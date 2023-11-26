Sit-Down with Don Tony 11/26/23: The Survivor Series: WarGames Edition

LIVE Wrestling Talk featuring: CM Punk and Randy Orton’s returns at WWE Survivor Series… Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre’s reactions after the event… Overall thoughts on Survivor Series… 2 Million Viewers? Predicting 11/27/23 Raw Rating and CM Punk’s appearance… The future of Damian Priest in Judgement Day and Bayley in Damage CTRL… The road to the Royal Rumble… How the Punk signing and Orton returns could strengthen a new Raw TV Deal… Closing thoughts on how Tony Khan botched the handling of CM Punk and what he must do in the future to prevent future incidents with others… Triple H’s shot at AEW about Jade Cargill’s previous training… Tammy Sytch sentencing prediction… loads of viewer questions and so much more! Thank you to everyone who joined the show live and contributed some fabulous topics of discussion. This was alot of fun to record, and I’m sure will be even more fun to watch/listen back.

🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.

🔥WWE SURVIVOR SERIES: WARGAMES 2023 REVIEW and AFTERMATH hosted by DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW AND Q&A w/DTKC (Double Recording) streams TUESDAY 11/28/23 at 10:05PM EST here on Patreon & later posted ONLINE for EVERYONE at http://www.DonTony.com and all audio platforms.

🎙️Check out Don Tony’s Perfect WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Predictions HERE: https://tinyurl.com/RAW20231120

