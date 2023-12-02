Tags
The Don Tony Show 12/2/23: SmackDown Review; Randy Orton Joins SmackDown; Drew McIntyre Pissed Over Royal Rumble Poster; Ric Flair In Hot Water Over Creepy AEW Rampage Promo; Matt Riddle/Misha Montana Have A Boy! Tony Khan/Bryan Danielson On CM Punk Signing w/WWE; Roman Reigns Upcoming Schedule Revealed; McKenzie Mitchell Released; The Week In Wrestling Ratings & More!
The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 12/2/23).
-
WWE SMACKDOWN 12/1/23 RECAP AND REVIEW PLUS: Daddy’s Back! Randy Orton signs with SmackDown and RKOs Nick Aldis! Knight/Orton take down The Bloodline; US Title Contender Tournament announced; Logan Paul trolls Kevin Owens; Brooklyn loves Bobby Lashley; Damage CTRL paranoia sinks in for Bayley, Carmelo Hayes coming to Smackdown? and more!
-
ROMAN REIGNS announced for three upcoming SMACKDOWN episodes
-
CM PUNK announced for 12/8/23 TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS themed SMACKDOWN (Full Show Preview)
-
RONDA ROUSEY says she is NOT signing a contract with AEW
-
RIC FLAIR in hot water for a promo at AEW Rampage taping inviting ’18- to 28-year-old girls’ to his hotel room. Several HOF/Legends defend Flair but will it matter with AEW roster and fans?
-
TONY KHAN AND BRYAN DANIELSON break their silence about CM PUNK returning to WWE
-
RANDY ORTON appearing on LOGAN PAUL’s ‘IMPAULSIVE’ PODCAST (Complete Details)
-
OFFICIAL ROYAL RUMBLE POSTER is released, and one WWE SUPERSTAR omitted from the graphic is PISSED
-
IT’S A BOY! Congratulations to MATT RIDDLE and MISHA MONTANA on the birth of their Baby Boy! 👶🍼
- STEVEN (STEPHEN) CARRIER, owner of Ringside News, arrested again for assault & battery (Pic)
-
MCKENZIE MITCHELL surprisingly released by WWE
-
WWE announces TWENTY-ONE (21) additional live EVENTS including NXT VENGEANCE (Complete Details)
-
THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING RATINGS: Randy Orton/CM Punk spike Raw; Jay Lethal equals ratings; Concern for MJF/Adam Cole/Devil storyline? Many AEW/WWE/NXT Women visit the basement; Street Profits decline continues; Keith Lee has another reason to be pissed; Impact Wrestling has a problem; Did Shibata/AEW Main Event and Gargano/Reed/Grimes’ NXT return pop a rating or the balloon?
====
WWE SmackDown 12/1/23 Results:
- Bobby Lashley def Butch
- Santos Escobar def Juaquin Wilde
- Kevin Owens def Grayson Waller
- Bianca Belair vs Kairi Sane
AEW Rampage 12/1/23 Results:
- Orange Cassidy, Hook, Danhausen & Trent Beretta def Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker
- Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher def Jah-C, Kit Sackett & Renny D
- Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue def Saraya, Ruby Soho & Anna Jay
- Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander def JD Drake, Anthony Henry & Brian Cage
==================
====
