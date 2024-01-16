This Week In Wrestling History (Week Three) 1/15 – 1/21 (Original Broadcast 1/16/2019)

Looking back at Royal Rumble PPV (1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2003).

Audio: Closing moments of each Royal Rumble match.

DT reveals his all-time favorite Royal Rumble match. What is yours?

Ivan Koloff def Bruno Sammartino to win WWWF Championship, ending Bruno’s 2,803 reign as Champion.

Howard Finkel makes his ring announcing debut for WWWF.

US Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda) def North South Connection (Adrian Adonis and Dick Murdoch) to win WWF Tag Team Titles.

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XVIII.

Audio: Cactus Jack battles Van Hammer in a Rodeo Arena and Abdullah The Butcher dumps Missy Hyatt into a Horse Watering Trough.

Audio: WWF attempts to manipulate crowd reaction toward Hulk Hogan’s elimination in 1992 Royal Rumble match.

Audio: Ric Flair challenges Mr Perfect to a loser leaves WWF match.

Ludvig Borga suffers serious ankle injury and never wrestles for WWF again.

Bonus Audio: Shawn Michaels Press Conference announcing entry into Royal Rumble match.

Steve Austin makes WWF Raw in ring debut (against Matt Hardy).

Audio: Billionaire Ted is in the WarRoom with The Huckster, Nacho Man, Scheme Gene.

Correcting reports that Ted Turner originally thought the WWF Billionaire Ted skits were funny.

Audio: Memorable Goldust promo on upcoming Royal Rumble match against Razor Ramon.

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XXXIV.

Audio: DX has a ‘BBQ’ in the ring complete with Jumbo Wienies, confronts Undertaker, Owen Hart, and Steve Austin.

Audio: ‘You Ruined It!’ Steve Austin confronts Mike Tyson during WrestleMania announcement on Raw.

DT looks back at the original news reports of Mike Tyson vs Steve Austin taking place at WrestleMania XIV.

Looking back at WCW Souled Out PPV (1999, 2000).

Audio: Michael Buffer attempts to turn chicken sh** into chicken salad introducing ‘Stun Gun Ladder’ main event match.

Audio: Closing moments of Scott Hall vs Goldberg Stun Gun Ladder Match.

Audio: Chris Benoit def Sid Vicious to win WCW Heavyweight Championship.

Audio: Arn Anderson reverses Benoit victory making WCW Heavyweight Championship vacant.

Perry Saturn, Dean Malenko, Eddie Guerrero, and Chris Benoit quit WCW.

Audio: Triple H calls Steve Austin a Pu**y on Raw.

WCW opens up episode of Monday Nitro with an almost 30-minute Goldberg ‘funeral’ segment.

Konnan (who is bald) def Mike Awesome in Hair vs Hair Match on Nitro.

Steve Austin undergoes neck surgery.

Audio: Memorable ‘Its A Dream’ Smackdown segment with The Rock and Kurt Angle.

Audio: Vince McMahon vs Ric Flair Street Fight (Royal Rumble 2002).

RIP Al Wilson (1941-2003).

Audio: The greatest John Cena backstage interview you’ve never heard: Cena dumps B2 for Rodney Mack.

Audio: John Cena Smackdown promo on Paul Heyman.

John Cena and Chris Benoit force Paul Heyman to eat soap.

Looking back at TNA Final Resolution PPV (2005, 2006).

WWE Raw enters the world of High-Definition programming.

Audio: Cutting Edge segment and Jeff Hardy pyrotechnics ‘accident’.

Looking back at TNA Genesis PPV (2010, 2011, 2014).

Audio: ‘We Want Six Sides!’: The new Hogan/Bischoff Era in TNA begins with jeers from TNA fans.

Audio: The new Hogan/Bischoff TNA Era doesn’t get better when fans are asked to be ‘Cast Members’.

Bubba The Love Sponge (while employed by TNA) tweets ‘Fu** Haiti’.

WWE suspends Evan Bourne for second failure of WWE Wellness Program.

Audio: Chris Jericho continues to troll fans with the memorable ‘Hot Tag’ during Raw match (DB, Punk, Y2J vs Ziggler, Otunga, Henry).

Audio: Sting wrestles last ever match in TNA (vs Magnus).

Batista makes memorable return to Raw and enters himself into 2014 Royal Rumble match.

Alberto Del Rio signs with Lucha Underground.

Audio: NWO, A.P.A., and New Age Outlaws destroy The Ascension during Raw 22nd Anniversary Show.

Audio: Sting makes WWE Raw debut.

WWE signs Austin Aries.

Tyler Bate def Pete Dunne in tournament final to become first ever WWE UK Champion.

Aleister Black makes WWE NXT debut.

Braun Strowman flips WWE Production Truck.

And so much more!

