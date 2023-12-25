Tags
WWE Raw 12/25/23 Post Show AND Sit-Down w/Don Tony (DOUBLE EPISODE)
WWE Raw 12/25/23 Post Show *AND* The Sit-Down w/Don Tony (DOUBLE EPISODE).
WWE RAW ‘ABSOLUTE BEST OF 2023’ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (12/25/23):
- Seth Rollins def AJ Styles (Night Of Champions) Inaugural World Heavyweight Champion
- Rhea Ripley def Charlotte Flair (c) (WrestleMania 39) SmackDown Women’s Championship
- Bad Bunny def Damian Priest (Backlash) San Juan Street Fight
- Gunther (c) def Chad Gable (RAW September 4, 2023) Intercontinental Championship
- Cody Rhodes def Brock Lesnar (SummerSlam)
- Becky Lynch def Trish Stratus (Payback) Steel Cage Match
- Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes def Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Drew McIntyre (Survivor Series) Men’s WarGames Match
🎤The Sit-Down with Don Tony is a live discussion show that normally streams Sunday nights hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.
