Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 10/18/23: Sting Announces AEW Retirement Match Date; Dynamite & NXT Results; Halloween Havoc Preview; NWA Lands TV Deal With CW Network; No AEW Apology Over Controversial Angle; Xia Li / Storyline Stupidity; Mark Henry On Tuesday Night War; NXT & AEW Collision Ratings And More!
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep 192) 10/18/2023 hosted by Don Tony
Some Topics Discussed:
- Sting announces he will officially retire from in-ring competition at AEW Revolution (March 2024)
- NXT 10/17/23 Results and Complete TV ratings report: NXT maintains very solid numbers a week after AEW vs WWE Tuesday Night Showdown.
- Following an impressive SEVENTEEN women appearing on WWE Raw, NXT announces FIVE Women’s Matches for Halloween Havoc: Night One (10/24/23), with WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match, Women’s Breakout Tournament Final and more likely for Night Two (10/31/23)
- Jade Cargill appears at the close of 10/17/23 NXT. DT discusses when and where will Jade make her in ring debut
- How ridiculous will Xia Li character look if Becky Lynch loses NXT Women’s Championship to Lyra Valkyria?
- NWA to announce TV deal with the CW Network. But what day and time will NWA Powerrr episodes air?
- Mark Henry says that AEW and NXT are not at war; do you agree?
- DT discusses the sole reason why the perception of a war between AEW and WWE will never subside across the IWC.
- No apology issued by AEW and Tony Khan for Antisemitic angle from 10/10/23 AEW Dynamite
- AEW Dynamite 10/18/23 results plus: Sting announces his 2024 retirement; Wardlow wants MJF; Powerhouse Hobbs hated Superbrawl VIII; Juice Robinson earns a shot to pawn MJF’s Dynamite Diamond Ring; Swerve Music Video debut and much more
- Reason MJF whispered ’13 Days, B*tch” to Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite
- AEW Collision 10/14/23 complete TV ratings report: Action Andretti madness reaches a new low; Christian Cage vs Bryan Danielson impresses and more
🔥🔥Your next episode of DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE TUESDAY 10/24/23 at 10PM EST on Patreon & later posted ONLINE for EVERYONE here and all audio platforms.
====
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/18/23 Episode 192
CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/18/23 Episode 192 online.
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/18/23 Episode 192
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows
====
🎙️ Ad-Free episodes of DT’s shows, a bonus weekly podcast, and 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released public? Check out www.Patreon.com/DonTony
====
AEW Dynamite 10/18/23 Results:
- Jay White def Penta El Zero Miedo
- Hikaru Shida (c) def Emi Sakura (AEW Women’s Championship)
- Wardlow def Ryan Nemeth (Referee Stoppage)
- Kenny Omega def Kyle Fletcher
- Lance Archer def Barrett Brown
- Juice Robinson wins Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale (Other participants: Max Caster, Daniel Garcia, Dustin Rhodes, Johnny TV, Matt Menard, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Trent Beretta, Jake Hager, Komander, Matt Sydal)
NXT 10/17/23 Results:
- Chase U wins Bada Bing Bada Boom Battle Royal
- Karmen Petrovic def Jaida Parker (Women’s Breakout Tournament First-Round)
- Lyra Valkyria def. Tegan Nox
- Shotzi def. Kiana James
- Arianna Grace def Brinley Reece (Women’s Breakout Tournament First-Round)
- Carmelo Hayes def Baron Corbin and Dijak (Triple Threat No. 1 Contender’s Match)
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
-
WWE Raw Post Show: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
-
This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at DonTony.com
-
DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (patreon.com/dontony)
-
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on DonTony.com
-
Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
-
The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 12PM (NOON) on YouTube
-
The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
-
WWE/AEW PPV Reviews following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Bysom (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)