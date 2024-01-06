The Don Tony Show 1/6/24: Royal Rumble Fatal 4-Way; New Year’s Revolution Review; Liv Morgan Felony Charge Dropped; AOP/Paul Ellering Return; Sasha Banks/Kamille/Andrade Updates; Tyler Bate/Butch Tag Team; Rick Boogs Turning Into Ryback; Week In Ratings; Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Return Update; Interesting AEW Dynamite Ratings Trend & More

The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 1/6/24).

Some Topics Discussed: RIC FLAIR AEW DEBUT / CM PUNK FIRED / SHAYNA WAYNE / AEW DEVIL BUILD / CONTINENTAL CLASSIC: Are any or all responsible for AEW ratings decline the last few months? DT has the answer and it will surprise you including a fascinating tidbit about Ric Flair/AEW Ratings.

Are any or all responsible for AEW ratings decline the last few months? DT has the answer and it will surprise you including a fascinating tidbit about Ric Flair/AEW Ratings. RIGHT CALL BY WWE: ROMAN REIGNS to defend Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a FATAL 4-WAY at ROYAL RUMBLE. The media though immediately baits fans to believe Reigns has a strong chance of losing the Title at the Royal Rumble

LIV MORGAN ARREST UPDATE: As expected, FELONY charge has been DISMISSED. But the court's explanation for the dismissal was quite interesting and may be leading to a change in Florida law.

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW RETURN UPDATE (DTKC Show returns to Monday nights beginning January 29, 2024!)

MERCEDES MONE, KAMILLE, ANDRADE, WENDI RICHTER UPDATES

HONEST THOUGHTS on AOP and PAUL ELLERING return to WWE alongside KARRION KROSS and SCARLETT; TYLER BATE forms new tag team with BUTCH; B-FAB joining STREET PROFITS and BOBBY LASHLEY, the future of ASHANTE 'THEE' ADONIS and more from 1/5/24 SMACKDOWN

WWE SMACKDOWN 'NEW YEAR'S REVOLUTION' 1/5/24 REVIEW

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2024: Updated lineup, latest news and rumors

Updated lineup, latest news and rumors DEONNA PURRAZZO signs a multi-year contract with AEW

signs a multi-year contract with AEW RICK BOOGS does not plan to wrestle much in 2024

does not plan to wrestle much in 2024 THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING RATINGS: WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, Impact Wrestling and NJPW ====

WWE SMACKDOWN ‘NEW YEAR’S REVOLUTION’ RESULTS (1/5/24):

Kevin Owens def Santos Escobar (No 1 Contender US Tournament Final)

Iyo Sky (c) def Michin (WWE Women’s Championship)

Butch and Tyler Bate def Pretty Deadly

Randy Orton vs LA Knight vs AJ Styles went to a no contest (Fatal 4-Way Announced for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble)

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (1/5/24):

The Hardys and Mark Briscoe def Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade

Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander def Kennedi Hardcastle and The Notorious Mimi

Hikaru Shida def Anna Jay

Wheeler Yuta (c) def Komander (ROH Pure Championship)

