Sit-Down with Don Tony 12/17/23: CM Punk Not Winning Royal Rumble Or WHC; Why Any WWE/WBD Deal Would Spell End Of AEW On TNT/TBS; Drew McIntyre Winning WHC 1/1/24? CM Punk Unhappy In WWE? Lex Luger/HOF 2024; Liv Morgan Arrest Story Feedback; DT Show Changes Coming And More!

Some Topics Discussed:

CM Punk will lose 2024 WWE Royal Rumble match. CM Punk will battle Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 but not for WHC. CM Punk will not hold any WWE Championships until Summer 2024. DT thinks all three will hold true.

DT explains the sole reason why AEW programming would end on TNT/TBS (October 2024) if WWE landed a Media Rights Deal for RAW with WBD. Welcome to the corporate world of publicly traded companies.

Tony Khan complains about how AEW is under ‘constant attack’ no matter how much success they have. DT has a field day with this one.

DT explains why AEW would never become a publicly traded company or sold to anyone for years to come Dominik Mysterio vs Rey Mysterio ‘Hair vs Mask’ Match at WrestleMania 40? Book it WWE!

It’s time WWE: Put Lex Luger in WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2024

Should Drew McIntyre winning WWE World Heavyweight Championship on 1/1/24?

CM Punk battles Seth Rollins at WrestleMania with no title on the line?

Bizzaroland: Elite elements of IWC claiming that CM Punk is ‘faking his happiness’ in WWE

Fake news journalists now forced to retreat previous reports of serious negotiations between Mercedes Mone’ and AEW

DT defends AEW giving out lots of Comps to media and radio for upcoming events

Can Jade Cargill main event a future WrestleMania?

Growing Up Don Tony: Wearing Deli Man mask and having bad breath

Tony Khan called in to two early episodes of Minority Report/Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show?

Get well wishes to Charlotte Flair and Kenny Omega

Programming note: The Sit-Down w/Don Tony will be off for Christmas Eve (Sunday 12/24/23)

Plus: Interesting feedback to Liv Morgan arrest story; Anticipating for Iron Claw movie; Changes coming to several Don Tony shows; Thoughts on Tatum Paxley’s new finisher and more!

🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP92) 12/17/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP92) 12/17/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP92) 12/17/2023