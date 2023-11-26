Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Sit-Down with Don Tony 11/26/23: The Survivor Series: WarGames Edition
LIVE Wrestling Talk featuring: CM Punk and Randy Orton’s returns at WWE Survivor Series… Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre’s reactions after the event… Overall thoughts on Survivor Series… 2 Million Viewers? Predicting 11/27/23 Raw Rating and CM Punk’s appearance… The future of Damian Priest in Judgement Day and Bayley in Damage CTRL… The road to the Royal Rumble… How the Punk signing and Orton returns could strengthen a new Raw TV Deal… Closing thoughts on how Tony Khan botched the handling of CM Punk and what he must do in the future to prevent future incidents with others… Triple H’s shot at AEW about Jade Cargill’s previous training… Tammy Sytch sentencing prediction… loads of viewer questions and so much more! Thank you to everyone who joined the show live and contributed some fabulous topics of discussion. This was alot of fun to record, and I’m sure will be even more fun to watch/listen back.
🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.
🔥WWE SURVIVOR SERIES: WARGAMES 2023 REVIEW and AFTERMATH hosted by DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW AND Q&A w/DTKC (Double Recording) streams TUESDAY 11/28/23 at 10:05PM EST here on Patreon & later posted ONLINE for EVERYONE at http://www.DonTony.com and all audio platforms.
🎙️Check out Don Tony’s Perfect WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Predictions HERE: https://tinyurl.com/RAW20231120
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP89) 11/26/2023 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP89) 11/26/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP89) 11/26/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP89) 11/26/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON!
Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004
- Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
- 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly!
CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on www.DonTony.com
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
- The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 12PM (NOON) on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPV Reviews following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Roger Rubio
- D Boy Gentleman
- Jonathon Hernandez
- Whisperer Rob
- Garcia akane
- Derek Brewer
- Sean Bysom(Ramsfan086)
- Tim Everhardt
- CM Black Pixels
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Anthony Smith
- Chris Lumnah
- Matt Ragan
- George Morris
- Hassan AL- Hashmi
- Bruno Caamano
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Brent Webster
- Scott Taylor
- Vernon Somoza
- James Gruesome
- Montez Sesley
- Tommy Pockesci
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- David Peralta
- Alton Ehia
- Crisis in the ToyVerse
- CHI loU
- Matt Krause
- Nathan Moyers
- Lyndsay Neale
- OscarNero
- Liam Savage
- If I Take My Fucking Joystick fka Cruiserweight
- Brian
- Chardae Hill
- Edward Vary
- Craig Neuens
- D’Quincy Rawls
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)