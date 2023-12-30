Tags
Related Posts
Share This
The Don Tony Show 12/30/23: DTKC Show Returning To Mondays! WWE/Sasha Banks Open Talks; Chris Jericho Accused Of Assault & Compared To Harvey Weinstein? Gunther Becomes A Dad; AEW Worlds End / NXT New Year’s Evil / WWE Day One Predictions; Triple H Teases Big Return; RIP Killer Khan; Shotzi Gets Married; Seth Rollins Tributes Bray Wyatt & Brodie Lee; Week In Ratings And More!
The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 12/30/23).
- DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW returns to Monday nights beginning January 29, 2024. Time to take back the crown! 👑
- CHRIS JERICHO ACCUSED OF ASSAULT: Don Tony addresses assault accusations made against Chris Jericho by the media. One journalist went as far to compare Chris Jericho to Harvey Weinstein. WTF
- AEW: WORLD’S END / WWE RAW: DAY ONE / NXT: NEW YEAR’S EVIL PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS
- TRIPLE H teases huge return at WWE RAW: DAY ONE. Who will it be? (pics)
- MERCEDES MONE’ AND WWE begin discussions about a WWE return but there’s a problem…
- SETH ROLLINS PAYS EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE TO BRODIE LEE and BRAY WYATT following World Title Match at Madison Square Garden (Video)
- CM PUNK CUTS POST MATCH PROMO to fans at MSG (audio); and leaves out an important point about WrestleMania 40. Hint: It’s something DT picked up on and discussed a few weeks back about Rollins/Punk confrontation
- CONGRATULATIONS TO GUNTHER AND JINNY on the birth of their new baby boy! (pics)
- SHOTZI BLACKHEART IS OFF THE MARKET: Congratulations to Shotzi, who eloped and got married this week in Las Vegas! (pics)
- SHAWN SPEARS exits AEW and reasons for his departure
- ARN ANDERSON: MY LIFE AS THE ENFORCER (Book) presale begins on Amazon. And the cover art is hilarious (pics)
- BIZZAROLAND: IWC RIPS BILL GOLDBERG for calling VINCE MCMAHON ‘A piece of sh**’ over not getting a promised retirement match
- RIP KILLER KHAN (76) AND KURTIS CHAPMAN (26)
- THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING RATINGS: WWE ‘Absolute Best Of 2023’ Raw scores the Absolute Worst Rating in history; Thunder Rosa in ring return disappoints; Brian Cage continues to draw well; NXT Underground impresses; AJ Styles visits the penthouse and the outhouse; AEW rebounds; NJPW remains dead and more!
- COUNTDOWN TO 2024: Programming details for Don Tony’s LIVE STREAM on New Year’s Eve (12/31/23) beginning at 10PM EST. HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 12/30/2023 online
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 12/30/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 12/30/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 12/30/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
WWE SMACKDOWN ‘ABSOLUTE BEST OF 2023’ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS 12/30/23:
- Solo Sikoa def John Cena (Crown Jewel)
- Logan Paul def Rey Mysterio (c) (Crown Jewel) United States Championship
- Roman Reigns (c) def Cody Rhodes (WrestleMania 39) Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
AEW RAMPAGE 12/30/23 RESULTS:
- Wheeler Yuta (c) def Matt Sydal (ROH Pure Championship) –
- Ruby Soho def Marina Shafir
- Action Andretti and Top Flight def Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta
=================
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON!
Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)
- Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
- 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly!
CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony
===============
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on www.DonTony.com
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
- The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 12PM (NOON) on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPV Reviews following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Roger Rubio
- D Boy Gentleman
- Jonathon Hernandez
- Whisperer Rob
- Garcia akane
- Derek Brewer
- Sean Bysom(Ramsfan086)
- Tim Everhardt
- CM Black Pixels
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Anthony Smith
- Chris Lumnah
- Matt Ragan
- George Morris
- Hassan AL- Hashmi
- Bruno Caamano
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Brent Webster
- Scott Taylor
- Vernon Somoza
- James Gruesome
- Montez Sesley
- Tommy Pockesci
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- David Peralta
- Alton Ehia
- Crisis in the ToyVerse
- CHI loU
- Matt Krause
- Nathan Moyers
- Lyndsay Neale
- OscarNero
- Liam Savage
- If I Take My Fucking Joystick fka Cruiserweight
- Brian
- Chardae Hill
- Edward Vary
- Craig Neuens
- D’Quincy Rawls
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)