The Don Tony Show 11/18/23: Becky Lynch Added To WarGames: Logical? SmackDown Review; AEW Full Gear, Mystery Signing & Devil Predictions; Ronda Rousey Makes ROH Debut; Drew McIntyre Trolls Cody Rhodes; Survivor Series News & Rumors; Dolph Ziggler & Will Osperay To AEW; Mickie James/WWE Return; SmackDown vs Collision Head-To-Head Results; This Week In Ratings And More

The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 11/18/23).

Some Topics Discussed: WWE SMACKDOWN 11/17/23 Recap and Review Plus: Becky Lynch added to WarGames: Logical? Asuka officially added to Damage CTRL (for now); Santos Escobar cooks Rey Mysterio and LWO; Cody Rhodes appears; A bad Knight for Jimmy Uso; Solo Sikoa’s time is now and U Can’t See John Cena; B-Fab joining Street Profits? Brawling Brutes split coming? Dragon Lee vs Axion banger; Road Dogg commentates & more

Becky Lynch added to WarGames: Logical? Asuka officially added to Damage CTRL (for now); Santos Escobar cooks Rey Mysterio and LWO; Cody Rhodes appears; A bad Knight for Jimmy Uso; Solo Sikoa’s time is now and U Can’t See John Cena; B-Fab joining Street Profits? Brawling Brutes split coming? Dragon Lee vs Axion banger; Road Dogg commentates & more AEW FULL GEAR 2023 Predictions Plus: The Devil and ‘Major’ AEW signing reveal, will Will (Ospreay) sign the deal? ROH Faction? World Title swerve? And more!

Predictions Plus: The Devil and ‘Major’ AEW signing reveal, will Will (Ospreay) sign the deal? ROH Faction? World Title swerve? And more! TONY KHAN touts another ‘major’ signing: Mystery wrestler(s) to sign AEW contract at Full Gear

touts another ‘major’ signing: Mystery wrestler(s) to sign AEW contract at Full Gear RONDA ROUSEY makes ROH debut leading to the return of ROH/TV Deal rumors

makes ROH debut leading to the return of ROH/TV Deal rumors WWE SURVIVOR SERIES WARGAMES 2023: Updated lineup, news and rumors

Updated lineup, news and rumors DREW MCINTYRE trolls Team Cody with video and sends a cryptic message to Cody Rhodes

trolls Team Cody with video and sends a cryptic message to Cody Rhodes REY MYSTERIO undergoes minor knee surgery; not expected to miss much time

undergoes minor knee surgery; not expected to miss much time MICKIE JAMES RETURNING TO WWE? Latest news on Mickie James’ exit from Impact Wrestling and imminent future

Latest news on Mickie James’ exit from Impact Wrestling and imminent future IMPACT bringing TNA Wrestling back to Orlando, Florida (for a weekend)

bringing TNA Wrestling back to Orlando, Florida (for a weekend) DOLPH ZIGGLER’ s first wrestling match post WWE revealed

s first wrestling match post WWE revealed RATINGS PREDICTION: WWE SmackDown vs AEW Collision 11/17/23 Head-To-Head

WWE SmackDown vs AEW Collision 11/17/23 Head-To-Head THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING RATINGS: AEW and WWE women shine but Xia Li/Lyra Valkyria drink tea in the NXT basement; Impact Wrestling trends upward; FTR/Ricky Starks downward spiral continues; Did the weeklong hype of Sting/Darby Allin/Adam Copeland trios action pop a rating or the balloon? 🔥WWE SURVIVOR SERIES: WARGAMES 2023 PREVIEW and PREDICTIONS hosted by DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE TUESDAY 11/21/23 at 10:05PM EST on Patreon (www.Patreon.com/DonTony) & later posted ONLINE for EVERYONE at http://www.DonTony.com and all audio platforms. 🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 11/14/23 SPECIAL EPISODE (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/dtkc20231114) Full Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4O7)

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 11/18/2023 online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 11/18/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 11/18/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 11/18/2023 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

WWE SmackDown 11/17/23 Results:

Street Profits def Brawling Brutes and Pretty Deadly (Triple Threat No. 1 Contenders Match)

Dragon Lee def Axiom

Grayson Waller def Cameron Grimes

LA Knight def Jimmy Uso

AEW Collision 11/17/23 Results:

Miro def Daniel Garcia

Malakai Black and Brody King def The Boys

Trent Beretta def Brian Cage, Komander and Penta el Zero Miedo

Wardlow def Evan Daniels

Dax Harwood vs Rush went to a no-contest

Buddy Matthews def Wheeler Yuta

Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander def Ruby Soho and Saraya

AEW Rampage 11/17/23 Results:

Christian Cage (c) def Trent Baretta (TNT Championship)

Toni Storm def Emi Sakura

Roderick Strong def Action Andretti

==================

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON!

Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now: Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony

===============