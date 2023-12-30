The Don Tony Show 12/30/23: DTKC Show Returning To Mondays! WWE/Sasha Banks Open Talks; Chris Jericho Accused Of Assault & Compared To Harvey Weinstein? Gunther Becomes A Dad; AEW Worlds End / NXT New Year’s Evil / WWE Day One Predictions; Triple H Teases Big Return; RIP Killer Khan; Shotzi Gets Married; Seth Rollins Tributes Bray Wyatt & Brodie Lee; Week In Ratings And More!

The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 12/30/23).

Some Topics Discussed: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW returns to Monday nights beginning January 29, 2024. Time to take back the crown! 👑

returns to Monday nights beginning January 29, 2024. Time to take back the crown! 👑 CHRIS JERICHO ACCUSED OF ASSAULT: Don Tony addresses assault accusations made against Chris Jericho by the media. One journalist went as far to compare Chris Jericho to Harvey Weinstein. WTF

Don Tony addresses assault accusations made against Chris Jericho by the media. One journalist went as far to compare Chris Jericho to Harvey Weinstein. WTF AEW: WORLD’S END / WWE RAW: DAY ONE / NXT: NEW YEAR’S EVIL PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS

TRIPLE H teases huge return at WWE RAW: DAY ONE. Who will it be? (pics)

teases huge return at WWE RAW: DAY ONE. Who will it be? (pics) MERCEDES MONE’ AND WWE begin discussions about a WWE return but there’s a problem…

begin discussions about a WWE return but there’s a problem… SETH ROLLINS PAYS EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE TO BRODIE LEE and BRAY WYATT following World Title Match at Madison Square Garden (Video)

following World Title Match at Madison Square Garden (Video) CM PUNK CUTS POST MATCH PROMO to fans at MSG (audio); and leaves out an important point about WrestleMania 40. Hint: It’s something DT picked up on and discussed a few weeks back about Rollins/Punk confrontation

to fans at MSG (audio); and leaves out an important point about WrestleMania 40. Hint: It’s something DT picked up on and discussed a few weeks back about Rollins/Punk confrontation CONGRATULATIONS TO GUNTHER AND JINNY on the birth of their new baby boy! (pics)

on the birth of their new baby boy! (pics) SHOTZI BLACKHEART IS OFF THE MARKET: Congratulations to Shotzi, who eloped and got married this week in Las Vegas! (pics)

Congratulations to Shotzi, who eloped and got married this week in Las Vegas! (pics) SHAWN SPEARS exits AEW and reasons for his departure

exits AEW and reasons for his departure ARN ANDERSON: MY LIFE AS THE ENFORCER (Book) presale begins on Amazon. And the cover art is hilarious (pics)

(Book) presale begins on Amazon. And the cover art is hilarious (pics) BIZZAROLAND: IWC RIPS BILL GOLDBERG for calling VINCE MCMAHON ‘A piece of sh**’ over not getting a promised retirement match

for calling VINCE MCMAHON ‘A piece of sh**’ over not getting a promised retirement match RIP KILLER KHAN (76) AND KURTIS CHAPMAN (26)

THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING RATINGS: WWE ‘Absolute Best Of 2023’ Raw scores the Absolute Worst Rating in history; Thunder Rosa in ring return disappoints; Brian Cage continues to draw well; NXT Underground impresses; AJ Styles visits the penthouse and the outhouse; AEW rebounds; NJPW remains dead and more!

WWE ‘Absolute Best Of 2023’ Raw scores the Absolute Worst Rating in history; Thunder Rosa in ring return disappoints; Brian Cage continues to draw well; NXT Underground impresses; AJ Styles visits the penthouse and the outhouse; AEW rebounds; NJPW remains dead and more! COUNTDOWN TO 2024: Programming details for Don Tony’s LIVE STREAM on New Year’s Eve (12/31/23) beginning at 10PM EST. HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!

WWE SMACKDOWN ‘ABSOLUTE BEST OF 2023’ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS 12/30/23:

Solo Sikoa def John Cena (Crown Jewel)

Logan Paul def Rey Mysterio (c) (Crown Jewel) United States Championship

Roman Reigns (c) def Cody Rhodes (WrestleMania 39) Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

AEW RAMPAGE 12/30/23 RESULTS:

Wheeler Yuta (c) def Matt Sydal (ROH Pure Championship) –

Ruby Soho def Marina Shafir

Action Andretti and Top Flight def Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta

