The Don Tony Show 12/2/23: SmackDown Review; Randy Orton Joins SmackDown; Drew McIntyre Pissed Over Royal Rumble Poster; Ric Flair In Hot Water Over Creepy AEW Rampage Promo; Matt Riddle/Misha Montana Have A Boy! Tony Khan/Bryan Danielson On CM Punk Signing w/WWE; Roman Reigns Upcoming Schedule Revealed; McKenzie Mitchell Released; The Week In Wrestling Ratings & More!

The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 12/2/23).

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE SMACKDOWN 12/1/23 RECAP AND REVIEW PLUS: Daddy’s Back! Randy Orton signs with SmackDown and RKOs Nick Aldis! Knight/Orton take down The Bloodline; US Title Contender Tournament announced; Logan Paul trolls Kevin Owens; Brooklyn loves Bobby Lashley; Damage CTRL paranoia sinks in for Bayley, Carmelo Hayes coming to Smackdown? and more!

ROMAN REIGNS announced for three upcoming SMACKDOWN episodes

CM PUNK announced for 12/8/23 TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS themed SMACKDOWN (Full Show Preview)

RONDA ROUSEY says she is NOT signing a contract with AEW

RIC FLAIR in hot water for a promo at AEW Rampage taping inviting ’18- to 28-year-old girls’ to his hotel room. Several HOF/Legends defend Flair but will it matter with AEW roster and fans?

TONY KHAN AND BRYAN DANIELSON break their silence about CM PUNK returning to WWE

RANDY ORTON appearing on LOGAN PAUL’s ‘IMPAULSIVE’ PODCAST (Complete Details)

OFFICIAL ROYAL RUMBLE POSTER is released, and one WWE SUPERSTAR omitted from the graphic is PISSED

IT’S A BOY! Congratulations to MATT RIDDLE and MISHA MONTANA on the birth of their Baby Boy! 👶🍼

STEVEN (STEPHEN) CARRIER , owner of Ringside News, arrested again for assault & battery (Pic)

, owner of Ringside News, arrested again for assault & battery (Pic) MCKENZIE MITCHELL surprisingly released by WWE

WWE announces TWENTY-ONE (21) additional live EVENTS including NXT VENGEANCE (Complete Details)

THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING RATINGS : Randy Orton/CM Punk spike Raw; Jay Lethal equals ratings; Concern for MJF/Adam Cole/Devil storyline? Many AEW/WWE/NXT Women visit the basement; Street Profits decline continues; Keith Lee has another reason to be pissed; Impact Wrestling has a problem; Did Shibata/AEW Main Event and Gargano/Reed/Grimes’ NXT return pop a rating or the balloon?

WWE SmackDown 12/1/23 Results:

Bobby Lashley def Butch

Santos Escobar def Juaquin Wilde

Kevin Owens def Grayson Waller

Bianca Belair vs Kairi Sane

AEW Rampage 12/1/23 Results:

Orange Cassidy, Hook, Danhausen & Trent Beretta def Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher def Jah-C, Kit Sackett & Renny D

Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue def Saraya, Ruby Soho & Anna Jay

Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander def JD Drake, Anthony Henry & Brian Cage

