTERTON. Don Tony and Kevin Castle discuss the appearance and the IWC reaction that followed
  • A$$HOLE BLOODLINE ROCK not so much the A$$HOLE after all
  • THE ASHLEY MASSARO APOLOGY TO WWE and the $300,000+ FINE ISSUED AGAINST HER ATTORNEY (KONSTANTINE KYROS) that many in the media and IWC refuse to acknowledge and talk about. Why?
  • MAJOR MELTZER BLUNDER/WRESTLEMANIA 40: DAVE MELTZER latest WON reports UNAIRED VIDEO recorded at WRESTLEMANIA PRESS CONFERENCE featuring TRIPLE H challenging THE ROCK to a match at WRESTLEMANIA. You won’t believe what transpires next.
  • NOT A GOOD WEEK FOR WRESTLING NEWSLETTERS: Numerous stories involving WWE, TNA, AEW, CMLL, AAA News all debunked as fake news. With less sources, less income and just age, will wrestling newsletters soon be a thing of the past? Don Tony and Kevin Castle discuss.
  • ELITE MEDIA: AEW DYNAMITE RATING (811K) CONSIDERED ‘GREAT’ FOR VALENTINE’S DAY: How did WWE and NXT do on Valentines Day episodes in the past? Don Tony and Kevin Castle have the historical numbers.
  • WWE HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2024 ANNOUNCEMENT UPDATE
  • ‘SACS’ FIFTH AVENUE: MANDY ROSE reveals one fan has spent a total of $55,000 for her FANTIME content. If DT/KC were millionaires, would they spend $55,000 on anyone’s Fantime?
  • WWE TRADEMARKS ‘NEW CATCH REPUBLIC’ tag team name for TYLER BATE and PETE DUNNE
  • THANK YOU POPS! AFA ANOAI WORLD XTREME WRESTLING (WXW) CLOSING DOWN after 30-year history
  • THE ROCK / NATION OF DOMINATION TRIVIA: WHO WAS AN HONORARY MEMBER OF THE NOD FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY? Answer revealed during the show featuring some rare bonus audio
  • TNA WRESTLING 2/15/24 RATINGS REPORT
  • TNA WRESTLERS SEND ANONYMOUS LETTER TO ANTHEM OBJECTING TO FIRING OF SCOTT D’AMORE: DT/KC have alot to say about this one
  • JEFF HARDY SUFFERS MULTIPLE INJURIES during AEW RAMPAGE match against SAMMY GUEVARA
  • TV AIRDATE SCHEDULE for upcoming A&E BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS and WWE RIVALS episodes
  • BILLY JACK HAYNES ARREST AND HEALTH UPDATE following his 2/8/24 arrest for the shooting death of his wife Janette Beacraft
  • WWE SMACKDOWN 2/23/24 AND WWE SPEED PREVIEWS (NON-SPOILER)
  • MONDAY NIGHT RAW 2/19/24 RECAP AND REVIEW

