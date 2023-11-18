Tags
The Don Tony Show 11/18/23: Becky Lynch Added To WarGames: Logical? SmackDown Review; AEW Full Gear, Mystery Signing & Devil Predictions; Ronda Rousey Makes ROH Debut; Drew McIntyre Trolls Cody Rhodes; Survivor Series News & Rumors; Dolph Ziggler & Will Osperay To AEW; Mickie James/WWE Return; SmackDown vs Collision Head-To-Head Results; This Week In Ratings And More
The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 11/18/23).
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE SMACKDOWN 11/17/23 Recap and Review Plus: Becky Lynch added to WarGames: Logical? Asuka officially added to Damage CTRL (for now); Santos Escobar cooks Rey Mysterio and LWO; Cody Rhodes appears; A bad Knight for Jimmy Uso; Solo Sikoa’s time is now and U Can’t See John Cena; B-Fab joining Street Profits? Brawling Brutes split coming? Dragon Lee vs Axion banger; Road Dogg commentates & more
- AEW FULL GEAR 2023 Predictions Plus: The Devil and ‘Major’ AEW signing reveal, will Will (Ospreay) sign the deal? ROH Faction? World Title swerve? And more!
- TONY KHAN touts another ‘major’ signing: Mystery wrestler(s) to sign AEW contract at Full Gear
- RONDA ROUSEY makes ROH debut leading to the return of ROH/TV Deal rumors
- WWE SURVIVOR SERIES WARGAMES 2023: Updated lineup, news and rumors
- DREW MCINTYRE trolls Team Cody with video and sends a cryptic message to Cody Rhodes
- REY MYSTERIO undergoes minor knee surgery; not expected to miss much time
- MICKIE JAMES RETURNING TO WWE? Latest news on Mickie James’ exit from Impact Wrestling and imminent future
- IMPACT bringing TNA Wrestling back to Orlando, Florida (for a weekend)
- DOLPH ZIGGLER’s first wrestling match post WWE revealed
- RATINGS PREDICTION: WWE SmackDown vs AEW Collision 11/17/23 Head-To-Head
- THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING RATINGS: AEW and WWE women shine but Xia Li/Lyra Valkyria drink tea in the NXT basement; Impact Wrestling trends upward; FTR/Ricky Starks downward spiral continues; Did the weeklong hype of Sting/Darby Allin/Adam Copeland trios action pop a rating or the balloon?
WWE SmackDown 11/17/23 Results:
- Street Profits def Brawling Brutes and Pretty Deadly (Triple Threat No. 1 Contenders Match)
- Dragon Lee def Axiom
- Grayson Waller def Cameron Grimes
- LA Knight def Jimmy Uso
AEW Collision 11/17/23 Results:
- Miro def Daniel Garcia
- Malakai Black and Brody King def The Boys
- Trent Beretta def Brian Cage, Komander and Penta el Zero Miedo
- Wardlow def Evan Daniels
- Dax Harwood vs Rush went to a no-contest
- Buddy Matthews def Wheeler Yuta
- Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander def Ruby Soho and Saraya
AEW Rampage 11/17/23 Results:
- Christian Cage (c) def Trent Baretta (TNT Championship)
- Toni Storm def Emi Sakura
- Roderick Strong def Action Andretti
==================
