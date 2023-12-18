Tags
WWE Raw 12/18/23 Post Show: Drew McIntyre Injures Seth Rollins; R-Truth Joins Judgement Day? Priest/Ripley Tension Continues; Creed Brothers Push Judgement Day To Limit; Charlotte Flair Surgery Set; CJ Perry Hospitalized; NXT/AEW Dynamite/TWIWH Previews; Ratings News & More
WWE Raw 12/18/23 Post Show hosted by Don Tony
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE RAW 12/18/23 Review Plus: McIntyre leaves Rollins laying; R-Truth officially in Judgement Day?; Damian Priest/Rhea Ripley tension continues; Storytime with Shinsuke; The Miz and Gunther top their last classic; Kayden Carter and Katana Chance keep Women’s Tag Titles warm for Kabuki Warriors; The Creed Brothers push Judgement Day to the limit; Kofi Claus, Tozawa has a great showing against Ivar, but why? And more.
- CHARLOTTE FLAIR injury details revealed, and the worst-case scenario has happened
- CJ PERRY (Lana) who is hospitalized, dealing with serious infection
- NXT 12/19/23 and AEW DYNAMITE 12/20/23 Previews
- WWE DAY ONE (1/1/24): Updated lineup, news and rumors
- WWE/AEW RATINGS: SmackDown 12/15/23 (Reigns Return, Randy Orton vs Jimmy Uso) and Rampage (Von Erichs in action)
- DON TONY SHOW Programming Info: SAT 12/23, SUN 12/24, MON 12/25
- THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY Podcast Preview (with Audio Clips): CM Punk/Michael Landsberg confrontation over WWE release.. Bobby Heenan with a wild remark on Nitro shortly after Owen Hart’s tragic death; Madusa throws WWF Womens Title in the trash on WCW Nitro.. R-Truth pulls a Steve Harvey.. Jeff Jarrett leaves TNA.. AJ Styles dresses up as a reindeer.. “President George W Bush” appears on RAW.. ECW last ever event at ECW Arena.. Goldberg mule kicks Bret Hart in the head.. NWO takes over WCW Nitro and more!
WWE Raw Results (12/18/23):
- R-Truth def JD McDonough (Miracle On 34th Street Fight, Loser leaves Judgement Day)
- GUNTHER (c) def The Miz (Intercontinental Championship)
- Kayden Carter and Katana Chance def Chelsea Green (c) and Piper Niven (c) (New Women’s Tag Team Champions)
- Ivar def Akira Tozawa
- Jey Uso def Ludwig Keiser
- Finn Balor (c) and Damian Priest (c) def The Creed Brothers (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)
WWE Main Event Results (12/18/23):
- Indi Hartwell def Elektra Lopez
- Apollo Crews def Brooks Jensen
