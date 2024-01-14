Tags
Sit-Down with Don Tony 1/14/24: Cody vs Roman vs The Rock at WM40? Jack Perry/Dana Brooke Return; AEW Confiscates Chris Jericho/Kylie Rae Signs; William Regal/WWE HOF; The Rock vs Roman Reigns WM41? Royal Rumble Predictions & Surprises; DTKC Show Return Updates & More!
Some Topics Discussed:
- Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns vs The Rock at WrestleMania 40: DT discusses why this would not hurt Cody ‘finishing the story’ and relates it to Daniel Bryan winning at WrestleMania 30
- WWE planning a year long build for The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41?
- DT addresses AEW confiscating Chris Jericho/Kylie Rae signs at 1/13/24 Collision and future AEW events
- Will Chris Jericho sue Nick Hausman? Pay very close attention to this story and why it will indirectly reveal the truth about Chris Jericho and Kylie Rae
- Scapegoat? Jack Perry return to wrestling at NJPW Battle In The Valley event and tears up AEW Contract
- DT discusses the TNA debuts of Dolph Ziggler, Dana Brooke, AJ Francis, and the NJPW debut of Mustafa Ali
- Mercedes Mone hanging out at TNA Hard To Kill with Bayley leads to some squirming within thte wrestling media
- WWE planning many Royal Rumble surprises including Naomi, Brock Lesnar, Andrade and others. Will Big E be one of them? Will The Rock appear?
- DT predicts the final 5 entrants in 2024 WWE Royal Rumble
- Who was your all time favorite Royal Rumble debut, and Royal Rumble return?
Who should Jade Cargill face at WrestleMania 40? And should it be a squash match?
- William Regal / WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2024?
- DT scenario how R-Truth could be the cause for Damian Priest exiting Judgement Day
- Does NXT need to bring back Tag Team Titles or create a secondary title for Women’s division?
- Honest thoughts on Tony Khan’s behavior, why it’s not going to change, and why so many former wrestlers talk from both sides of their mouth about TK on their podcasts
- Is Shane Douglas a Pro Wrestling Hall Of Famer?
- Plus: Jacob Fatu/WWE; Taz’ disappointing WWE in-ring career; Vince McMahon/Royal Rumble win; Bayley vs Iyo Sky and Brock Lesnar vs Gunther at WrestleMania 40; Seth Rollins vs Jinder Mahal on Raw; Triple H/WWE HOF; Appreciation for Joey Styles; CM Punk and Bronson Reed at Elimination Chamber and much more!
🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.
