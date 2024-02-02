Sit-Down with Don Tony 2/2/24: Cody Steps Aside For The Rock vs Roman Reigns At WrestleMania? Is CM Punk To Blame? WTF: John Laurinaitis Says He Was A Victim Too; Why The Sudden AEW Attendance & Ratings Decline? DTKC Show 2/5/24 Preview & More!

The Sit-Down w/Don Tony (Ep98) recorded 2/2/24.

Cody Steps Aside For The Rock to face Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 40? Is CM Punk’s injury to blame?; WTF: John Laurinaitis Says He Was A Victim Too; Why The Sudden AEW Attendance & Ratings Decline? DTKC Show 2/5/24 Preview & More!

NOTE FROM DT: The full episode synopsis will be added here Saturday afternoon (2/3/24). You are welcome to enjoy the episode now.

