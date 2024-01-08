Tags
WWE Raw 1/8/24 Post Show: CM Punk/Drew McIntyre Confrontation; Charlotte Flair Injury News; WWE Raw To Amazon Prime? Tony Khan Makes Very Concerning Comments On AEW/WBD TV Future; Raquel Rodriguez Update And More!
WWE Raw 1/8/24 Post Show Review hosted by Don Tony.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE RAW 1/8/24) REVIEW PLUS: Drew McIntyre/CM Punk confrontation; Hilarious R-Truth/Judgement Day Retrospective; Jinder Mahal wants Seth Rollins’ WHC; Cody vs Shinsuke Street Fight; Keiser leaves Kofi laying; DIY wants WWE Tag Titles; Becky Lynch wants more Nia and Nia wants Rhea Ripley; Ivar and Otis: Smoke and Mirrors Tour continues
- CHARLOTTE FLAIR injury (Torn ACL, MCL, Meniscus; out 9+ months) not as serious as previously reported by WWE?
- ROYAL RUMBLE 2024: Updated lineup, latest news and rumors
- WWE RAW COMING TO AMAZON PRIME? One of the top business media outlets believes it will happen
- AEW/WBD TV Negotiations Stalled? Non-Existent? Check out Tony Khan’s latest remarks about a future TV deal with Warner Bros Discovery and you decide
- AEW TV FUTURE OCTOBER 2024? Don Tony predicts where AEW TV programming will end up airing beginning October 2024
- RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ posts an update about her battle with Mass Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS)
- DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW returns Full-Time to Monday nights beginning January 29, 2024. Additional Information including links to tune in live will be posted online beginning Saturday 1/13/24. Time to take back the crown! 👑
====
WWE RAW 1/8/24 RESULTS:
- Tommaso Ciampa def Finn Balor
- Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser went to a double countout –
- Katana Chance (c) and Kayden Carter (c) def Chelsea Green and Piper Niven (Tag Team Title Match)
- The Miz def JD McDonagh
- Ivar def Otis
- Cody Rhodes def Shinsuke Nakamura (Street Fight)
WWE MAIN EVENT 1/8/24 RESULTS:
- Bronson Reed def Javier Bernal
- Duke Hudson def Myles Borne
=================
