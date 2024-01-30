This Week In Wrestling History (Week Five) 1/29 – 2/4 (Original Broadcast 1/30/2019)

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 12 Noon EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: Episode 5 (1/29 – 2/4)

RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 56 Minutes Looking back at Royal Rumble PPV (2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2017).

Audio: Closing moments of each Royal Rumble match.

Andre The Giant makes memorable appearance as ‘Bigfoot’ on the Six Million Dollar Man.

Audio: Lee Majors tells a drinking story about Andre The Giant on the Six Million Dollar Man set in 1976.

NWA airs the special ‘Superstars On The Superstation’ on TBS.

Miss Elizabeth knocked out unconscious and The Mega-Powers (Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage) split (from WWF Main Event #2).

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XIV: Dixie Dynamite.

Roddy Piper and Jesse Ventura star in the Movie Pilot ‘Tag Team’ on NBC.

Audio: Roddy Piper and Jesse Ventura look back at discuss the filming of Tag Team.

Lex Luger makes WWF Monday Night Raw debut.

Looking back at ECW ‘The Night The Line Was Crossed’ and the historic ‘Three Way Dance’ between Terry Funk vs Sabu vs Shane Douglas (1994).

Looking back at ECW ‘Double Tables’ event (1995).

A day in the life of a hardcore ECW fan (DT): Looking back at ECW Big Apple Blizzard Blast (1996) which DT attended then walked home two hours in the snow.

Looking back at ECW Crossing The Line Again (1997).

Audio: Paul Heyman announces first ever ECW PPV to air in April 1997.

WCW presents Pay-Per-Listen event ‘Boston Brawl’ (1998).

Audio: Sample of Real Media streaming WCW used for PPL events.

Audio: DX presents the ‘State Of The Union’ (Curse Words) Speech from Raw – Censored and Uncensored versions.

New Age Outlaws push a Dumpster with Cactus Jack and Terry Funk inside off the stage during Raw.

Looking back at ECW Hostile City Showdown ’98.

Audio: WWF Halftime Heat: The Rock (c) vs Mankind Empty Arena Match for WWF Championship.

Audio: Random memorable Ric Flair promo from WCW Nitro.

Audio: Hulk Hogan talks gibberish on Nitro with Chuck Zito.

WCW nixes Kornberg, err Goldberg acting role on upcoming episode of ER.

Anniversary of WWF and NBC teaming up to announce the formation of the XFL Football League.

Audio: The Radicals (Benoit, Malenko, Guerrero, Saturn) show up on Monday Night Raw.

Audio: Hervina (Harvey Whippleman) def The Cat in a Lumber Jill Snow Bunny Match to win the Women’s Championship.

Kurt Angle suffers first pinfall in WWE career.

Audio: Highlights from Week One of XFL along with rare post game Press Conference with Vince McMahon.

Women Of Wrestling (WOW) holds their first and only PPV, Unleashed.

Audio: Vince attempts to ‘buy out’ Ric Flair in front of a great energetic crowd.

Audio: The Brian Kendrick makes a musical WWE debut.

Looking back at the moment Vince McMahon tore both quads during Royal Rumble PPV.

Audio: Randy Orton says Eddie Guerrero is in hell.

Brock Lesnar makes his UFC debut against Frank Mir (UFC 81).

Bobby Lashley quits WWE.

Jack Swagger suffers first loss in WWE.

Controversy erupts online after Kelly Kelly claims in radio interview that Bra And Panties matches will not be back and WWE will remain PG.

WWE continues transition to Permanent PG by renaming some wrestling moves (ie: Cena FU to Attitude Adjustment).

Highspots becomes the authorized agent for Ric Flair.

Audio: John Cena tells TMZ that Chyna has a ‘Fruit Basket’.

Audio: Vince McMahon announces the cancellation of ECW in lieu of a new program – NXT.

Shaved head Undertaker returns to Raw wearing a horrendous Halloween wig.

Rumor of WWE debuting a new Cruiserweight Show on WWE Network gains traction.

Audio: Bret Hart 4/10 is born.

Maxim debuts a new advice column hosted by Iron Sheik.

Looking back at TNA Impact 500.

Audio: Seth Rollins meets his ‘destroyer’ as Samoa Joe makes Raw debut.

Akira Tozawa makes 205 Live debut.

Audio: After abrupt firing of Enzo Amore, Drake Maverick becomes first ever GM for 205 Live and announces tournament to crown next Cruiserweight Champion.

And so much more!

