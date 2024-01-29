Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 1/29/24: CM Punk Tears Triceps, Off WrestleMania 40; DT/KC Royal Rumble Reaction; Pat McAfee Joins Raw Commentary Team; Revealing Velveteen Dream Interview; Vince McMahon Sex Abuse Lawsuit: Bellas Statement; Treated For Sex Addiction? Linda McMahon Divorce Coming? Raw Recap; WWE Releases Kevin Patrick; Dark Side Of The Ring: Season Five And More!



CM PUNK SUFFERS TRICEPS TEAR, OUT 6+ MONTHS

CM Punk suffered a Triceps Tear during the ROYAL RUMBLE Rumble match and will require immediate surgery. He will miss WrestleMania 40 and expected out for at least 6 Months. DT/KC discuss the injury, backup plans for SETH ROLLINS at WrestleMania 40, and if CM PUNK could return in time for SUMMERSLAM.

Don Tony and Kevin Castle discuss their favorite and least favorite moments of the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble. DT/KC discuss JADE CARGILL’s DEBUT, the returns of ANDRADE, NAOMI and LIV MORGAN and the surprise appearance by TNA KNOCKOUTS CHAMPION, JORDYNNE GRACE and others. Praise for some individual performances (BRON BREAKKER, R-TRUTH, IVY NILE, etc ) and criticism towards others.

released by WWE VELVETEEN DREAM (Patrick Clark) interviewed by CHRIS VAN VLIET

(Patrick Clark) interviewed by VINCE MCMAHON and JOHN LAURINAITIS SUED FOR SEX TRAFFICKING AND ABUSE: DT/KC share overall thoughts on the lawsuit, who is notably absent from the suit, IWC/Wrestling Media attempting to cancel BROCK LESNAR, NIKKI & BRIE BELLA’S STATEMENT , where the case goes from here and more

will file for from (DT/KC PREDICTION) RONDA ROUSEY takes a twitter jab at BRUCE PRICHARD and VINCE MCMAHON

takes a twitter jab at and RIP SPORTS ILLUSTRATED (1954-2023): Loads of click-bait fake news pumped out by wrestling media world leading into Royal Rumble. But the reports spread by Sports Illustrated takes the cake

Loads of click-bait fake news pumped out by wrestling media world leading into Royal Rumble. But the reports spread by Sports Illustrated takes the cake BOOKER T SAYS DANA BROOKE received ALOT of chances by WWE but never truly got over with fans. Do you agree?

received ALOT of chances by WWE but never truly got over with fans. Do you agree? DARK SIDE OF THE RING: Season 5 topics revealed

Season 5 topics revealed JOHN CENA wants his RETIREMENT MATCH to take place in ENGLAND

wants his to take place in MONDAY NIGHT RAW 1/29/24: Quick Recap and Review

