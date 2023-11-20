Tags
WWE Raw 11/20/23 Post Show + Survivor Series: WarGames Predictions (Double Episode)
WWE Raw 11/20/23 Post Show *And* WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Predictions (Double Episode) hosted by Don Tony
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE RAW 11/20/23 RECAP AND REVIEW Plus: RANDY ORTON and DREW MCINTYRE added to WarGames! Judgement Day earns WarGames advantage; Women’s WarGames teams appear; Kaiser/Vinci fallout continues; Miz lays out Gunther?! Becky Lynch/Xia Li and Gable/Nakamura tear it up; No 1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way and more!
- WWE SURVIVOR SERIES: WARGAMES 2023 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS
- FRIDAY NIGHT MASSACRE: WWE SmackDown demolishes AEW Collision in head-to-head programming. AEW Rampage did not fair much better
- NICK BOLLEA, son of HULK HOGAN arrested AGAIN for DUI in Florida (Mugshot and details)
- MYSTERIOUS DEMISE? The Rock’s Production Company is working on a docuseries that will include ‘investigating the mysterious demise of World Championship Wrestling (WCW). Ugh.
- THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY Podcast Preview: WWE Wellness Policy created after death of Eddie Guerrero; The night that NWATNA fans CHEERED Vince Russo; Mr McMahon’s Asserole; Sting arrives at Survivor Series; Linda files for divorce against Hulk Hogan; New Jack/Mass Transit incident; First ever WWE Cage Match on Raw: Lita vs Victoria; Bob Backlund beats Bret Hart for WWE Title just to lose it 3 days later to Diesel and much more!
GET WELL WISHES TO KEV CASTLE who is currently battling a really bad strain of the Flu. He will return next Tuesday for WWE Survivor Series Review And Aftermath (Hosted By DTKC Show)
- HILARIOUS TIKTOK VIDEO spoofs JUDGEMENT DAY, TEAM CODY, ADAM PEARCE and WARGAMES announcement 😜
- HAPPY THANKSGIVING to our entire DTKC Show Family. Have a safe one and enjoy Survivor Series!
🔥WWE SURVIVOR SERIES: WARGAMES 2023 REVIEW and AFTERMATH hosted by DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE NEXT TUESDAY 11/28/23 at 10:05PM EST on Patreon (www.Patreon.com/DonTony) & later posted ONLINE for EVERYONE at http://www.DonTony.com and all audio platforms.
🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 11/14/23 SPECIAL EPISODE (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/dtkc20231114) Full Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4O7)
WWE Raw Results (11/20/23):
- Nia Jax def Raquel Rodriguez
- Becky Lynch def Xia Li
- Johnny Gargano def Ludwig Kaiser
- Tegan Nox and Natalya def Ivy Nile/Maxxine Dupri, Kayden Carter/Katana Chance and Indi Hartwell/Candice LeRae (No 1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way Match)
- Shinsuke Nakamura def Chad Gable
- Drew McIntyre def Jey Uso (WarGames Advantage Match)
WWE Main Event Results (11/20/23):
- Apollo Crews def Myles Borne
- Joe Coffey def Von Wagner
