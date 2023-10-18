Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 10/18/23: Sting Announces AEW Retirement Match Date; Dynamite & NXT Results; Halloween Havoc Preview; NWA Lands TV Deal With CW Network; No AEW Apology Over Controversial Angle; Xia Li / Storyline Stupidity; Mark Henry On Tuesday Night War; NXT & AEW Collision Ratings And More!

Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep 192) 10/18/2023 hosted by Don Tony

Some Topics Discussed:

Sting announces he will officially retire from in-ring competition at AEW Revolution (March 2024)

NXT 10/17/23 Results and Complete TV ratings report: NXT maintains very solid numbers a week after AEW vs WWE Tuesday Night Showdown.

Following an impressive SEVENTEEN women appearing on WWE Raw, NXT announces FIVE Women’s Matches for Halloween Havoc: Night One (10/24/23), with WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match, Women’s Breakout Tournament Final and more likely for Night Two (10/31/23)

Jade Cargill appears at the close of 10/17/23 NXT. DT discusses when and where will Jade make her in ring debut

How ridiculous will Xia Li character look if Becky Lynch loses NXT Women’s Championship to Lyra Valkyria?

NWA to announce TV deal with the CW Network. But what day and time will NWA Powerrr episodes air?

Mark Henry says that AEW and NXT are not at war; do you agree?

DT discusses the sole reason why the perception of a war between AEW and WWE will never subside across the IWC.

No apology issued by AEW and Tony Khan for Antisemitic angle from 10/10/23 AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite 10/18/23 results plus: Sting announces his 2024 retirement; Wardlow wants MJF; Powerhouse Hobbs hated Superbrawl VIII; Juice Robinson earns a shot to pawn MJF’s Dynamite Diamond Ring; Swerve Music Video debut and much more

Reason MJF whispered ’13 Days, B*tch” to Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite

AEW Collision 10/14/23 complete TV ratings report: Action Andretti madness reaches a new low; Christian Cage vs Bryan Danielson impresses and more

AEW Dynamite 10/18/23 Results:

Jay White def Penta El Zero Miedo

Hikaru Shida (c) def Emi Sakura (AEW Women’s Championship)

Wardlow def Ryan Nemeth (Referee Stoppage)

Kenny Omega def Kyle Fletcher

Lance Archer def Barrett Brown

Juice Robinson wins Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale (Other participants: Max Caster, Daniel Garcia, Dustin Rhodes, Johnny TV, Matt Menard, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Trent Beretta, Jake Hager, Komander, Matt Sydal)

NXT 10/17/23 Results:

Chase U wins Bada Bing Bada Boom Battle Royal

Karmen Petrovic def Jaida Parker (Women’s Breakout Tournament First-Round)

Lyra Valkyria def. Tegan Nox

Shotzi def. Kiana James

Arianna Grace def Brinley Reece (Women’s Breakout Tournament First-Round)

Carmelo Hayes def Baron Corbin and Dijak (Triple Threat No. 1 Contender’s Match)

