The Don Tony Show 1/13/24: Tony Khan Twitter Meltdown Targets Jinder Mahal; SmackDown Review; Kross Faction Gets A Name; Butch/Pete Dunne Tease; Betting Sites Have CM Punk Winning Royal Rumble; Huge Austin Theory/Carmelo Hayes/Cora Jade Injury Updates; DTKC Show Return Update; Week In Ratings; Mercedes/Andrade/Royal Rumble Updates; Dark Side Of The Ring/WWE Biography & Rivals Returning And More!

The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 1/13/24).

Some Topics Discussed: AUSTIN THEORY AND CARMELO HAYES INJURY UPDATE: WWE reports BOTH Theory and Melo are OK following a scary incident during SmackDown (Video)

WWE reports BOTH Theory and Melo are OK following a scary incident during SmackDown (Video) BETTING WEBSITE has CM PUNK the FAVORITE to win 2024 WWE ROYAL RUMBLE . Don Tony breaks down the current betting odds for the ENTIRE ROYAL RUMBLE lineup

has the FAVORITE to win . Don Tony breaks down the current betting odds for the ENTIRE ROYAL RUMBLE lineup DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW RETURNING WEEKLY TO MONDAY NIGHTS STARTING 1/29/24! Latest update including DTKC Discord link ( http://www.DTKCDiscord.com ) so you can join us LIVE every week!

TONY KHAN LATEST TWITTER MELTDOWN targets JINDER MAHAL . DT has found an interesting pattern of who especially triggers Tony Khan besides WWE diehards, AEW haters & Bots.

DID TONY KHAN MAKE UP HOOK vs SAMOA JOE OUTRAGE CLAIM? Not only did Tony Khan make it up, he exposed himself as a hypocrite. (Pics)

Not only did Tony Khan make it up, he exposed himself as a hypocrite. (Pics) KOSHA IRBY hired by TONY KHAN as CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER (COO) for AEW . DT breaks down Irby’s resume, current list of AEW Executives, and why Irby signing could be a great move by AEW – if he conforms.

hired by TONY KHAN as . DT breaks down Irby’s resume, current list of AEW Executives, and why Irby signing could be a great move by AEW – if he conforms. WWE SMACKDOWN 1/12/24 REVIEW: Roman Reigns orders Paul Heyman to fix things; Orton/Styles/Knight go full Shield on Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso; Damage CTRL bails on Bayley? Karrion Kross led faction gets a name; Bobby Lashley & Street Profits has a rumored new name; Tyler Bate wants to help Butch find his identity; Logan Paul threatens to sue Kevin Owens; Carlito returns and more

Roman Reigns orders Paul Heyman to fix things; Orton/Styles/Knight go full Shield on Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso; Damage CTRL bails on Bayley? Karrion Kross led faction gets a name; Bobby Lashley & Street Profits has a rumored new name; Tyler Bate wants to help Butch find his identity; Logan Paul threatens to sue Kevin Owens; Carlito returns and more BUTCH TEASES RETURN OF PETE DUNNE name, and IWC has an orgasm. Butch reverting back to Pete Dunne means nothing unless WWE properly uses him. And not just for the next month or two

name, and IWC has an orgasm. Butch reverting back to Pete Dunne means nothing unless WWE properly uses him. And not just for the next month or two CORA JADE INJURED: Latest on Cora Jade’s injury suffered at NXT House Show (vs Lyra Valkyria)

Latest on Cora Jade’s injury suffered at NXT House Show (vs Lyra Valkyria) NO MERCEDES MONE on 1/10/24 AEW DYNAMITE despite false news reports hyping her debut. Don’t worry; the media will eventually get it right (if they just report the same sh*t every week)

on 1/10/24 AEW DYNAMITE despite false news reports hyping her debut. Don’t worry; the media will eventually get it right (if they just report the same sh*t every week) ANDRADE EL IDOLO WWE RETURN pushed back to WWE ROYAL RUMBLE

pushed back to WWE ROYAL RUMBLE ELITE MEDIA intentionally manipulating and reporting fake AEW news and debuts in an attempt to boost Dynamite viewership?

intentionally manipulating and reporting fake AEW news and debuts in an attempt to boost Dynamite viewership? DARK SIDE OF THE RING returning to VICE for SEASON FIVE

returning to VICE for SEASON FIVE WWE RIVALS and BIOGRAPHY returning to A&E NETWORK for another season

returning to A&E NETWORK for another season WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2024: Updated lineup, latest news and rumors

Updated lineup, latest news and rumors THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING RATINGS: WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, Impact Wrestling and NJPW ====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 1/13/2024 online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 1/13/2024

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 1/13/2024

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 1/13/2024 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 1/12/24:

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo def Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro

Bianca Belair def Bayley

Carmelo Hayes vs Austin Theory ended due to referee stoppage

Randy Orton, LA Knight and AJ Styles def Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso (Handicap Match)

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS 1/12/24:

Eddie Kingston def Wheeler Yuta

Swerve Strickland def Matt Sydal

Hikaru Shida def Queen Aminata

Dark Order def Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Jake Hager

=================

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON!

Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now: Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony

===============

Many thanks to these very special members of our Patreon Family. They are our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and ELITE FAMILY. They are the HEAD OF THE DTKC TABLE!