The Don Tony Show 10/21/23: List Of WWE Champions & Superstars Missing Crown Jewel; John Cena vs Solo Sikoa Set; Randy Orton Rumored Return Date; Team Raw vs Team SmackDown at Survivor Series; Rhea Ripley Tops PWI Womens Top 250; Impact Bound For Glory 2023 Predictions; SmackDown/Rampage Recaps; Collision Preview & More!

The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 10/21/23).

Some Topics Discussed: WWE SMACKDOWN 10/20/23 results plus: ROMAN REIGNS vs LA KNIGHT build continues; BIANCA BELAIR returns; JEY trolls JIMMY; LOGAN PAUL calls out REY MYSTERIO; IYO Sky battles CHARLOTTE FLAIR; Tension in the air between NICK ALDIS & ADAM PEARCE and more

HUGE NAME not named CM PUNK returning at WWE SURVIVOR SERIES

TEAM RAW w/ADAM PEARCE vs TEAM SMACKDOWN w/NICK ALDIS complete with SAMI ZAYN/KEVIN OWENS confrontation at SURVIVOR SERIES?

RANDY ORTON/WWE return imminent, DT discusses rumored plans and return date

Several WWE CHAMPIONS and TOP SUPERSTARS to miss WWE CROWN JEWEL. A very unpopular EXECUTIVE is not

WWE CROWN JEWEL News; BIANCA BELAIR rumored opponent; REY MYSTERIO vs LOGAN PAUL set, JOHN CENA vs SOLO SIKOA and more

RHEA RIPLEY tops PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) 2023 Women’s Top 250

Don Tony dives into the entire PWI WOMEN’S TOP 250 and uncovers some odd rankings: RONDA ROUSEY ranked better than BECKY LYNCH… MARINA SHAFIR tops NIKKI CROSS… THEA HAIL blows away CHELSEA GREEN; INDI HARTWELL ranked much higher than RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ & SHAYNA BASZLER and more

LACEY EVANS claims she almost got into fights during her WWE stint because of her mouth

AEW RAMPAGE 10/20/23 results & 10/21/23 COLLISION preview

BROCK removed from the main roster page (PIC) 😜

MJF moonlighted as a POLICE OFFICER during his MLW days? (VIDEO) 😜

IMPACT WRESTLING: BOUND FOR GLORY (10/21/23) Preview & Predictions Plus MIKE TENAY, DON WEST and TRACI BROOKS to be inducted into IMPACT WRESTLING HALL OF FAME

