The Don Tony Show 1/6/24: Royal Rumble Fatal 4-Way; New Year’s Revolution Review; Liv Morgan Felony Charge Dropped; AOP/Paul Ellering Return; Sasha Banks/Kamille/Andrade Updates; Tyler Bate/Butch Tag Team; Rick Boogs Turning Into Ryback; Week In Ratings; Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Return Update; Interesting AEW Dynamite Ratings Trend & More
The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 1/6/24).
- RIC FLAIR AEW DEBUT / CM PUNK FIRED / SHAYNA WAYNE / AEW DEVIL BUILD / CONTINENTAL CLASSIC: Are any or all responsible for AEW ratings decline the last few months? DT has the answer and it will surprise you including a fascinating tidbit about Ric Flair/AEW Ratings.
- RIGHT CALL BY WWE: ROMAN REIGNS to defend Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a FATAL 4-WAY at ROYAL RUMBLE. The media though immediately baits fans to believe Reigns has a strong chance of losing the Title at the Royal Rumble
- LIV MORGAN ARREST UPDATE: As expected, FELONY charge has been DISMISSED. But the court’s explanation for the dismissal was quite interesting and may be leading to a change in Florida law.
- DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW RETURN UPDATE (DTKC Show returns to Monday nights beginning January 29, 2024!)
- MERCEDES MONE, KAMILLE, ANDRADE, WENDI RICHTER UPDATES
- HONEST THOUGHTS on AOP and PAUL ELLERING return to WWE alongside KARRION KROSS and SCARLETT; TYLER BATE forms new tag team with BUTCH; B-FAB joining STREET PROFITS and BOBBY LASHLEY, the future of ASHANTE ‘THEE’ ADONIS and more from 1/5/24 SMACKDOWN
- WWE SMACKDOWN ‘NEW YEAR’S REVOLUTION’ 1/5/24 REVIEW
- WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2024: Updated lineup, latest news and rumors
- DEONNA PURRAZZO signs a multi-year contract with AEW
- RICK BOOGS does not plan to wrestle much in 2024
- THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING RATINGS: WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, Impact Wrestling and NJPW
WWE SMACKDOWN ‘NEW YEAR’S REVOLUTION’ RESULTS (1/5/24):
- Kevin Owens def Santos Escobar (No 1 Contender US Tournament Final)
- Iyo Sky (c) def Michin (WWE Women’s Championship)
- Butch and Tyler Bate def Pretty Deadly
- Randy Orton vs LA Knight vs AJ Styles went to a no contest (Fatal 4-Way Announced for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble)
AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (1/5/24):
- The Hardys and Mark Briscoe def Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade
- Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander def Kennedi Hardcastle and The Notorious Mimi
- Hikaru Shida def Anna Jay
- Wheeler Yuta (c) def Komander (ROH Pure Championship)
