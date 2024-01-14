Sit-Down with Don Tony 1/14/24: Cody vs Roman vs The Rock at WM40? Jack Perry/Dana Brooke Return; AEW Confiscates Chris Jericho/Kylie Rae Signs; William Regal/WWE HOF; The Rock vs Roman Reigns WM41? Royal Rumble Predictions & Surprises; DTKC Show Return Updates & More!

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns vs The Rock at WrestleMania 40: DT discusses why this would not hurt Cody ‘finishing the story’ and relates it to Daniel Bryan winning at WrestleMania 30

WWE planning a year long build for The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41?

DT addresses AEW confiscating Chris Jericho/Kylie Rae signs at 1/13/24 Collision and future AEW events

Will Chris Jericho sue Nick Hausman? Pay very close attention to this story and why it will indirectly reveal the truth about Chris Jericho and Kylie Rae

Scapegoat? Jack Perry return to wrestling at NJPW Battle In The Valley event and tears up AEW Contract

DT discusses the TNA debuts of Dolph Ziggler, Dana Brooke, AJ Francis, and the NJPW debut of Mustafa Ali

Mercedes Mone hanging out at TNA Hard To Kill with Bayley leads to some squirming within thte wrestling media

WWE planning many Royal Rumble surprises including Naomi, Brock Lesnar, Andrade and others. Will Big E be one of them? Will The Rock appear?

DT predicts the final 5 entrants in 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

Who was your all time favorite Royal Rumble debut, and Royal Rumble return?

Who should Jade Cargill face at WrestleMania 40? And should it be a squash match?

Who should Jade Cargill face at WrestleMania 40? And should it be a squash match? William Regal / WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2024?

DT scenario how R-Truth could be the cause for Damian Priest exiting Judgement Day

Does NXT need to bring back Tag Team Titles or create a secondary title for Women’s division?

Honest thoughts on Tony Khan’s behavior, why it’s not going to change, and why so many former wrestlers talk from both sides of their mouth about TK on their podcasts

Is Shane Douglas a Pro Wrestling Hall Of Famer?

Plus: Jacob Fatu/WWE; Taz’ disappointing WWE in-ring career; Vince McMahon/Royal Rumble win; Bayley vs Iyo Sky and Brock Lesnar vs Gunther at WrestleMania 40; Seth Rollins vs Jinder Mahal on Raw; Triple H/WWE HOF; Appreciation for Joey Styles; CM Punk and Bronson Reed at Elimination Chamber and much more!

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW RETURNING WEEKLY TO MONDAY NIGHTS STARTING 1/29/24! Latest update including DTKC Discord link ( http://www.DTKCDiscord.com ) so you can join us LIVE every week!

🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.

