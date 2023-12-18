WWE Raw 12/18/23 Post Show: Drew McIntyre Injures Seth Rollins; R-Truth Joins Judgement Day? Priest/Ripley Tension Continues; Creed Brothers Push Judgement Day To Limit; Charlotte Flair Surgery Set; CJ Perry Hospitalized; NXT/AEW Dynamite/TWIWH Previews; Ratings News & More

WWE Raw 12/18/23 Post Show hosted by Don Tony

Some Topics Discussed: WWE RAW 12/18/23 Review Plus: McIntyre leaves Rollins laying; R-Truth officially in Judgement Day?; Damian Priest/Rhea Ripley tension continues; Storytime with Shinsuke; The Miz and Gunther top their last classic; Kayden Carter and Katana Chance keep Women’s Tag Titles warm for Kabuki Warriors; The Creed Brothers push Judgement Day to the limit; Kofi Claus, Tozawa has a great showing against Ivar, but why? And more.

CHARLOTTE FLAIR injury details revealed, and the worst-case scenario has happened

CJ PERRY (Lana) who is hospitalized, dealing with serious infection

NXT 12/19/23 and AEW DYNAMITE 12/20/23 Previews

WWE DAY ONE (1/1/24): Updated lineup, news and rumors

WWE/AEW RATINGS: SmackDown 12/15/23 (Reigns Return, Randy Orton vs Jimmy Uso) and Rampage (Von Erichs in action)

DON TONY SHOW Programming Info: SAT 12/23, SUN 12/24, MON 12/25

THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY Podcast Preview (with Audio Clips): CM Punk/Michael Landsberg confrontation over WWE release.. Bobby Heenan with a wild remark on Nitro shortly after Owen Hart’s tragic death; Madusa throws WWF Womens Title in the trash on WCW Nitro.. R-Truth pulls a Steve Harvey.. Jeff Jarrett leaves TNA.. AJ Styles dresses up as a reindeer.. “President George W Bush” appears on RAW.. ECW last ever event at ECW Arena.. Goldberg mule kicks Bret Hart in the head.. NWO takes over WCW Nitro and more!

WWE Raw Results (12/18/23): R-Truth def JD McDonough (Miracle On 34th Street Fight, Loser leaves Judgement Day)

GUNTHER (c) def The Miz (Intercontinental Championship)

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance def Chelsea Green (c) and Piper Niven (c) (New Women’s Tag Team Champions)

Ivar def Akira Tozawa

Jey Uso def Ludwig Keiser

Finn Balor (c) and Damian Priest (c) def The Creed Brothers (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship) WWE Main Event Results (12/18/23): Indi Hartwell def Elektra Lopez

Apollo Crews def Brooks Jensen ====

