The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 10/29/23: Jack Perry as The Devil Reveal; Has The Bloodline Gone Stagnant? Drew McIntyre/War Games; RIP Matthew Perry; Cody Rhodes In WWE vs AEW; Ric Flair/AEW Hypocrisy; Cheesecake Factory on First Date; But I’m Chris Jericho Turns Ten & More!
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (10/29/23) hosted by Don Tony
Some Topics Discussed:
- Was Tribal Court the turning point of The Bloodline storyline going stagnant?
- Will Seth Rollins join Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn & Jey Uso to battle Judgement Day/Bloodline alliance for War Games at Survivor Series?
- DT discusses several directions Drew McIntyre can turn leading into Survivor Series
- Making sense of why Cody Rhodes is perceived so different in WWE compared to AEW
- CM Punk? Adam Cole? Jack Perry? Who will be revealed as ‘The Devil’ who attacked Jay White? And how are the fans supposed to react to the reveal no matter who it will be
- Will Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch spend the rest of her life in prison?
- Cheesecake Factory a no go for a first date? DT addresses the woman who livestreamed herself refusing to leave the car on a first date who took her to Cheesecake Factory
- DT addresses the full list that went viral of bad first date spots ranked by women
- Vince McMahon shows up with The Undertaker at the Tyson Fury fight
- Celebrating the Ten-Year Anniversary of ‘But I’m Chris Jericho’!
- Is Tony Khan a hypocrite for bringing in Ric Flair to AEW regardless of Sting retirement?
- Plus: RIP Matthew Perry; Kenny Bolin: Starmaker; DTKC Show entire library (2004-Present) returning; Remembering Beefsteak Charlies; JR’s love for Brock Anderson; Cash Wheeler update; Hulk Hogan’s demise and much more!
🎤'The Sit-Down with Don Tony' is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.
