WWE Raw 11/20/23 Post Show + Survivor Series: WarGames Predictions (Double Episode)

WWE Raw 11/20/23 Post Show *And* WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Predictions (Double Episode) hosted by Don Tony

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE RAW 11/20/23 RECAP AND REVIEW Plus: RANDY ORTON and DREW MCINTYRE added to WarGames! Judgement Day earns WarGames advantage; Women’s WarGames teams appear; Kaiser/Vinci fallout continues; Miz lays out Gunther?! Becky Lynch/Xia Li and Gable/Nakamura tear it up; No 1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way and more!

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES: WARGAMES 2023 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS

FRIDAY NIGHT MASSACRE: WWE SmackDown demolishes AEW Collision in head-to-head programming. AEW Rampage did not fair much better

NICK BOLLEA, son of HULK HOGAN arrested AGAIN for DUI in Florida (Mugshot and details)

MYSTERIOUS DEMISE? The Rock’s Production Company is working on a docuseries that will include ‘investigating the mysterious demise of World Championship Wrestling (WCW). Ugh.

THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY Podcast Preview: WWE Wellness Policy created after death of Eddie Guerrero; The night that NWATNA fans CHEERED Vince Russo; Mr McMahon’s Asserole; Sting arrives at Survivor Series; Linda files for divorce against Hulk Hogan; New Jack/Mass Transit incident; First ever WWE Cage Match on Raw: Lita vs Victoria; Bob Backlund beats Bret Hart for WWE Title just to lose it 3 days later to Diesel and much more!

GET WELL WISHES TO KEV CASTLE who is currently battling a really bad strain of the Flu. He will return next Tuesday for WWE Survivor Series Review And Aftermath (Hosted By DTKC Show)

HILARIOUS TIKTOK VIDEO spoofs JUDGEMENT DAY, TEAM CODY, ADAM PEARCE and WARGAMES announcement 😜

HAPPY THANKSGIVING to our entire DTKC Show Family. Have a safe one and enjoy Survivor Series!



WWE Raw Results (11/20/23): Nia Jax def Raquel Rodriguez

Becky Lynch def Xia Li

Johnny Gargano def Ludwig Kaiser

Tegan Nox and Natalya def Ivy Nile/Maxxine Dupri, Kayden Carter/Katana Chance and Indi Hartwell/Candice LeRae (No 1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way Match)

Shinsuke Nakamura def Chad Gable

Drew McIntyre def Jey Uso (WarGames Advantage Match) WWE Main Event Results (11/20/23): Apollo Crews def Myles Borne

Joe Coffey def Von Wagner ====



