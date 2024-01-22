Tags

WWE Raw 1/22/24 Post Show: Seth Rollins Reveals Injury & Future; CM Punk/Cody Rhodes Epic Confrontation; Hulk-A-Mania Turns 40; Royal Rumble Updates; Huge WWE 2K24 News; Chelsea Green Gets Her Intro Back; TNA 1/18/24 Rating; DTKC/Royal Rumble Predictions Info; Bianca/Montez Realty Show Preview & More!

WWE Raw 1/22/24 Post Show Review hosted by Don Tony.

Some Topics Discussed:

  • SETH ROLLINS reveals Grade 2 Tear Of MCL (and meniscus), refuses to relinquish the Title and vows to work WrestleMania 40
  • WWE RAW 1/22/24 REVIEW: Seth Rollins won’t step down, and Gunther wouldn’t have it any other way; ‘The American Dream’ CM Punk and Cody Rhodes COOK; Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley argue, and Finn Balor loves it!; Ivy Nile impresses; Nikki Cross still on the catnip; Damage Ctrl appear; Dominik Mysterio grabs his first singles win in a while; Chad Gable remains a beast despite a defeat; Drew McIntyre battles Damian Priest and more!
  • HUGE WWE 2K24 NEWS: DT has all the latest news on upcoming WWE 2K24 Video Game including all new Match Types, Gameplay, PreOrder & Peacock discounts, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair Cover variants, ’40 Years Of WrestleMania’ Special Edition details and lots more
  • WWE ROYAL RUMBLE PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE streams LIVE TUESDAY 1/23/24 at 10:15PM EST on DTKC DISCORD (www.DTKCDiscord.com). Sign up and join DT/KC live. It’s free!
  • HULK-A-MANIA REACHES FORTY YEARS! (January 23, 1984)
  • BONUS CODY RHODES FAN VIDEO: Cody Rhodes post-match promo from WWE event promises a WRESTLEMANIA 40 Title Victory; and the crowd goes f**ing nuts!
  • ROMAN REIGNS reaches another WWE milestone
  • CHELSEA GREEN gets her intro back! (VIDEO)
  • LOVE & WWE: BIANCA & MONTEZ: Trailer for upcoming Bianca Belair/Montez Ford Reality show coming to Hulu released
  • LATEST WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER (Perth, Australia) NEWS including official start time for live event
  • TNA IMPACT 1/18/24 RATING: Impact Wrestling aired it’s first televised event on AXS for 2024 under the TNA Banner. Did it lead to any increase in ratings? DT has the numbers.

WWE RAW 1/22/24 RESULTS:

  • New Day vs Imperium went to a double countout
  • Ivy Nile def Valhalla
  • Dominik Mysterio def The Miz
  • Ivar def Chad Gable
  • Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark def Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell
  • Drew McIntyre def Damian Priest

WWE MAIN EVENT 1/22/24 RESULTS:

  • Chelsea Green def Gigi Dolin
  • Brutus Creed def Myles Borne

