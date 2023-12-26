Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E52 (12/25 – 12/31) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 12/26/2019

SYNOPSIS: Episode 52 (12/25 – 12/31 )

RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 26 Minutes

Audio: Iron Sheik def Bob Backlund to win WWF Heavyweight Title. Includes promos from Backlund and Iron Shiek.

Audio: Macho Man Randy Savage def Terry Taylor to win NWA Mid America Heavyweight Title.

Audio: Hulk Hogan abruptly leaves AWA and returns to WWF.

Mean Gene Okerlund makes his WWF debut.

Macho Man Randy Savage marries Miss Elizabeth (for real).

Looking back at NWA and AWA ‘Star Wars’ (1985).

Madusa wins AWA World Women’s Championship.

Vader debuts for NJPW and defeats Antonio Inoki and almost causes a riot

Audio: Vader speaks on NJPW debut and defeating Inoki.

Looking back at WCW Starrcade 1988, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998.

Lou Thesz wrestles last ever match at age 74.

The Christmas Creature (Kane) loses Mask vs Title match against Jerry Lawler.

Audio: Jerry Lawler, Kane, and Mad Man Pondo look back at the ‘Christmas Creature’.

Audio: Macho Man’s Holiday message to kids at 4th Annual George Steinbrenner Children’s Holiday Concert For Underprivileged Kids Of Tampa (FL).

Audio: Highlights of Ric Flair def Vader (Starrcade ’93) to regain WCW Heavyweight Championship.

ECW makes their New York City debut.

Audio: Cactus Jack vs Sabu in NCAA Olympic Rules match (ECW Holiday Hell 1995).

Akira Hokuto def Madusa in Tournament Final to win WCW Women’s Championship.

Audio: Sting def Hollywood Hogan to win WCW Heavyweight Championship.

Audio: Kevin Nash ends Goldberg’s 173-0 Undefeated Streak and wins WCW Heavyweight Championship.

DT looks back at WCW ratings before and after Goldberg’s undefeated streak ended. Was it really the monumental mistake and ratings killer many have labeled it over the years?

Audio: Moolah (76) and Mae Young (76) vs Crash and Hardcore Holly.

WWF tapes Raw and Mankind winning first WWF Heavyweight Championship (Airs on 01/04/1999 Raw, the date WWF recognizes).

Audio: Chris Jericho and Chyna become Co-IC Champs after double pin – A three week title reign not recognized by WWE.

Audio: Raven wins his first of 27 WWF Hardcore Title reigns.

Bonus Audio: Chris Jericho Taco Bell Commercial (2000).

Looking back at Ring Of Honor: Final Battle 2004 and 2008.

Audio: Austin Aries ends Samoa Joe 645 day reign as ROH World Heavyweight Champion.

Joanie Laurer rushed to hospital, considered too wasted to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

WWE signs Tamina Snuka and Sin Cara (aka Hunico).

TNA signs Nick and Matt Jackson (Young Bucks).

WWE announces Bret Hart returning to WWE Raw (as Guest Host) after ten year absence.

Tommy Dreamer wrestles last match for WWE ECW.

CZW wrestler Nick Gage arrested after robbing NJ Bank.

Brock Lesnar announces retirement from MMA one day after TKO loss to Alistar Overeem at UFC 141.

Audio: Daniel Bryan joins The Wyatt Family.

WWE announces strict enforcement of requirement that all WWE Superstars carry Medical Insurance.

And so much more!

