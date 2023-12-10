Sit-Down with Don Tony 12/10/23: IWC Blasts WWE Over ‘Dem Boyz’ Tweet; Outside The Box WrestleMania 40 Match Ideas; CM Punk Enjoying WWE Return; Grading Rhea Ripley’s Title Run; Okada/TNA Impact; More WWE Fake News; How To Troll Velveteen Dream And More!

Some Topics Discussed:

Virtue signaling? Selective outrage? IWC goes NUTS on ‘WWE On FOX’ Twitter account for using the term ‘Dem Boyz’. Yet another Tweet Don Tony found by the same account from September 2023 was ignored by most. DT reveals the explicit reason behind it.

Some outside the box WrestleMania 40 Match ideas: Randy Orton vs LA Knight… Solo Sikoa vs John Cena (Career On The Line)… Jade Cargill vs Charlotte Flair… Randy Orton/LA Knight winning Tag Team Titles.. Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio Hair vs Mask Match.. Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn and more

A tale of two Google Image searches: CM Punk in AEW vs CM Punk in WWE: Can you spot the glaring difference?

DT explains why CM Punk will likely not win the 2024 Royal Rumble

What grade to you give Rhea Ripley’s Women’s Championship run in 2023?

Addressing fake news that WWE has only sold 8000 tickets (actual number 30,000)

Thoughts on Trent Seven signing with TNA/Impact and Marshall & Ross Von Erich signing with AEW

Kazuchika Okada arrives in TNA/Impact for a cup of coffee: Will it make any difference?

DT explains why TNA/Impact would be a perfect fit for Giulia in 2024

Honest thoughts why MLW will have a very difficult 2024

Plus: Andrade returning to WWE.. Showing love to Lash Legend, Cora Jade and Vic Grimes.. CM Punk/WWE Hall Of Fame.. Shohei Ohtani signing w/Dodgers.. Mark Henry/Paul Wight in AEW.. Rumors of WWE cutting house shows.. How to troll Velveteen Dream.. and much more!

🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP91) 12/10/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP91) 12/10/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP91) 12/10/2023