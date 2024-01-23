Tags
Related Posts
Share This
This Week In Wrestling History (Week Four) 1/22 – 1/28 (Original Broadcast 1/23/2019)
Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 12 Noon EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.
SYNOPSIS: Episode 4 (1/22 – 1/28)
RUNNING TIME: 4 Hours 13 Minutes
- Looking back at Royal Rumble PPV (1988, 1993-1995, 1999-2000, 2004, 2007-2009, 2013-2016, 2018).
- Audio: Closing moments of each Royal Rumble match.
- Audio: Hulk-A-Mania! Hulk Hogan def Iron Sheik to win WWF Heavyweight Championship. DT shares a few stories about attending that infamous Monday night.
- Hacksaw Jim Duggan leaves UWF for WWF
- Audio: The Hart Foundation (with help from referee Danny Davis) def The British Bulldogs to win WWF Tag Team Titles
- WWF makes it official: WrestleMania III to be held at Pontiac Silverdome
- Audio: Hogan, Andre, a Trophy, and Pipers Pit: Hulk vs Andre WM3 storyline enters it’s next stage
- Audio: Dark Journey vs Missy Hyatt: Lumberjack Match
- Looking back at Hot Stuff International which featured ‘heel’ Sting, Eddie Gilbert, Ric Steiner, and Missy Hyatt
- NWA ‘Bunkhouse Stampede PPV vs WWF Royal Rumble (1988)
- The Brainbusters make their MSG debut
- Looking back at SNME (25)
- Audio: Undertaker loses Casket Match against Yokozuna with loads of interference and over the top special effects
- Ric Flair loses a ‘Loser Leaves WWF’ Match to Mr Perfect
- Audio: The night arguably Diesel became a star (Royal Rumble 1995)
- Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XXVI, XXX, XXXII
- The Road Warriors return to WCW
- Miss Elizabeth and Debra McMichael make their WCW debut
- Audio: Bobby Heenan drops the ‘F’ Bomb on WCW TV
- Audio: Woman leaves ECW for WCW
- Audio: Raven def Sandman to win ECW Heavyweight Title
- Vader makes his WWF Raw debut
- Goldust’ undefeated streak comes to an end
- Looking back at WCW Souled Out (1997, 1998)
- Eric Bischoff ‘fires’ WCW Referee Randy Anderson
- Audio: Owen Hart def HunterDust to win WWF European Title
- Chyna becomes first ever woman in Men’s Royal Rumble Match
- WWF announces ‘Halftime Heat’: The Rock vs Mankind in Empty Arena match for WWF Championship airing during halftime of Super Bowl XXXIII
- Audio: Triple H vs The Rock ‘I Quit’ match for WWF Championship leads to Chyna turning on Triple H and DX
- Audio: Remembering the moment Too Cool danced during the Royal Rumble Match
- Looking back at when WCW crowned four different Heavyweight Champions in one week
- Audio: Memorable Vince McMahon promos leading to NWO coming to WWF
- Memorable promo involving The Rock and Jonathan Coachman doing ‘The Charleston’
- John Hennigan (Nitro, Impact, Morrison) and Matt Cappotelli win Tough Enough III
- Kofi Kingston and Taz make their WWE debuts
- Audio: The infamous Larry King segment with Chris Jericho and Mickey Rourke which led to major changes for WrestleMania 25
- Ring Of Honor announces weekly TV deal with HDNet
- Jake ‘The Snake’ announces retirement from in ring competition
- Serena Deeb joins CM Punk’s Straight Edge Society
- CM Punk quits WWE one night after competing in Royal Rumble match
- The Rock is baffled and WWE fans are irate over Roman Reigns’ Royal Rumble win
- Audio: AJ Styles makes WWE debut (from Royal Rumble)
- Audio: The Rock’s backstage promo with Lana
- WWE edits off WWE Network ‘The Kiss’ between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch
- Fenix and Mil Muertes tear it up for Lucha Underground
- Asuka wins first ever WWE All Womens Royal Rumble Match
- Looking back at decision by WWE to celebrate Raw 25 from two different NY venues
- WWE suspends then releases Enzo Amore
- And so much more!
CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S1 E4 (1/22 – 1/28) online
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S1 E4 (1/22 – 1/28) online
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON!
Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004
- Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
- 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly!
CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony
=================
MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!
DTKC HEAD OF THE TABLE:
- Roger Rubio
- D Boy Gentleman
- Sean Bysom(Ramsfan086)
- David Peralta (Nomad.artist92)
- Anthony Juice Giorgio
- Tommy Pockesci
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Alton Ehia
- Crisis in the ToyVerse
- Edward Vary
- Craig Neuens
- D’Quincy Rawls
- James Gruesome
- Matt Ragan
- George Morris
- Hassan AL- Hashmi
- Bruno Caamano
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Brent Webster
- Tom Nelson
- Scott Taylor
- jrdiehl96
- Tim Everhardt
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Anthony Smith
- Chris Lumnah
- Garcia akane
- Derek Brewer
- Matt Manley
- Liam Savage
- Vernon Somoza
- CHI loU
- Matt Krause
- Nathan Moyers
- Aaron S
- Lyndsay Neale
- DavidNero
- Brian
- Jonathon Hernandez
- Whisperer Rob
- Chardae Hill
- Adam fried
SHOUT OUT TO OUR OFFICIAL SPONSORS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE NETWORK OF SHOWS!
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)
====
-
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE Mondays 11:15PM on DTKCDiscord.com
-
THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted Tuesdays 4PM at DonTony.com
-
DT VIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE Tuesdays 10:05PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
-
CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE Thursdays 10:30PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
-
Q&A w/DON TONY (Mailbag): posted monthly on Thursdays on YouTube and DonTony.com
-
Q&A w/DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (Mailbag): posted monthly on Thursdays at DonTony.com
-
THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: LIVE Fridays at 10:05PM (after WWE SmackDown) on YouTube
-
WWE/AEW PPV REVIEWS: (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
-
THE DON TONY SHOW: Special Episodes (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/DTKCShow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com