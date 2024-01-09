This Week In Wrestling History (Week Two) 1/8 – 1/14 (Original Broadcast 1/9/2019)

SYNOPSIS: Episode 2 (1/8 – 1/14 )

RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 39 Minutes

Audio: Andy Kaufman returns to Memphis and assists Nick Bockwinkel to defeat Jerry Lawler for vacant AWA World Heavyweight Title.

Ric Flair def Sting to become the first ever WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

Bret Hart def Ric Flair in first ever Ironman Match (60 Min) to retain WWF Championship.

Audio: The Rockers officially split as Shawn Michaels superkicks and throws Marty Jannetty thru the ‘Barbershop’ window.

First ever episode of Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network.

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XXII.

Audio: ‘The Ringmaster’ Steve Austin makes his WWF Monday Night Raw debut – Man!

WWF and Mike Tyson reach a deal for an appearance at Wrestlemania XIV. DT looks back at how bad the NY press treated this deal.

Bonus audio: Don King on Monday Night Raw discussing negotiations between WWF and Mike Tyson.

Looking back at ECW House Party (1997, 1998).

First ever episode of WCW Thunder airs on TBS.

Audio: Ric Flair vs Chris Jericho wrestle for the first time ever in singles match. (From E1 WCW Thunder).

Audio: Mark Henry joins the Nation Of Domination.

Audio: Highlights of infamous WCW Stairway To Hell Match between Sabu and The Sandman.

Audio: The streak begins; Gillberg makes WWF debut.

Audio: Chyna last eliminates Vince McMahon to win the WWF Corporate Rumble.

Mick Foley’s first week as WWF Champion.

Looking back at ECW Guilty As Charged (1999, 2000).

Bret Hart wrestles last ever WCW match before abruptly retiring due to injury.

Audio: WCW Commissioner Terry Funk forces Jeff Jarrett to wrestle three times on Nitro (against George ‘The Animal’ Steele, Tito Santana, and Superfly Jimmy Snuka).

Mankind is ‘reinstated’ after the roster (led by The Rock) threatens to strike.

ECW holds its last ever event before filing for bankruptcy.

Audio: Ted Turner agrees to sell WCW to Fusient Media Ventures.

Goldberg wrestles last ever WCW match, Sid Vicious breaks his leg, and more: Looking back at WCW Sin PPV (2001).

WWE airs Raw 10th Anniversary Show complete with Awards and Top 10 Raw Moments as voted by fans.

Looking back at WWE New Year’s Revolution PPV (2005, 2006).

Audio: Kurt Angle says he’s not a fan of black people?

Batista vacates WWE World Heavyweight Championship due to injury.

Edge celebrates his first WWE Championship – by having ‘live sex’ with Lita on Raw.

Bonus Audio: Lita speaks on the infamous Raw ‘Live Sex Celebration’.

Looking back at TNA Final Resolution PPV (2007).

Audio: Donald Trump wrestles Rosie O’Donnell on Raw.

Audio: Impact Main Event features Awesome Kong def Gail Kim to win TNA Knockouts Championship.

WWE cuts 10% of their office staff, issues releases for D-Lo Brown, Val Venis, Hardcore Holly, Ron Simmons, Victoria, Kevin Thorne, Matt Cappotelli, Sgt Slaughter and others.

Victoria wrestlers her final WWE singles match.



