WWE Raw 1/8/24 Post Show: CM Punk/Drew McIntyre Confrontation; Charlotte Flair Injury News; WWE Raw To Amazon Prime? Tony Khan Makes Very Concerning Comments On AEW/WBD TV Future; Raquel Rodriguez Update And More!

WWE RAW 1/8/24) REVIEW PLUS: Drew McIntyre/CM Punk confrontation; Hilarious R-Truth/Judgement Day Retrospective; Jinder Mahal wants Seth Rollins’ WHC; Cody vs Shinsuke Street Fight; Keiser leaves Kofi laying; DIY wants WWE Tag Titles; Becky Lynch wants more Nia and Nia wants Rhea Ripley; Ivar and Otis: Smoke and Mirrors Tour continues

CHARLOTTE FLAIR injury (Torn ACL, MCL, Meniscus; out 9+ months) not as serious as previously reported by WWE?

ROYAL RUMBLE 2024: Updated lineup, latest news and rumors

WWE RAW COMING TO AMAZON PRIME? One of the top business media outlets believes it will happen

AEW/WBD TV Negotiations Stalled? Non-Existent? Check out Tony Khan's latest remarks about a future TV deal with Warner Bros Discovery and you decide

AEW TV FUTURE OCTOBER 2024? Don Tony predicts where AEW TV programming will end up airing beginning October 2024

RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ posts an update about her battle with Mass Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS)

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW returns Full-Time to Monday nights beginning January 29, 2024.

WWE RAW 1/8/24 RESULTS:

Tommaso Ciampa def Finn Balor

Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser went to a double countout –

Katana Chance (c) and Kayden Carter (c) def Chelsea Green and Piper Niven (Tag Team Title Match)

The Miz def JD McDonagh

Ivar def Otis

Cody Rhodes def Shinsuke Nakamura (Street Fight)

WWE MAIN EVENT 1/8/24 RESULTS:

Bronson Reed def Javier Bernal

Duke Hudson def Myles Borne

