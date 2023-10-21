Tags
The Don Tony Show 10/21/23: List Of WWE Champions & Superstars Missing Crown Jewel; John Cena vs Solo Sikoa Set; Randy Orton Rumored Return Date; Team Raw vs Team SmackDown at Survivor Series; Rhea Ripley Tops PWI Womens Top 250; Impact Bound For Glory 2023 Predictions; SmackDown/Rampage Recaps; Collision Preview & More!
The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 10/21/23).
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE SMACKDOWN 10/20/23 results plus: ROMAN REIGNS vs LA KNIGHT build continues; BIANCA BELAIR returns; JEY trolls JIMMY; LOGAN PAUL calls out REY MYSTERIO; IYO Sky battles CHARLOTTE FLAIR; Tension in the air between NICK ALDIS & ADAM PEARCE and more
- HUGE NAME not named CM PUNK returning at WWE SURVIVOR SERIES
- TEAM RAW w/ADAM PEARCE vs TEAM SMACKDOWN w/NICK ALDIS complete with SAMI ZAYN/KEVIN OWENS confrontation at SURVIVOR SERIES?
- RANDY ORTON/WWE return imminent, DT discusses rumored plans and return date
- Several WWE CHAMPIONS and TOP SUPERSTARS to miss WWE CROWN JEWEL. A very unpopular EXECUTIVE is not
- WWE CROWN JEWEL News; BIANCA BELAIR rumored opponent; REY MYSTERIO vs LOGAN PAUL set, JOHN CENA vs SOLO SIKOA and more
- RHEA RIPLEY tops PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) 2023 Women’s Top 250
- Don Tony dives into the entire PWI WOMEN’S TOP 250 and uncovers some odd rankings: RONDA ROUSEY ranked better than BECKY LYNCH… MARINA SHAFIR tops NIKKI CROSS… THEA HAIL blows away CHELSEA GREEN; INDI HARTWELL ranked much higher than RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ & SHAYNA BASZLER and more
- LACEY EVANS claims she almost got into fights during her WWE stint because of her mouth
- AEW RAMPAGE 10/20/23 results & 10/21/23 COLLISION preview
- BROCK removed from the main roster page (PIC) 😜
- MJF moonlighted as a POLICE OFFICER during his MLW days? (VIDEO) 😜
- IMPACT WRESTLING: BOUND FOR GLORY (10/21/23) Preview & Predictions Plus MIKE TENAY, DON WEST and TRACI BROOKS to be inducted into IMPACT WRESTLING HALL OF FAME
====
WWE SmackDown 10/20/23 Results:
- Montez Ford def Santos Escobar
- Austin Theory & Grayson Waller def Cameron Grimes & Dragon Lee
- Iyo Sky (c) def Charlotte Flair (WWE Women’s Championship)
AEW Rampage 10/20/23 Results:
- Mistico def Rocky Romero (2 Out Of 3 Falls Match)
- Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def Bryan Keith & Exodus Prime
- Ruby Soho def Skye Blue
- John Silver def Brother Zay and Kip Sabian
==================
====
====
====
===============
