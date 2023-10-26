Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 10/25/23: Tony Khan Gift To Sting: Ric Flair; Jericho Teases Goldberg For Hobbs? Lyra Valkyria Wins NXT Women’s Title; Halloween Havoc & Dynamite Results; Full Gear Updates; Thoughts On Lexis King Debut; Jade Cargill; AEW PPV Coming To Long Island; This Week In Wrestling Ratings; Rampage/Collision Previews & More!
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep 193) 10/25/2023 hosted by Don Tony
Some Topics Discussed:
- Tony Khan’s Gift to Sting revealed as Ric Flair: WOOOOO or WOOOOF?
- Jade Cargill appears on NXT during Women’s Championship Match. DT is convinced Jade will begin her WWE in-ring career in 2023, and it will be for NXT
- NXT Halloween Havoc Night One Results & Review: Lyra Valkyria beats Becky Lynch for the Women’s Title and Xia Li is left the fool; Chase U win NXT Tag Team Titles; Devils Playground and Lights Out Matches; Lexis King in-ring debut; Kelani Jordan & Lola Vice advance to the Finals; Shotzi & Scarlett kill it as Co-Hosts for Havoc; Tozawa steals The Heritage Cup for Alpha Academy and more!
- Honest thoughts on Lexis King (Brian Pillman Jr) NXT in-ring debut match from Halloween Havoc
- AEW Dynamite 10/25/23 Results Plus: MJF keeps his Ring; Ric Flair celebrates Sting; Swerve Strickland invades Hangman Page’s home; Shida/Soho enter Shafir territory and have the worst Women’s match of 2023; Samoa Joe makes an interesting offer to MJF; Danielson and Okada in action; Will the Devil be revealed to be Jack Perry? Wardlow knows the ‘real’ MJF and more!
- Bill Goldberg? Paul Wight? Jeff Cobb? Chris Jericho teases bringing in someone ‘bigger’ than Powerhouse Hobbs
- AEW Full Gear 2023: New matches added, latest news and rumors
- AEW PPV coming to Long Island, NY: AEW ‘World’s End’ December 30, 2023 at the Nassau Coliseum (Full details)
- This Week In Wrestling Ratings: Logan Paul conquers all; Becky vs Lyra impresses; Melo/Corbin/Dijak visit the Penthouse AND the Outhouse; Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal not so dynamite with fans; Natalya/Nikki Cross tag team tanks; No love for Bad Thad Brown; Will the return of TNA have any ‘impact’ on their abysmal ratings and much more!
- Scott D’Amore discusses several aspects involving the return of TNA in 2024 and reveals the 6-Sided Ring will NOT make a comeback
- NXT Halloween Havoc Night Two (10/31/23) Preview: Ilja Dragunov vs Carmelo Hayes for NXT Championship; Chelsea Green & Piper Niven defend WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles; Women’s Breakout Tournament Final; Bron Breakker vs Mr Stone; Tables Ladders & Scares Match and much more!
- AEW Rampage 10/27/23 and Collision 10/28/23 Previews: MJF vs Kenny Omega for AEW World Title AND History; Women’s 4-Way Match for a Title Shot vs Shida; Santana vs Ortiz, Fletcher vs Takeshita and more!
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 10/24/23 SPECIAL EPISODE & HUGE DT/KC ANNOUNCEMENT!
====
AEW DYNAMITE 10/25/23 RESULTS:
- MJF def Juice Robinson (Dynamite Diamond Ring)
- Hook & Rob Van Dam def Alex Reynolds & John Silver
- Hangman Page (c) & Young Bucks (c) def The Hardys & Isaiah Cassidy (ROH 6 Man Tag Team Championship)
- Hikaru Shida (c) def Ruby Soho (AEW Women’s Championship)
- Orange Cassidy & Okada def Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli
NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC: NIGHT ONE (10/24/23) RESULTS:
- Roxanne Perez def Kiana James (Devil’s Playground Match)
- Lexis King def Dante Chen
- Kelani Jordan defeated Arianna Grace (Women’s Breakout Tournament Semifinals)
- Andre Chase & Duke Hudson def Tony D’Angelo & Stacks (New NXT Tag Team Champions)
- Blair Davenport defeated Gigi Dolin (Lights Out Match)
- Lola Vice def Karmen Petrovic (Women’s Breakout Tournament Semifinals)
- Lyra Valkyria def Becky Lynch (c) (New NXT Women’s Champion)
====
