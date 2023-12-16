The Don Tony Show 12/16/23: Liv Morgan Arrested (Full Story); Charlotte Flair To Miss WrestleMania 40 (Surgery Needed); SmackDown 12/15/23 Recap; AJ Styles Returns JAKKED, Attacks Roman Reigns AND LA Knight; Ridge Holland/NXT Return Sparks Controversy; CM Punk Visits WWE PC; Rhea/Dominik In Australia; Week In Ratings And More!

The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 12/16/23).

Some Topics Discussed:

LIV MORGAN arrested in Florida for Narcotics Possession after traffic stop. DT has the complete details from the arrest report including details wrestling news sites intentionally omitted, the location where it happened (pic), what she possessed, the severity of each charge, what penalties she’s facing and more.

IWC REACTION TO LIV MORGAN ARREST: Do you think Liv Morgan should have been arrested? DT discusses the IWC reaction and DT's personal thoughts on her arrest including some shoddy Florida law that needs to be changed.

CHARLOTTE FLAIR (KNEE) MRI RESULTS: Needs surgery and will likely miss WRESTLEMANIA 40

WWE SMACKDOWN 12/8/23 RECAP

WWE SMACKDOWNN 12/15/23 (Pre-Taped) PREVIEW: Non-Spoiler

THE NEED FOR WWE SPEED: WWE introduces SPEED MATCHES at SmackDown taping. DT has all the details.

IN POOR TASTE? RIDGE HOLLAND returns to NXT and drops Ilja Dragunov on his head. DT thinks that this could lead to a 'BIG' return at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble.

returns to NXT and drops Ilja Dragunov on his head. DT thinks that this could lead to a return at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble. CM PUNK spotted at WWE Performance Center training with several NXT wrestlers (Pic)

spotted at WWE Performance Center training with several NXT wrestlers (Pic) RHEA RIPLEY & DOMINIK MYSTERIO visit Australia to hype up WWE Elimination Chamber (PIc)

visit Australia to hype up WWE Elimination Chamber (PIc) AMARI MILLER returns to NXT after Eleven Month absence due to torn ACL injury

returns to NXT after Eleven Month absence due to torn ACL injury KENNY OMEGA to undergo surgery for Diverticulitis; will be out of action for a few months

to undergo surgery for Diverticulitis; will be out of action for a few months THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING RATINGS: CM Punk and Seth Rollins cook; AEW high flyers continue to be grounded; Drew McIntyre continues to score big; Impact returns to Blutarsky Territory; Christian Cage and Adam Copeland disappoint; New Japan is dead in the water and much more!

WWE SmackDown 12/15/23 Results:

Carmelo Hayes def Grayson Waller (No 1 Contender US Title Tournament)

Kevin Owens def Austin Theory (No 1 Contender US Title Tournament)

Kabuki Warriors def Zelina Vega and Michin

Randy Orton vs Jimmy Uso

AEW Rampage 12/15/23 Results:

Orange Cassidy, Marshall and Ross Von Erich def Jake Hager, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs and def Hunter Grey and Paul Titan

Anna Jay def Red Velvet

Action Andretti and Top Flight def Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo

