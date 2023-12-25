WWE Raw 12/25/23 Post Show AND Sit-Down w/Don Tony (DOUBLE EPISODE)

WWE Raw 12/25/23 Post Show *AND* The Sit-Down w/Don Tony (DOUBLE EPISODE).

WWE RAW ‘ABSOLUTE BEST OF 2023’ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (12/25/23):

Seth Rollins def AJ Styles (Night Of Champions) Inaugural World Heavyweight Champion

Rhea Ripley def Charlotte Flair (c) (WrestleMania 39) SmackDown Women’s Championship

Bad Bunny def Damian Priest (Backlash) San Juan Street Fight

Gunther (c) def Chad Gable (RAW September 4, 2023) Intercontinental Championship

Cody Rhodes def Brock Lesnar (SummerSlam)

Becky Lynch def Trish Stratus (Payback) Steel Cage Match

Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes def Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Drew McIntyre (Survivor Series) Men’s WarGames Match

🎤The Sit-Down with Don Tony is a live discussion show that normally streams Sunday nights hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.

CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW 12/25/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 12/25/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 12/25/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 12/25/2023 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows ==================

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON!

Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now: Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony =================

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!