WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2024 PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: DT/KC run down the WWE Elimination Chamber lineup with predictions and discuss what scenarios could happen next for several WWE Superstars leading into WRESTLEMANIA 40.

THE ROCK JOINS THE BLOODLINE: A SETUP TO HELP CODY RHODES BEAT ROMAN REIGNS AT WRESTLEMANIA 40? Don Tony and Kevin Castle discuss this interesting twist which could answer several unanswered questions

CM PUNK PROVIDES POST-SURGERY UDPATE: Could CM Punk return to the ring in time for SUMMERSLAM 2024?

PATRICK CLARK (VELVETEEN DREAM) makes a surprise appearance at NY Wrestling event which also featured former WWF Referee RITA CHATTERTON. Don Tony and Kevin Castle discuss the appearance and the IWC reaction that followed

A$$HOLE BLOODLINE ROCK not so much the A$$HOLE after all

THE ASHLEY MASSARO APOLOGY TO WWE and the $300,000+ FINE ISSUED AGAINST HER ATTORNEY (KONSTANTINE KYROS) that many in the media and IWC refuse to acknowledge and talk about. Why?

MAJOR MELTZER BLUNDER/WRESTLEMANIA 40: DAVE MELTZER latest WON reports UNAIRED VIDEO recorded at WRESTLEMANIA PRESS CONFERENCE featuring TRIPLE H challenging THE ROCK to a match at WRESTLEMANIA. You won't believe what transpires next.

NOT A GOOD WEEK FOR WRESTLING NEWSLETTERS: Numerous stories involving WWE, TNA, AEW, CMLL, AAA News all debunked as fake news. With less sources, less income and just age, will wrestling newsletters soon be a thing of the past? Don Tony and Kevin Castle discuss.

ELITE MEDIA: AEW DYNAMITE RATING (811K) CONSIDERED 'GREAT' FOR VALENTINE'S DAY: How did WWE and NXT do on Valentines Day episodes in the past? Don Tony and Kevin Castle have the historical numbers.

How did WWE and NXT do on Valentines Day episodes in the past? Don Tony and Kevin Castle have the historical numbers. WWE HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2024 ANNOUNCEMENT UPDATE

'SACS' FIFTH AVENUE: MANDY ROSE reveals one fan has spent a total of $55,000 for her FANTIME content. If DT/KC were millionaires, would they spend $55,000 on anyone's Fantime?

WWE TRADEMARKS 'NEW CATCH REPUBLIC' tag team name for TYLER BATE and PETE DUNNE

THANK YOU POPS! AFA ANOAI WORLD XTREME WRESTLING (WXW) CLOSING DOWN after 30-year history

THE ROCK / NATION OF DOMINATION TRIVIA: WHO WAS AN HONORARY MEMBER OF THE NOD FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY? Answer revealed during the show featuring some rare bonus audio

Answer revealed during the show featuring some rare bonus audio TNA WRESTLING 2/15/24 RATINGS REPORT

TNA WRESTLERS SEND ANONYMOUS LETTER TO ANTHEM OBJECTING TO FIRING OF SCOTT D'AMORE: DT/KC have alot to say about this one

JEFF HARDY SUFFERS MULTIPLE INJURIES during AEW RAMPAGE match against SAMMY GUEVARA

TV AIRDATE SCHEDULE for upcoming A&E BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS and WWE RIVALS episodes

BILLY JACK HAYNES ARREST AND HEALTH UPDATE following his 2/8/24 arrest for the shooting death of his wife Janette Beacraft

WWE SMACKDOWN 2/23/24 AND WWE SPEED PREVIEWS (NON-SPOILER)

MONDAY NIGHT RAW 2/19/24 RECAP AND REVIEW

