Tags
Related Posts
Share This
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: ASK DT/KC (Winter 2023)
Don Tony and Kevin Castle are back once again for a special Winter 2023 edition of Q+A / Ask DTKC Anything! Outside of Patreon, this is the first ‘Ask DTKC Anything’ episode in well over six years!
Lots of topics discussed including: WWE, WrestleMania 40, Royal Rumble 2024, CM Punk/Roman Reigns/John Cena/Randy Orton/Cody Rhodes/Jade Cargill/Sasha Banks/ Bayley and more, AEW, Tammy Sytch Sentencing, Classic Wrestling, Non–Wrestling topics and more. Plus, DT and Kev share a few fun personal stories from back in the day.
Many thanks to everyone who submitted questions for this episode. We hope you enjoy this episode as much as DT/KC enjoyed recording it. Based on your response to this one, expect many more of these special Q&A Episodes in 2024.
And please share the show links and spread the word that The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show is back.There are so many out there that have no idea that DT and Kev are back doing shows. Everyone’s support will give Don Tony and Kevin Castle the opportunity to expand and take back the crown as the most listened to pro wrestling podcast in the world (not named Cornette)!
Happy Holidays!
🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW Presents: WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2023: THE AFTERMATH (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/dtkcsurvivorseries23) (Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4PB)
=======
CLICK HERE to listen to ASK DTKC WINTER 2023 EPISODE online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of ASK DTKC WINTER 2023 EPISODE
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of ASK DTKC WINTER 2023 EPISODE
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
==================
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON!
Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004
- Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
- 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly!
CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony
=================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
-
WWE Raw Post Show: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
-
This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at DonTony.com
-
DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (patreon.com/dontony)
-
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on DonTony.com
-
Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
-
The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 12PM (NOON) on YouTube
-
The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
-
WWE/AEW PPV Reviews following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Roger Rubio
- D Boy Gentleman
- Jonathon Hernandez
- Whisperer Rob
- Garcia akane
- Derek Brewer
- Sean Bysom(Ramsfan086)
- Tim Everhardt
- CM Black Pixels
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Anthony Smith
- Chris Lumnah
- Matt Ragan
- George Morris
- Hassan AL- Hashmi
- Bruno Caamano
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Brent Webster
- Scott Taylor
- Vernon Somoza
- James Gruesome
- Montez Sesley
- Tommy Pockesci
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- David Peralta
- Alton Ehia
- Crisis in the ToyVerse
- CHI loU
- Matt Krause
- Nathan Moyers
- Lyndsay Neale
- OscarNero
- Liam Savage
- If I Take My Fucking Joystick fka Cruiserweight
- Brian
- Chardae Hill
- Edward Vary
- Craig Neuens
- D’Quincy Rawls
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)