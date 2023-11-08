Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 11/8/23: Storyline Stupidity: Samoa Joe Vacates ROH Title; NXT Moving To CW Network; Maria May Makes AEW Debut; Rumor Killer: NWA/CW Network; Ric Flair Signs Multi-Year Deal w/AEW; NXT and Dynamite Results; This Week In Wrestling Ratings Complete Report And More!

Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep 195) 11/8/2023 hosted by Don Tony

Some Topics Discussed:

Storyline Stupidity: Samoa Joe vacates ROH TV Title after record 573 day reign to go after AEW World Championship held by MJF – who also holds a ROH Title! Expect another unnecessary tournament to crown a new ROH TV Champion

after record 573 day reign to go after AEW World Championship held by MJF – who also holds a ROH Title! Expect another unnecessary tournament to crown a new ROH TV Champion Thoughts on Mariah May signing with AEW and her debut on AEW Dynamite

and her debut on AEW Dynamite NXT 11/8/23 Results Plus: Lexis King stirs sh** up between Trick and Melo; DT eats his words about Bron vs Von; Xia Li confronts Lyra Valkyria; Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers; Alpha Academy sticking around in NXT for a little while and lots more.

Lexis King stirs sh** up between Trick and Melo; DT eats his words about Bron vs Von; Xia Li confronts Lyra Valkyria; Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers; Alpha Academy sticking around in NXT for a little while and lots more. Wrestling Media conveniently leaves out an important stat involving NXT 11/8/23 rating

conveniently leaves out an important stat involving NXT moving to CW Network in October 2024: DT discusses the move and how this could affect the MLW/WWE lawsuit

DT discusses the move and how this could affect the MLW/WWE lawsuit AEW Dynamite 11/8/23 Results Plus: MJF defends World Title; Samoa Joe vacates ROH Title. Mariah May debuts; Keith Lee bounces back; Interesting Tag Team match added to Full Gear; Sting in action; Pointless stipulation added to Jay White/Mark Briscoe match and lots more!

MJF defends World Title; Samoa Joe vacates ROH Title. Mariah May debuts; Keith Lee bounces back; Interesting Tag Team match added to Full Gear; Sting in action; Pointless stipulation added to Jay White/Mark Briscoe match and lots more! Ric Flair signs a multi-year deal with AEW. DT breaks down what the Nature Boy will and will not be doing in AEW.

DT breaks down what the Nature Boy will and will not be doing in AEW. NWA airs a controversial drug skit during Samahain PPV. What the hell was Billy Corgin thinking?

What the hell was Billy Corgin thinking? Rumor Killer : CW Network ‘reaction’ to NWA drug skit

: CW Network ‘reaction’ to NWA drug skit Results of last week’s poll asking if fans who watch AEW also watch WWE and/or NXT programming

asking if fans who watch AEW also watch WWE and/or NXT programming This Week In Wrestling Ratings Complete Report: NXT hits #1 in key demo… Zoey Stark win tanks with 350K viewership DROP… Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins and FTR visit the penthouse AND the outhouse… NXT tops Collision and Rampage COMBINED… Miz impresses… Impact exits Blutarsky Territory… Marina Shafir is a one hit wonder… Concerning ratings for Young Bucks and Hangman Page continues and more!

🔥WWE CROWN JEWEL 2023 REVIEW AND AFTERMATH: (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/wwecrownjewel23 Full Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4MW

🔥Your next episode of DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE TUESDAY 11/14/23 at 10:05PM EST on Patreon (www.Patreon.com/DonTony) & later posted ONLINE for EVERYONE at http://www.DonTony.com and all audio platforms.

====

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 11/1/23 Episode 194

CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 11/1/23 Episode 194 online

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 11/1/23 Episode 194

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows

====

🎙️ Ad-Free episodes of DT’s shows, a bonus weekly podcast, and 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released public? Check out www.Patreon.com/DonTony

====

AEW DYNAMITE 11/8/23 RESULTS:

MJF (c) def Daniel Garcia (AEW World Championship)

Darby Allin and Sting def The Outrunners

Swerve Strickland def Penta El Zero Miedo

Samoa Joe (c) def Keith Lee (ROH TV Championship)

The Gunns def Bollywood Boys

Julia Hart def Red Velvet

Jay White def Mark Briscoe

NXT 11/7/23 RESULTS:

Noam Dar (c) def Akira Tozawa (NXT Heritage Cup)

Tiffany Stratton defeated Fallon Henley (Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match)

Bron Breakker defeated Von Wagner

Roxanne Perez and Kelani Jordan defeated Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez

Otis (with Chad Gable, Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri) defeated Drew Gulak (with Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp and Myles Borne)

Dijak defeated Tyler Bate (Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match)

====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS: