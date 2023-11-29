Tags
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Presents: WWE Survivor Series 2023: The Aftermath (Special Episode)
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is back for: WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2023: THE AFTERMATH; a tremendous episode filling with top shelf discussion.
In addition to Survivor Series and WarGames, Don Tony and Kevin Castle get into some major news stories and discussion, make several bold match predictions and what could, should, and likely happen for many WWE Superstars between the close of 2023, thru WrestleMania 40 and beyond.
SOME TOPICS DISCUSSED:
CM Punk returns to WWE. DT/KC discuss his appearance at Survivor Series, his return promo on Raw, interesting reaction amongst IWC, members of AEW and elite media already pissing in Punk’s Corn Flakes and more.
- DT/KC offer some truth serum about CM Punk and why he will NOT be cutting any Pipebombs about AEW.
- CM Punk and AJ Lee vs Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch? It’s a match DT/KC believe can absolutely happen in 2024.
- Bryan Danielson revealed to have led a special disciplinary committee that led to the decision to release CM Punk. While others try to twist this into a controversial story, DT/KC praise Bryan Danielson’s AEW role behind the cameras.
- CM Punk NOT winning any WWE Championships before or at WrestleMania 40? Not only do DT/KC believe he won’t win any Titles, but the idea many are claiming that CM Punk will be the primary center of attention on WWE TV are sadly mistaken
- Within 24 hours, countless news and podcasters went from Triple H not telling his Champions in advance about CM Punk’s return, to reporting as news that WWE already planning CM Punk vs Roman Reigns and others in 2024. It is not news. Noone received that information from WWE officials or CM Punk. It’s simply common sense and what is best for WWE business.
- Randy Orton returns to WWE after an 18 month absence, and he looks in even better shape. DT/KC discuss his appearance at Survivor Series, his match against Dominik Mysterio on Raw, who he will face in the immediate future, and why an RKO to Jey Uso and a feud with Cody Rhodes could and should happen.
- Randy Orton will go down as one of the greatest wrestlers of this generation. And DT/KC are not just saying it because he just returned after 18-month absence.
- Judgement Day for Damian Priest is coming soon. While many believe we will get Damian Priest vs Finn Balor at WrestleMania 40, DT/KC have an even better match to pitch: Damian Priest and Bad Bunny vs Dominik Mysterio and Logan Paul.
- Could The Creed Brothers dethrone Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships?
- Mercedes Mone’ (Sasha Banks) will return to WWE in 2024. And she will reunite as a tag team with Bayley, who soon gets kicked out of Damage CTRL by the Japanese Yakuza. ‘Bank’ on it.
- Carlito: DT/KC believe something is up with WWE and Carlito. As much as DT/KC like Carlito, are WWE having second thoughts about bringing him back?
- Rumors are flying that Warner Bros Discovery is one of three networks to land WWE Raw. If that happens, does anyone truly believe TKO Group Holdings would accept a TV Deal with WBD for Raw while AEW programming remains on TNT/TBS?
- How ironic. WBD approves AEW Collision with the show centered around CM Punk. And now reports are that WBD could want WWE Raw, which now features CM Punk
- DT/KC Scenario for Rollins/Punk/McIntyre/Zayn: Seth Rollins soon drops the WHC to Drew McIntyre. Rollins feuds with CM Punk with no Titles on the line. Drew McIntyre gets his moment as WHC in front of fans at WrestleMania 40. Drew then drops the WHC to Sami Zayn in the main event at the next WWE event in Saudi Arabia.
- Zoey Stark: DT/KC discuss the precise moment WWE damaged Zoey Stark and why she has not and will not likely recover any time soon. Expect Zoey to have another cup of coffee in NXT sooner than later
- Gunther remains on Cruise Control and DT/KC appreciate the current use of The Miz and the crowd acceptance of his current push.
- Honest thoughts on Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, the current state of the Women’s Tag Team Division, the current push of Dragon Lee; and the elevation of Santos Escobar
- Where is Dexter Lumis?
- Who would you rather have a beer with: Randy Orton or John Cena
Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch def Damage CTRL: Bayley, Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane (WarGames Match)
Gunther (c) def The Miz (Intercontinental Championship)
Santos Escobar def Dragon Lee
Rhea Ripley (c) def Zoey Stark (Women’s World Championship)
Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton def The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre (WarGames Match)
