Tags
Related Posts
Share This
WWE Raw 1/22/24 Post Show: Seth Rollins Reveals Injury & Future; CM Punk/Cody Rhodes Epic Confrontation; Hulk-A-Mania Turns 40; Royal Rumble Updates; Huge WWE 2K24 News; Chelsea Green Gets Her Intro Back; TNA 1/18/24 Rating; DTKC/Royal Rumble Predictions Info; Bianca/Montez Realty Show Preview & More!
WWE Raw 1/22/24 Post Show Review hosted by Don Tony.
Some Topics Discussed:
- SETH ROLLINS reveals Grade 2 Tear Of MCL (and meniscus), refuses to relinquish the Title and vows to work WrestleMania 40
- WWE RAW 1/22/24 REVIEW: Seth Rollins won’t step down, and Gunther wouldn’t have it any other way; ‘The American Dream’ CM Punk and Cody Rhodes COOK; Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley argue, and Finn Balor loves it!; Ivy Nile impresses; Nikki Cross still on the catnip; Damage Ctrl appear; Dominik Mysterio grabs his first singles win in a while; Chad Gable remains a beast despite a defeat; Drew McIntyre battles Damian Priest and more!
- HUGE WWE 2K24 NEWS: DT has all the latest news on upcoming WWE 2K24 Video Game including all new Match Types, Gameplay, PreOrder & Peacock discounts, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair Cover variants, ’40 Years Of WrestleMania’ Special Edition details and lots more
- WWE ROYAL RUMBLE PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE streams LIVE TUESDAY 1/23/24 at 10:15PM EST on DTKC DISCORD (www.DTKCDiscord.com). Sign up and join DT/KC live. It’s free!
- HULK-A-MANIA REACHES FORTY YEARS! (January 23, 1984)
- BONUS CODY RHODES FAN VIDEO: Cody Rhodes post-match promo from WWE event promises a WRESTLEMANIA 40 Title Victory; and the crowd goes f**ing nuts!
- ROMAN REIGNS reaches another WWE milestone
- CHELSEA GREEN gets her intro back! (VIDEO)
- LOVE & WWE: BIANCA & MONTEZ: Trailer for upcoming Bianca Belair/Montez Ford Reality show coming to Hulu released
- LATEST WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER (Perth, Australia) NEWS including official start time for live event
- TNA IMPACT 1/18/24 RATING: Impact Wrestling aired it’s first televised event on AXS for 2024 under the TNA Banner. Did it lead to any increase in ratings? DT has the numbers.
🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW RETURN *LIVE* EVERY WEEK TO MONDAY NIGHTS BEGINNING MONDAY 1/29/24 ON DTKC DISCORD CHANNEL! Register here at DTKC Discord link (www.DTKCDiscord.com). It’s free!
====
CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW 1/22/24 POST SHOW online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW 1/22/24 POST SHOW
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW 1/22/24 POST SHOW
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW 1/22/24 POST SHOW
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
==================
WWE RAW 1/22/24 RESULTS:
- New Day vs Imperium went to a double countout
- Ivy Nile def Valhalla
- Dominik Mysterio def The Miz
- Ivar def Chad Gable
- Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark def Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell
- Drew McIntyre def Damian Priest
WWE MAIN EVENT 1/22/24 RESULTS:
- Chelsea Green def Gigi Dolin
- Brutus Creed def Myles Borne
=================
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON!
Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004
- Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
- 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly!
CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony
=================
MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!
DTKC HEAD OF THE TABLE:
- Roger Rubio
- D Boy Gentleman
- Sean Bysom(Ramsfan086)
- David Peralta (Nomad.artist92)
- Anthony Juice Giorgio
- Tommy Pockesci
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Alton Ehia
- Crisis in the ToyVerse
- Edward Vary
- Craig Neuens
- D’Quincy Rawls
- James Gruesome
- Matt Ragan
- George Morris
- Hassan AL- Hashmi
- Bruno Caamano
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Brent Webster
- Tom Nelson
- Scott Taylor
- jrdiehl96
- Tim Everhardt
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Anthony Smith
- Chris Lumnah
- Garcia akane
- Derek Brewer
- Matt Manley
- Liam Savage
- Vernon Somoza
- CHI loU
- Matt Krause
- Nathan Moyers
- Aaron S
- Lyndsay Neale
- DavidNero
- Brian
- Jonathon Hernandez
- Whisperer Rob
- Chardae Hill
- Adam fried
SHOUT OUT TO OUR OFFICIAL SPONSORS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE NETWORK OF SHOWS!
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)
====
-
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE Mondays 11:15PM on DTKCDiscord.com
-
THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted Tuesdays 4PM at DonTony.com
-
DT VIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE Tuesdays 10:05PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
-
CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE Thursdays 10:30PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
-
Q&A w/DON TONY (Mailbag): posted monthly on Thursdays on YouTube and DonTony.com
-
Q&A w/DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (Mailbag): posted monthly on Thursdays at DonTony.com
-
THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: LIVE Fridays at 10:05PM (after WWE SmackDown) on YouTube
-
WWE/AEW PPV REVIEWS: (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
-
THE DON TONY SHOW: Special Episodes (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com