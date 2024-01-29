Tags
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 1/29/24: CM Punk Tears Triceps, Off WrestleMania 40; DT/KC Royal Rumble Reaction; Pat McAfee Joins Raw Commentary Team; Revealing Velveteen Dream Interview; Vince McMahon Sex Abuse Lawsuit: Bellas Statement; Treated For Sex Addiction? Linda McMahon Divorce Coming? Raw Recap; WWE Releases Kevin Patrick; Dark Side Of The Ring: Season Five And More!
The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is officially back FULL TIME streaming LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM (on DTKCDiscord.com) after WWE RAW! Enjoy this absolutely loaded episode, recorded 1/29/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.
- CM PUNK SUFFERS TRICEPS TEAR, OUT 6+ MONTHS
CM Punk suffered a Triceps Tear during the ROYAL RUMBLE Rumble match and will require immediate surgery. He will miss WrestleMania 40 and expected out for at least 6 Months. DT/KC discuss the injury, backup plans for SETH ROLLINS at WrestleMania 40, and if CM PUNK could return in time for SUMMERSLAM.
- 2024 ROYAL RUMBLE DT/KC REACTION:
Don Tony and Kevin Castle discuss their favorite and least favorite moments of the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble. DT/KC discuss JADE CARGILL’s DEBUT, the returns of ANDRADE, NAOMI and LIV MORGAN and the surprise appearance by TNA KNOCKOUTS CHAMPION, JORDYNNE GRACE and others. Praise for some individual performances (BRON BREAKKER, R-TRUTH, IVY NILE, etc) and criticism towards others.
- PAT MCAFEE to remain on WWE RAW COMMENTARY for the immediate future. Will WADE BARRETT end up on SMACKDOWN (for now)?
- KEVIN PATRICK released by WWE
- VELVETEEN DREAM (Patrick Clark) interviewed by CHRIS VAN VLIET
- VINCE MCMAHON and JOHN LAURINAITIS SUED FOR SEX TRAFFICKING AND ABUSE: DT/KC share overall thoughts on the lawsuit, who is notably absent from the suit, IWC/Wrestling Media attempting to cancel BROCK LESNAR, NIKKI & BRIE BELLA’S STATEMENT, where the case goes from here and more
- IS VINCE MCMAHON A SEX ADDICT? Will he use it as a defense? Is he seeking treatment? DT/KC say don’t be surprised if this is revealed in the near future.
- TRIPLE H DEFLECTS Questions about the Vince McMahon lawsuit during Post Royal Rumble Press Conference. Was it the right decision? And should TKO GROUP HOLDINGS’ OFFICIAL STATEMENT have come out PRIOR to the ROYAL RUMBLE? DT/KC discuss
- LINDA MCMAHON will file for DIVORCE from VINCE MCMAHON (DT/KC PREDICTION)
- RONDA ROUSEY takes a twitter jab at BRUCE PRICHARD and VINCE MCMAHON
- RIP SPORTS ILLUSTRATED (1954-2023): Loads of click-bait fake news pumped out by wrestling media world leading into Royal Rumble. But the reports spread by Sports Illustrated takes the cake
- BOOKER T SAYS DANA BROOKE received ALOT of chances by WWE but never truly got over with fans. Do you agree?
- DARK SIDE OF THE RING: Season 5 topics revealed
- JOHN CENA wants his RETIREMENT MATCH to take place in ENGLAND
- MONDAY NIGHT RAW 1/29/24: Quick Recap and Review
Enjoy this absolutely LOADED episode of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show. BE A FRIEND and TELL A FRIEND that the DTKC Show is back FULL TIME!
