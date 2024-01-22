WWE Raw 1/22/24 Post Show: Seth Rollins Reveals Injury & Future; CM Punk/Cody Rhodes Epic Confrontation; Hulk-A-Mania Turns 40; Royal Rumble Updates; Huge WWE 2K24 News; Chelsea Green Gets Her Intro Back; TNA 1/18/24 Rating; DTKC/Royal Rumble Predictions Info; Bianca/Montez Realty Show Preview & More!

WWE Raw 1/22/24 Post Show Review hosted by Don Tony.

Some Topics Discussed:

SETH ROLLINS reveals Grade 2 Tear Of MCL (and meniscus), refuses to relinquish the Title and vows to work WrestleMania 40

reveals Grade 2 Tear Of MCL (and meniscus), refuses to relinquish the Title and vows to work WrestleMania 40 WWE RAW 1/22/24 REVIEW: Seth Rollins won’t step down, and Gunther wouldn’t have it any other way; ‘The American Dream’ CM Punk and Cody Rhodes COOK; Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley argue, and Finn Balor loves it!; Ivy Nile impresses; Nikki Cross still on the catnip; Damage Ctrl appear; Dominik Mysterio grabs his first singles win in a while; Chad Gable remains a beast despite a defeat; Drew McIntyre battles Damian Priest and more!

Seth Rollins won’t step down, and Gunther wouldn’t have it any other way; ‘The American Dream’ CM Punk and Cody Rhodes COOK; Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley argue, and Finn Balor loves it!; Ivy Nile impresses; Nikki Cross still on the catnip; Damage Ctrl appear; Dominik Mysterio grabs his first singles win in a while; Chad Gable remains a beast despite a defeat; Drew McIntyre battles Damian Priest and more! HUGE WWE 2K24 NEWS: DT has all the latest news on upcoming WWE 2K24 Video Game including all new Match Types, Gameplay, PreOrder & Peacock discounts, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair Cover variants, ’40 Years Of WrestleMania’ Special Edition details and lots more

DT has all the latest news on upcoming WWE 2K24 Video Game including all new Match Types, Gameplay, PreOrder & Peacock discounts, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair Cover variants, ’40 Years Of WrestleMania’ Special Edition details and lots more WWE ROYAL RUMBLE PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE streams LIVE TUESDAY 1/23/24 at 10:15PM EST on DTKC DISCORD (www.DTKCDiscord.com). Sign up and join DT/KC live. It’s free!

streams LIVE TUESDAY 1/23/24 at 10:15PM EST on DTKC DISCORD (www.DTKCDiscord.com). Sign up and join DT/KC live. It’s free! HULK-A-MANIA REACHES FORTY YEARS! (January 23, 1984)

(January 23, 1984) BONUS CODY RHODES FAN VIDEO: Cody Rhodes post-match promo from WWE event promises a WRESTLEMANIA 40 Title Victory; and the crowd goes f**ing nuts!

Cody Rhodes post-match promo from WWE event promises a WRESTLEMANIA 40 Title Victory; and the crowd goes f**ing nuts! ROMAN REIGNS reaches another WWE milestone

reaches another WWE milestone CHELSEA GREEN gets her intro back! (VIDEO)

gets her intro back! (VIDEO) LOVE & WWE: BIANCA & MONTEZ: Trailer for upcoming Bianca Belair/Montez Ford Reality show coming to Hulu released

Trailer for upcoming Bianca Belair/Montez Ford Reality show coming to Hulu released LATEST WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER (Perth, Australia) NEWS including official start time for live event

(Perth, Australia) NEWS including official start time for live event TNA IMPACT 1/18/24 RATING: Impact Wrestling aired it’s first televised event on AXS for 2024 under the TNA Banner. Did it lead to any increase in ratings? DT has the numbers.

🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW RETURN *LIVE* EVERY WEEK TO MONDAY NIGHTS BEGINNING MONDAY 1/29/24 ON DTKC DISCORD CHANNEL! Register here at DTKC Discord link (www.DTKCDiscord.com). It’s free!

====

CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW 1/22/24 POST SHOW online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW 1/22/24 POST SHOW

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW 1/22/24 POST SHOW

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW 1/22/24 POST SHOW CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

==================

WWE RAW 1/22/24 RESULTS:

New Day vs Imperium went to a double countout

Ivy Nile def Valhalla

Dominik Mysterio def The Miz

Ivar def Chad Gable

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark def Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

Drew McIntyre def Damian Priest

WWE MAIN EVENT 1/22/24 RESULTS:

Chelsea Green def Gigi Dolin

Brutus Creed def Myles Borne

=================

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON!